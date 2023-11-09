Anzeige
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18-2023
9 November 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

For the year 2024, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

  • 21 February 2024: 2023 Annual Report
  • 10 April 2024: 2024 Annual General Meeting
  • 15 May 2024: Q1 2024 Interim Financial Report
  • 15 August 2024: H1 2024 Interim Financial Report
  • 12 November 2024: Q3 2024 Interim Financial Report


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact.
MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment

  • Company Announcement financial calendar 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/153dd1ba-0f56-4f51-ad16-bffca35d2ef8)

