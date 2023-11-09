Linkfire: Link?re Hosts a Q3/2023 Interim Report Webcast on November 23, 2023

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 09, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (NASDAQ: LINKFI.ST) will publish its interim report for the third quarter on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 7.30 AM CEST. A webcast for investors and media will take place at 10.00 AM CEST on the same day.
The report is presented by Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO, and Tobias Demuth, CFO. The presentation for the webcast can be downloaded on https://investors.linkfire.com/ 30 minutes before the webcast starts. A recording of the event will be available on the same website later the same day.
In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also have the possibility to preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com . The Q&A session is moderated through a chat function, which will be available via the webcast link below.
Please register for the webcast using this link: https://lnk.to/Q3-23
After registration, you will receive a link to access the webcast via e-mail.
For further information, please contact:
Linkfire
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com
Linkfire's Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se
Linkfire hosts a Q3/2023 interim report webcast on November 23, 2023
