

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter Group net income climbed 45.8 percent to 439.4 million euros from last year's 301.4 million euros.



Earnings per share amounted to 3.64 euros, higher than 2.50 euros in the previous year.



The operating profit or EBIT was 484.3 million euros, down 11 percent from 544.1 million euros.



Gross reinsurance revenue dropped 4.2 percent to 6.24 billion euros from last year's 6.52 billion euros.



Looking ahead fo fiscal 2023, the company said it is still on track to deliver Group net income of at least 1.7 billion euros.



Hannover Re continues to expect reinsurance revenue in total business to grow by at least 5 percent on the Group level assuming constant exchange rates.



