

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), a multi-national steel major, on Thursday posted a decline in net profit for the third-quarter of 2023, amidst lower average steel selling price.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company reported a net profit of $929 million or $1.10 per share, lesser than $993 million or $1.11 per share, recorded for the same period last year.



Earnings before taxes and non-controlling interests were at $1.233 billion as against $1.426 billion in 2022.



Operating income moved down to $1.203 billion from $1.651 billion a year ago.



EBITDA stood at $1.865 billion as against last year's $2.660 billion.



Sales were $16.616 billion, down from previous year's $18.975 billion, primarily due to lower average steel selling prices of negative 12.5 percent.



Looking ahead, for the full year, ArcelorMittal, said: 'FY 2023 capex is expected to be towards the mid-point of the previously communicated guidance range ($4.5bn-$5.0bn); strategic growth projects remain on track and estimated to deliver $1.3bn of additional normalized EBITDA.'



Further, the company noted that it remains positive on the medium and long-term steel demand outlook.



