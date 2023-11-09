Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Oct-23 Oct-22 Change Jan-Oct

2023 Jan-Oct

2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 99,119 114,747 -14% 1,007,209 1,217,121 -17% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 168,163 163,430 +3% 1,958,028 1,824,449 +7%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In October 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 99,119 trucks, a slight increase compared to September 2023, despite the continuing slowdown in the UK economy. Since 1 January, more than one million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 168,163 passenger vehicles in October 2023, up 3% compared to October 2022, again benefitting from the impact of the Rugby World Cup. With more than 1.9 million passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic is up +7% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic figures for the month of November will be published on Tuesday 12 December 2023 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

