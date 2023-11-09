IQM Quantum Computers launches IQM Radiance - a 150 qubit system paving the way to quantum advantage

IQM Radiance comes in two variants: 54 qubits, target for availability is Q3/2024 and 150 qubits, targeted from Q1/2025.

Aiming to pave the way to quantum advantage, using the 150-qubit system as a stepping-stone focusing on high-quality qubits and gates.

IQM Radiance is designed for businesses, high performance computing centers, data centers and governments.

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in building quantum computers, today unveiled its quantum computing platform, "IQM Radiance", aiming to pave the way to quantum advantage within the next years with a 150-qubit quantum system.

IQM Radiance offers quantum computing capabilities to businesses and governments and can be deployed in high-performance computing and data centres.

"This is the right moment for businesses to invest and harness quantum advantage as early as possible to gain a competitive edge. IQM Radiance allows enterprises to target real-life use cases, testing applications with the most business potential. High-potential areas include machine learning, cybersecurity, system control, energy grid and route optimisation, drug and chemical research and carbon capture," says Dr.Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

Charting out the path to quantum advantage

IQM Radiance follows the launch of IQM Spark, a quantum computer with a pre-installed 5-qubit quantum processing unit tailored for universities and research institutions for learning and giving users full control of experiments.

Radiance starts as a 54-qubit system, and IQM plans for it to be available in 2024 to provide early adopters with the opportunity to master system operations, integrate systems into existing environments, explore algorithm behaviour, and perform quantum advantage experiments.

In addition, IQM will provide customers the opportunity to upgrade the 54-qubit system to a 150-qubit system in 2025. IQM will continue to support customers on their path to quantum advantage by replacing the initial 150-qubit chips by higher performance chips as soon as these are available. This will enable customers to bring added value to end users for them to solve real-life problems with less computing time, or less power, or by achieving more accurate results, as compared to the best classical device of similar size, weight, and cost.

"Radiance will be an enterprise-graded system for which we are optimistic that it will bring quantum utility to some applications even with a relatively modest number of quality qubits. Through the acquisition of IQM Radiance, businesses will gain a significant head start on practical applications and system integration. Our upgrade path allows early adopters to start with a smaller system while receiving a larger system with a significant leap in computing power later," explains Dr. Björn Pötter, Head of Product at IQM Quantum Computers.

IQM has already demonstrated its technical capabilities in developing technologies to scale up quantum computers in a successful partnership with institutions such as the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, where it delivered a remarkable 20-qubit quantum computer, achieving outstanding results. IQM plans to pilot the delivery of a 54-qubit system to VTT in the second quarter of 2024.

"To meet the needs of our customers, we have a product portfolio with offerings that cover the low- to high-end segment of the market," adds Pötter.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM's commercial quantum computers include Finland's first commercial 50-qubit quantum computer with VTT, IQM-led consortium's (Q-Exa) HPC quantum accelerator in Germany, and IQM processors will also be used in the first quantum accelerator in Spain. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.

