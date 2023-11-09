Capita Plc - Directorate Change: Update on CEO succession at Capita plc

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

9 November 2023

Update on CEO succession at Capita plc (the 'Company')

As announced by the Company on 31 July 2023, Adolfo Hernandez will succeed Jon Lewis as Chief Executive Officer. The Company is pleased to confirm that Adolfo will be appointed as CEO and a Director on 17 January 2024, at which time Jon will step down from the Board. As previously advised, Jon will remain with the business until July 2024 to ensure an orderly transition.

