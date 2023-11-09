Capita Plc - Directorate Change: Update on CEO succession at Capita plc
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
9 November 2023
Update on CEO succession at Capita plc (the 'Company')
As announced by the Company on 31 July 2023, Adolfo Hernandez will succeed Jon Lewis as Chief Executive Officer. The Company is pleased to confirm that Adolfo will be appointed as CEO and a Director on 17 January 2024, at which time Jon will step down from the Board. As previously advised, Jon will remain with the business until July 2024 to ensure an orderly transition.
Notes to editors:
Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com