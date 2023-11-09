Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
07.11.23
18:54 Uhr
0,211 Euro
+0,003
+1,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 08:06
Capita Plc - Directorate Change: Update on CEO succession at Capita plc

Capita Plc - Directorate Change: Update on CEO succession at Capita plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

9 November 2023

Update on CEO succession at Capita plc (the 'Company')

As announced by the Company on 31 July 2023, Adolfo Hernandez will succeed Jon Lewis as Chief Executive Officer. The Company is pleased to confirm that Adolfo will be appointed as CEO and a Director on 17 January 2024, at which time Jon will step down from the Board. As previously advised, Jon will remain with the business until July 2024 to ensure an orderly transition.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


Notes to editors:

Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
