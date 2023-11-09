FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
8 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
439,000
Weighted average price paid (p)
160.41
Highest price paid (p)
161.20
Lowest price paid (p)
151.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 88,694,361 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 662,000,654 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 8 November 2023 is 662,000,654. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
378,023
160.57
BATE
9,786
160.11
CHIX
51,191
159.31
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:00:21
1364
151.10
CHIX
8:05:54
1364
157.90
CHIX
8:05:56
500
157.90
CHIX
8:05:56
864
157.90
CHIX
8:06:01
946
157.70
XLON
8:06:01
418
157.70
XLON
8:07:52
1,364
157.40
XLON
8:24:11
8
157.50
CHIX
8:24:11
500
157.50
CHIX
8:24:11
500
157.50
CHIX
8:24:11
356
157.50
CHIX
8:33:47
1,364
158.30
CHIX
8:48:49
1,364
158.20
XLON
8:52:11
654
157.90
CHIX
9:08:22
1364
158.80
BATE
9:08:26
551
158.70
CHIX
9:08:26
813
158.70
CHIX
9:20:06
49
158.70
CHIX
9:20:06
49
158.70
XLON
9:49:38
1364
158.40
CHIX
9:50:01
1000
158.10
CHIX
9:50:01
364
158.10
CHIX
10:11:42
1,115
158.40
BATE
10:11:42
249
158.40
BATE
10:32:51
1,364
158.30
CHIX
11:00:09
92
158.30
CHIX
11:00:09
691
158.30
CHIX
11:00:09
235
158.30
CHIX
11:00:09
346
158.30
CHIX
11:01:07
572
158.30
CHIX
11:01:35
792
158.30
CHIX
11:19:09
1,364
159.00
CHIX
11:19:15
15
159.00
CHIX
11:19:15
1,349
159.00
CHIX
11:19:26
1,364
158.80
CHIX
11:28:17
1,364
158.70
CHIX
12:24:04
1,364
159.60
CHIX
12:24:19
1,364
159.60
CHIX
12:30:55
1000
159.70
CHIX
12:30:55
364
159.70
CHIX
12:30:59
1364
159.60
BATE
13:06:38
1,364
159.50
CHIX
13:07:38
1,364
159.40
CHIX
13:36:05
1,364
159.10
CHIX
13:57:36
1364
159.20
CHIX
14:17:37
1364
160.00
CHIX
14:18:23
1364
160.00
CHIX
14:26:55
1,364
160.70
CHIX
14:29:51
1,364
160.80
CHIX
14:29:52
1042
160.70
CHIX
14:29:52
322
160.70
CHIX
14:29:54
1,364
160.70
CHIX
14:32:11
393
160.40
BATE
14:32:11
393
160.40
BATE
14:32:11
578
160.40
BATE
14:44:08
1,364
160.80
CHIX
15:02:07
1,364
160.90
CHIX
15:05:09
1364
160.70
CHIX
15:20:38
1364
161.20
CHIX
15:22:19
1364
161.10
BATE
15:22:22
705
161.00
CHIX
15:22:22
659
161.00
CHIX
15:22:56
296
160.90
CHIX
15:22:56
1,068
160.90
CHIX
15:27:39
1,364
160.70
XLON
15:27:43
1364
160.70
XLON
15:27:49
1,364
160.70
XLON
15:28:02
1,364
160.70
XLON
15:42:13
238
161.10
BATE
15:43:41
367
161.20
BATE
15:43:41
997
161.20
BATE
15:48:04
1,364
161.10
BATE
15:50:08
318
160.80
CHIX
15:51:12
668
160.80
CHIX
15:51:12
378
160.80
CHIX
15:52:36
257
160.70
CHIX
16:07:57
275
160.70
CHIX
16:13:47
181
160.90
CHIX
16:14:08
1,183
160.90
CHIX
16:15:37
460
160.70
XLON
16:15:37
904
160.70
XLON
16:17:28
310
160.60
CHIX
16:18:11
331
160.60
CHIX
16:26:21
207
160.60
CHIX
16:29:50
4
160.80
CHIX
16:35:11
6123
|
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
7,726
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
1,589
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
3,015
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
18,307
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
8257
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
23,536
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
22008
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
5918
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
17,723
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
116,228
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
32,606
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
69,984
160.60
XLON
16:35:11
34,042
160.60
XLON