Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
09.11.23
08:01 Uhr
1,834 Euro
+0,046
+2,57 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

8 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

439,000

Weighted average price paid (p)

160.41

Highest price paid (p)

161.20

Lowest price paid (p)

151.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 88,694,361 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 662,000,654 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 8 November 2023 is 662,000,654. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

378,023

160.57

BATE

9,786

160.11

CHIX

51,191

159.31

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:00:21

1364

151.10

CHIX

8:05:54

1364

157.90

CHIX

8:05:56

500

157.90

CHIX

8:05:56

864

157.90

CHIX

8:06:01

946

157.70

XLON

8:06:01

418

157.70

XLON

8:07:52

1,364

157.40

XLON

8:24:11

8

157.50

CHIX

8:24:11

500

157.50

CHIX

8:24:11

500

157.50

CHIX

8:24:11

356

157.50

CHIX

8:33:47

1,364

158.30

CHIX

8:48:49

1,364

158.20

XLON

8:52:11

654

157.90

CHIX

9:08:22

1364

158.80

BATE

9:08:26

551

158.70

CHIX

9:08:26

813

158.70

CHIX

9:20:06

49

158.70

CHIX

9:20:06

49

158.70

XLON

9:49:38

1364

158.40

CHIX

9:50:01

1000

158.10

CHIX

9:50:01

364

158.10

CHIX

10:11:42

1,115

158.40

BATE

10:11:42

249

158.40

BATE

10:32:51

1,364

158.30

CHIX

11:00:09

92

158.30

CHIX

11:00:09

691

158.30

CHIX

11:00:09

235

158.30

CHIX

11:00:09

346

158.30

CHIX

11:01:07

572

158.30

CHIX

11:01:35

792

158.30

CHIX

11:19:09

1,364

159.00

CHIX

11:19:15

15

159.00

CHIX

11:19:15

1,349

159.00

CHIX

11:19:26

1,364

158.80

CHIX

11:28:17

1,364

158.70

CHIX

12:24:04

1,364

159.60

CHIX

12:24:19

1,364

159.60

CHIX

12:30:55

1000

159.70

CHIX

12:30:55

364

159.70

CHIX

12:30:59

1364

159.60

BATE

13:06:38

1,364

159.50

CHIX

13:07:38

1,364

159.40

CHIX

13:36:05

1,364

159.10

CHIX

13:57:36

1364

159.20

CHIX

14:17:37

1364

160.00

CHIX

14:18:23

1364

160.00

CHIX

14:26:55

1,364

160.70

CHIX

14:29:51

1,364

160.80

CHIX

14:29:52

1042

160.70

CHIX

14:29:52

322

160.70

CHIX

14:29:54

1,364

160.70

CHIX

14:32:11

393

160.40

BATE

14:32:11

393

160.40

BATE

14:32:11

578

160.40

BATE

14:44:08

1,364

160.80

CHIX

15:02:07

1,364

160.90

CHIX

15:05:09

1364

160.70

CHIX

15:20:38

1364

161.20

CHIX

15:22:19

1364

161.10

BATE

15:22:22

705

161.00

CHIX

15:22:22

659

161.00

CHIX

15:22:56

296

160.90

CHIX

15:22:56

1,068

160.90

CHIX

15:27:39

1,364

160.70

XLON

15:27:43

1364

160.70

XLON

15:27:49

1,364

160.70

XLON

15:28:02

1,364

160.70

XLON

15:42:13

238

161.10

BATE

15:43:41

367

161.20

BATE

15:43:41

997

161.20

BATE

15:48:04

1,364

161.10

BATE

15:50:08

318

160.80

CHIX

15:51:12

668

160.80

CHIX

15:51:12

378

160.80

CHIX

15:52:36

257

160.70

CHIX

16:07:57

275

160.70

CHIX

16:13:47

181

160.90

CHIX

16:14:08

1,183

160.90

CHIX

16:15:37

460

160.70

XLON

16:15:37

904

160.70

XLON

16:17:28

310

160.60

CHIX

16:18:11

331

160.60

CHIX

16:26:21

207

160.60

CHIX

16:29:50

4

160.80

CHIX

16:35:11

6123

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

7,726

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

1,589

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

3,015

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

18,307

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

8257

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

23,536

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

22008

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

5918

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

17,723

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

116,228

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

32,606

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

69,984

160.60

XLON

16:35:11

34,042

160.60

XLON


© 2023 PR Newswire
