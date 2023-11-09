JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Half-year Report

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 AUGUST 2023

9 November 2023

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces its interim results for the period ended 31 August 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights

NAV per share of $4.04 (FYE 28/02/23: $4.06).

NAV of $312.7 million (FYE 28/02/22: $314.5 million).

Total realisation and distribution proceeds of $9.9 million.

The US micro-cap portfolio has overall performed well, delivering a net increase of 7 cents per share, while the European portfolio remained flat for the six-month period and continues to be challenged by the economic headwinds in Europe and war in Ukraine. However, both portfolios are working towards several realisations.

The Company has two remaining properties with equity value: Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, and 247 Bedford Avenue, a retail building with Apple as the primary tenant, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The Company remains focused on the implementation of its New Investment Policy. This policy focuses on realising the maximum value from the Company's investment portfolio and, after repaying its debt obligations, returning capital to shareholders.

Since the Company adopted its New Investment Policy in August 2020, the Company has achieved realisations in excess of $395 million and repaid approximately $225 million of debt.

The Company's outstanding debt is limited to its $45 million Senior Credit Facility due 26 January 2027.

Although no significant realisations have been achieved in the period under review, the Board anticipates potential near-term realisations that would enable the Company to repay its Senior Credit Facility and, subject to retaining sufficient funds to cover existing obligations and support certain existing investments to maximise their value, to plan to commence to make distributions to shareholders.

David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, said: "Our view of the outlook for the Company remains substantially unchanged to that reported at year-end. The Company is committed to delivering on the New Investment Policy and is well-positioned to weather potential financial pressures from an economic downturn or period of volatility in financial markets.

The stability of the Company's balance sheet should allow the Investment Adviser the time needed to maximise the value of the portfolio and implement the policy in an orderly manner. The Board continues to expect that in due course a significant amount of capital will be returned to shareholders."

Market Abuse Regulation:

The information contained within this announcement is inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman.

About JZ Capital Partners

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue to selectively supporting the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

The Directors present the results for the Company for the six-month period ended 31 August 2023. The NAV per share of the Company has declined from $4.06 as at 28 February 2023 to $4.04 as at 31 August 2023.



This decline results mainly from a modest excess of finance and administrative costs over net write-ups of some investments during the period.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The financial position of the Company is stable and strong as at 31 August 2023; cash and treasuries were approximately $103.7 million while the Company's outstanding debt is limited to its $45 million senior credit facility (the "Senior Credit Facility") due 26 January 2027 (which may be repaid early without penalty at any time).

The Board and the Investment Adviser remain focused on the implementation of the new investment policy (the "New Investment Policy") to realise maximum value from the Company's investments and, after the repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. Under the New Investment Policy, the Company will limit further investment to where it has existing obligations or selectively to support the existing portfolio.

As we said upon the publication of the results for the year-end, although the Investment Adviser had achieved several significant realisations in the portfolio over the previous two years, the Board believed that in the current climate, it might be difficult to maintain that pace. So in the period under review it has proved to be the case, no significant new realisations having been achieved. However, the Board anticipates potential near-term realisations that would enable the Company to repay its Senior Credit Facility and, subject to retaining sufficient funds to cover existing obligations and support certain existing investments to maximise their value, to plan to commence to make distributions to shareholders.

US and European Micro-cap Portfolios

While our US micro-cap portfolio has overall performed well, with several material realisations in the US portfolio over the past 18 months, our European portfolio continues to be challenged by the economic headwinds in Europe and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. We continue to work towards several realisations in both portfolios.

Real Estate Portfolio

The Company has two remaining properties with equity value: Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, and 247 Bedford Avenue, a retail building with Apple as the primary tenant, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Outlook

Our view of the outlook for the Company remains substantially unchanged to that reported at year-end. The Company is committed to delivering on the New Investment Policy and is well-positioned to weather potential financial pressures from an economic downturn or period of volatility in the financial markets. The stability of the Company's balance sheet should allow the Investment Adviser the time needed to maximise the value of the portfolio and implement the New Investment Policy in an orderly manner. The Board continues to expect that in due course a significant amount of capital will be returned to shareholders.

DavidMacfarlane

Chairman

8November2023

Investment Adviser's Report

DearFellowShareholders,

JZCP is in a strong financial position, having achieved several successful realizations over the past eighteen months. The proceeds from the realizations were used to repay the ZDPs, CULS and Subordinated Notes, leaving the Company with a healthy cash balance. We need a significant amount of cash to support our existing portfolio - as all our investments are illiquid assets, it is crucial to have a strong cash position, especially after the Senior Credit Facility is repaid. As we have further realizations, we will prioritize repaying remaining debt and returning capital to shareholders.

While our remaining US micro-cap portfolio showed a gain for the past six months, our European portfolio continues to be challenged by high interest rates and a gathering recession in Europe. Notwithstanding these challenges, we are pursuing several significant realizations in our European portfolio which, if consummated, will return capital to JZCP.

The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As of 31 August 2023, our US micro-cap portfolio consisted of 12 businesses, which includes three 'verticals' and five co-investments, across nine industries. Our European micro-cap portfolio consisted of 17 companies across six industries and seven countries.

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

JZCP's NAV per share decreased 2 cents, or approximately 0.5%, during the six-month period.

NAV per Ordinary share as of 28 February 2023 $4.06 Change in NAV due to capital gains and accrued income + US micro-cap 0.07 + European micro-cap - - Real estate (0.02) - Other investments (0.03) + Income from treasuries 0.03 Other decreases in NAV + Net foreign exchange effect 0.02 - Finance costs (0.04) - Expenses and taxation (0.05) NAV per Ordinary share as of 31 August 2023 $4.04

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 7 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of 2 cents and write-ups at ISS (4 cents) and co-investment Deflecto (3 cents). Offsetting these increases was a decrease at US micro-cap portfolio company Avante (2 cents).

Our European portfolio was flat for the six-month period.

Our real estate portfolio experienced a net write-down of 2 cents per share.

Returns

The chart below summarises cumulative total shareholder returns and total NAV returns for the most recent six-month, one-year, three-year and five-year periods.





31.8.2023 28.2.2023 31.8.2022 1 31.8.2020 31.8.2018 Share price (in GBP) £1.63 £1.58 £1.71 £0.89 £4.44 NAV per share (in USD) $4.04 $4.06 $4.45 $4.60 $9.82 NAV to market price discount 49.0% 53.0% 55.3% 74.1% 41.2% 6 month return 1 year return 3 year return 5 year return Total Shareholders' return (GBP) 3.2% -5.0% 82.6% -63.4% Total NAV return per share (USD) -0.5% -9.2% -12.2% -58.9%

1 The NAV per share at 31 August 2022, after a prior period adjustment was restated from $4.71 per share to $4.45 per share and the respective total NAV return per share for the 12-month period ended 31 August 2023 from -14.2% to -9.2%.

Portfolio Summary

Our portfolio is well-diversified by asset type and geography, with 29 US and European micro-cap investments across eleven industries. The European portfolio itself is well-diversified geographically across Spain, Italy, Portugal, Luxembourg, Scandinavia and the UK.

Below is a summary of JZCP's assets and liabilities at 31 August 2023 as compared to 28 February 2023. An explanation of the changes in the portfolio follows:

31.8.2023 US$'000 28.2.2023 US$'000 US micro-cap portfolio 125,881 127,811 European micro-cap portfolio 73,472 71,966 Real estate portfolio 29,865 31,156 Other investments 24,403 25,683 TotalPrivateInvestments 253,621 256,616 Treasury bills 58,540 90,600 Cash 45,193 11,059 Totalcashandcashequivalents 103,733 101,659 Other assets 24 168 TotalAssets 357,378 358,443 Senior Credit Facility 43,539 43,181 Other liabilities 1,179 764 TotalLiabilities 44,718 43,945 TotalNetAssets 312,660 314,498

USmicrocapportfolio

As you know from previous reports, our US portfolio is grouped into industry 'verticals' and co-investments. As of December 4, 2020, certain of our verticals and co-investments are now grouped under JZHL Secondary Fund, LP ("JZHL" or the "Secondary Fund"). JZCP has a continuing interest in the Secondary Fund through a Special LP Interest, which entitles JZCP to certain distributions from the Secondary Fund.

Our 'verticals' strategy focuses on consolidating businesses under industry executives who can add value via organic growth and cross company synergies. Our co-investments strategy has allowed for greater diversification of our portfolio by investing in larger companies alongside well-known private equity groups.

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 7 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of 2 cents and write-ups at ISS (4 cents) and co-investment Deflecto (3 cents). Offsetting these increases was a decrease at US micro-cap portfolio company Avante (2 cents).

Europeanmicrocapportfolio

Our European portfolio remained flat for the six-month period ended 31 August 2023. As stated in the Investment Adviser's Report as of 28 February 2023, our European portfolio continues to be challenged by the ongoing economic difficulties in Europe. We expect further write downs in the European portfolio if the current trend continues.

JZCP invests in the European micro-cap sector through its approximately 18.8% ownership of JZI Fund III, L.P. As of 28 February 2023, Fund III held 13 investments: five in Spain, two in Scandinavia, two in Italy, two in the UK and one each in Portugal and Luxembourg. JZCP held direct loans to a further two companies in Spain: Docout and Toro Finance.

Realestateportfolio

The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The real estate portfolio experienced a net write-down of 2 cents per share, largely due to small balance sheet changes at the two properties from the year-end. Consistent with prior years, the Company will be engaging an appraisal firm to value the two properties again at the year-end. Discussions with appraisers indicate there would be no significant change in property values between 31 December 2022 and 31 August 2023.

Otherinvestments

Our asset management business in the US, Spruceview Capital Partners, has continued to grow since we last reported to you. Spruceview addresses the growing demand from corporate pensions, endowments, family offices and foundations for fiduciary management services through an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") model as well as customized products/solutions per asset class.

During the period, Spruceview undertook the development of its fifth private markets fund, which is focused on growth buyout co-investments in the U.S. The fund is expected to begin receiving commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect Spruceview assets under management to continue to grow with increasing indications of investor interest.

Spruceview also maintained a pipeline of potential client opportunities and continued to provide investment management oversight to the pension funds of the Mexican and Canadian subsidiaries of an international packaged foods company, as well as portfolios for family office clients, and a growing series of private market funds.

As previously reported, Richard Sabo, former Chief Investment Officer of Global Pension and Retirement Plans at JPMorgan and a member of that firm's executive committee, is leading a team of 23 investment, business and product development, legal and operations professionals.

Outlook

Our priority now is to realize current investments and finish building the portfolio that is not yet ready for sale. Our goal is to repay the Company's remaining debt and then return capital to shareholders.

Thank you for your continued support.

Yoursfaithfully,

Jordan/ZalaznickAdvisers,Inc.

8November2023

Board of Directors

DavidMacfarlane(Chairman)1

Mr Macfarlane was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008 as Chairman and a non-executive Director. Until 2002, he was a Senior Corporate Partner at Ashurst. He was a non-executive director of the Platinum Investment Trust Plc from 2002 until January 2007.

JamesJordan

Mr Jordan is a private investor who was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008. He is a director of the First Eagle family of mutual funds. Until 30 June 2005, he was the managing director of Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers, LLC, a privately owned investment bank and asset management firm; and until 25 July 2013, he was a non-executive director of Leucadia National Corporation.

SharonParr2

Ms Parr was appointed to the Board of JZCP in June 2018. She has over 35 years in the finance industry and spent a significant portion of her professional career with Deloitte and Touche in a number of different countries. After a number of years in the audit department, on relocating to Guernsey in 1999 she transferred into their fiduciary and fund management business and, after completing a management buyout and subsequently selling to Barclays Wealth in 2007, she ultimately retired from her role there as Global Head of Wealth Structuring in 2011. Ms Parr holds a number of Non-Executive Directorships across the financial services sector including in other listed funds. Ms Parr is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and is a resident of Guernsey.

Ashley Paxton

Mr Paxton was appointed to the Board in August 2020. He has more than 25 years of funds and financial services industry experience, with a demonstrable track record in advising closed-ended London listed boards and their audit committees on IPOs, capital market transactions, audit and other corporate governance matters. He was previously C.I. Head of Advisory for KPMG in the Channel Islands, a position he held from 2008 through to his retirement from the firm in 2019. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a resident of Guernsey. Amongst other appointments he is Chairman of the Youth Commission for Guernsey & Alderney, a locally based charity whose vision is that all children and young people in the Guernsey Bailiwick are ambitious to reach their full potential.

1Chairman of the nominations committee of which all Directors are members.

2Chairman of the audit committee of which all Directors are members.

Report of the Directors

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Financial Statements comprising the Half- yearly Interim Report (the "Interim Report") and the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

the Chairman's Statement and Investment Adviser's Report include a fair review of the information required by:

(i) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(ii) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements that could do so.

PrincipalRisks andUncertainties

The Company's Board believes the principal risks and uncertainties that relate to an investment in JZCP are as follows:

Portfolio Liquidity

The Company invests predominantly in unquoted companies and real estate. Therefore, this potential illiquidity means there can be no assurance investments will be realised at their latest valuation or on the timing of such realisations. The Board considers this illiquidity when planning to meet its future obligations, whether committed investments or the repayment of the Senior Credit Facility. On a quarterly basis, the Board reviews a working capital model produced by the Investment Adviser which highlights the Company's projected liquidity and financial commitments.

Investment Performance and Impact on NAV

The Company is reliant on the Investment Adviser to support the Company's investment portfolio by executing suitable investment decisions. The Investment Adviser provides the Board with an explanation of all investment decisions and also provides quarterly investment reports and valuation proposals of investee companies. The Board reviews investment performance quarterly and investment decisions are checked to ensure they are consistent with the agreed investment strategy.

Operational and Personnel

Although the Company has no direct employees, the Company considers what dependence there is on key individuals within the Investment Adviser and service providers that are key to the Company meeting its

operational and control requirements.

Share Price Trading at Discount to NAV

JZCP's share price is subject to market sentiment and will also reflect any periods of illiquidity when it may be difficult for shareholders to realise shares without having a negative impact on share price. The Directors review the share price in relation to Net Asset Value on a regular basis and determine whether to take any action to manage the discount. The Directors, with the support of the Investment Adviser, work with brokers to maintain interest in the Company's shares through market contact and research reports.

Macroeconomic Risks and Impact on NAV

The Company's performance, and underlying NAV, is influenced by economic factors that affect the demand for products or services supplied by investee companies and the valuation of Real Estate interests held. Economic factors will also influence the Company's ability to invest and realise investments and the level of realised returns. Approximately 24% (28 February 2023: 21%) of the Company's investments are denominated in non-US dollar currencies, primarily the euro and also sterling. Fluctuations to these exchange rates will affect the NAV of the Company.

Uncertainties in today's world that influence economic factors include:

(i) War in Ukraine and resulting energy crisis

The Board strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government and the devastating events that have unfolded since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

JZCP's investments are predominantly focused in the U.S. and Western Europe, and as such, the portfolio has no direct exposure to the affected regions. However, certain portfolio companies have exposure to the volatility in energy costs resulting from the conflict. The Board continue to receive reports from the Investment Adviser on the impact of these increased costs. The Board is not aware that the Company has any Russian investors.

(ii) Conflict in the Middle East

The Board does not consider the Israel-Hamas conflict will directly impact its investment portfolio. However, the Board notes an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could further increase volatility in energy cost and financial markets.

(iii) Climate Change

JZCP does not have a sustainability-driven investment strategy, nor is its intention to do so, but the Board believes that considering the principle of being environmentally responsible is important in realising the maximum value of the Company's investments.

JZCP only invests where it has existing obligations or to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. JZAI where possible plans to use its influence as an investor to ensure investee businesses and funds have a cautious and responsible approach to environmental management of their business operations. JZCP invests across a wide range of businesses but has limited exposure to those that create high levels of emissions.

The Board considers the impact of climate change on the firm's business strategy and risk profile and, where appropriate will make timely climate change related disclosures. Regular updates, given by the Investment Adviser on portfolio companies and properties will include potential risk factors pertaining to climate change and how/if these risks are to be mitigated. The Board receives a report from the Investment Adviser categorising the Company's investments according to their level of exposure to climate-related risks. These climate-related risks can be categorised as either physical (impact of extreme weather, rising sea levels) or transitional (impact of the transition to a lower-carbon economy).

The Board also has regard to the impact of the Company's own operations on the environment and other stakeholders. There are expectations that portfolio companies operate in a manner that contributes to sustainability by considering the social, environmental, and economic impacts of doing business. The Board requests the Investment Adviser report on any circumstances where expected standards are not met.

The Board has assessed the impact of climate change and has judged that the Company's immediate exposure to the associated risks are low and therefore there is no material impact on the fair value of investments and the financial performance reported in these Interim Financial Statements.

The Board considers the impact of climate change on the firm's business strategy and risk profile and, where appropriate will make timely climate change related disclosures. Regular updates, given by the Investment Adviser on portfolio companies and properties will include potential risk factors pertaining to climate change and how/if these risks are to be mitigated.

The Board considers the principal risks and uncertainties above are broadly consistent with those reported at the prior year end, but wish to note the following:

The effect of the uncertainty, primarily as a result of the war in Ukraine on market conditions means that there are challenges to completing corporate transactions within the European micro-cap portfolio and planned realisations may take longer than initially anticipated. The potential escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could further increase volatility in financial markets.

The World Health Organization has now declared that COVID-19 no longer represents a "global health emergency". The Board no longer considers COVID-19 a principal risk.

Going Concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 8 November 2023 to 30 November 2024 (the "Going Concern Period"). There were no events or conditions identified beyond this period which may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Going Concern Assessment

In June 2023, the Company reported on its much-improved liquidity following a period of material realisations and the subsequent repayment of the Company's Subordinated Notes and ZDP shares.

During the six-month period ended 31 August 2023, the Company received approximately $9.9 million from realisations and distributions and had cash outflows relating to follow-on investments, expenses and finance costs of $10.1 million. Therefore, there has been no material change to the Company's liquidity position since 28 February 2023 of approximately $100 million, comprising cash of $45 million (28 February 2023: $11 million) and treasuries of $58 million (28 February 2023: $91 million). There has been no material change in liquidity subsequent to 31 August 2023. The Company's remaining material debt obligation is its $45 million Senior Credit Facility (28 February 2023: $45 million) which matures in January 2027. The Company continues to comply with the covenants attached to the Senior Credit Facility and the Board expect full compliance throughout the going concern period.

As reported in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Advisors report, the Company anticipates potential near-term realisations that would enable the Company to repay its Senior Credit Facility.

The Board takes account of the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro-cap portfolios, the level of funding obligations the Company could be called on through capital calls on existing investments, as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts to assess the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented. The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio. Due to the Company's strong liquidity, the timeframe to realise investments is not determined by the need to repay debt and the Company is able to mitigate any downturn in the wider economy which might influence the ability to exit investments.

Going Concern Conclusion

After careful consideration and based on the reasons outlined above, the Board have not identified any material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the duration of the going concern period. As such the Board is satisfied that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Interim Financial Statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 30 November 2024.

Approved by the Board of Directors and agreed on behalf of the Board on 8 November 2023.

David MacfarlaneSharon Parr

Investment Portfolio

Percentage of Portfolio 31 August 2023 Cost1 Value US$'000 US$'000 % US Micro-cap portfolio US Micro-cap Fund JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.2 JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.

JZCP's investment in the JZHL Secondary Fund is further detailed on Summary of JZCP's Investments. Total JZHL Secondary Fund L.P. valuation 34,876 80,548 25.8 US Micro-cap (Vertical) Industrial Services Solutions3 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES SOLUTIONS ("ISS")

Provider of aftermarket maintenance, repair, and field services for critical process equipment throughout the US Total Industrial Services Solutions valuation 21,139 22,348 7.2 US Micro-cap (Co-investments) DEFLECTO

Deflecto designs, manufactures and sells innovative plastic products to multiple industry segments 12,174 14,777 4.7 ORIZON

Manufacturer of high precision machine parts and tools for aerospace and defence industries 3,899 3,840 1.2 Total US Micro-cap (Co-investments) 16,073 18,617 5.9 US Micro-cap (Other) AVANTE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Provider of new and professionally refurbished healthcare equipment 8,750 3,368 1.1 NATIONWIDE STUDIOS

Processor of digital photos for pre-schoolers 26,324 1,000 0.3 Total US Micro-cap (Other) 35,074 4,368 1.4 Total US Micro-cap portfolio 107,162 125,881 40.3

European Micro-cap portfolio EUROMICROCAP FUND 2010, L.P.

Invested in European Micro-cap entities 825 - - JZI FUND III, L.P.

JZCP's investment in JZI Fund III is further detailed on Summary of JZCP's investment. 63,854 70,120 22.4 Total European Micro-cap 64,679 70,120 22.4 Debt Investments DOCOUT4

Provider of digitalisation, document processing and storage services 2,777 1,833 0.6 TORO FINANCE

Provides short term receivables finance to the suppliers of major Spanish companies 21,619 1,519 0.5 XACOM4

Supplier of telecom products and technologies 2,055 - - Debt Investments (loans to European micro-cap companies) 26,451 3,352 1.1 Total European Micro-cap portfolio 91,130 73,472 23.5 Real Estate portfolio 247 BEDFORD AVENUE

Prime retail asset in northern Brooklyn, NY 17,717 6,298 2.0 ESPERANTE

An iconic building on the downtown, West Palm Beach skyline 14,983 23,567 7.6 Total Real Estate portfolio 32,700 29,865 9.6 Other investments BSM ENGENHARIA

Brazilian-based provider of supply chain logistics, infrastructure services and equipment rental 6,115 50 - JZ INTERNATIONAL

Fund of European LBO investments - 750 0.2 SPRUCEVIEW CAPITAL

Asset management company focusing primarily on managing endowments and pension funds 34,255 23,603 7.6 Total Other investments 40,370 24,403 7.8 Listed investments U.S. Treasury Bills - Maturity 21 September 2023 23,691 23,930 7.7 U.S. Treasury Bills - Maturity 16 November 2023 34,537 34,610 11.1 Total Listed investments 58,228 58,540 18.8 Total - portfolio 329,590 312,161 100.0

1Original book cost incurred by JZCP adjusted for subsequent transactions. Other than JZHL Secondary Fund (see foot note 2), the book cost represents cash outflows and excludes PIK investments.

2Notional cost of the Company's interest in JZHL Secondary Fund is calculated in accordance with IFRS, and represents the fair value of the Company's LP interest on recognition adjusted for subsequent distributions.

3Co-investment with Fund A, a Related Party (Note 18).

4Classified as loan at amortised cost.

SummaryofJZCP's investmentsinJZHL SecondaryFund

JZHLValuation1 As at 31.8.2023 $'000s USMicro-capinvestments ACW FLEX PACK, LLC Provider of a variety of custom flexible packaging solutions to converters and end-users 4,483 FLOW CONTROL, LLC Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, mission-critical flow handling products and components utilized to connect processing line equipment 17 SAFETY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS Provider of safety focused solutions for the industrial, environmental and life science related markets 3,305 FELIX STORCH Supplier of specialty, professional, commercial, and medical refrigerators and freezers, and cooking appliances 48,000 PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL Specialty finance platform focused on commercial real estate 13,703 TIERPOINT Provider of cloud computing and colocation data centre services 11,112 80,620 Hurdle amount due to Secondary Investors (72) JZCP'sinterestinJZHLSecondaryFund 80,548

1JZCP's valuation being the 37.5% Special L.P. interest in the underlying investment in JZHL Secondary Fund.

SummaryofJZCP's investments inJZIFund III

JZCP Cost (EURO)1 JZCPValue(EURO)1 JZCP Value (USD) Country As at Asat Asat 31.8.2023 31.8.2023 31.8.2023 €'000s €'000s $'000s ALIANZAS EN ACEROS Steel service center Spain 4,468 3,472 3,768 BLUESITES Build-up in cell tower land leases Portugal 1,372 4,802 5,212 COLLINGWOOD Niche UK motor insurer UK 3,015 2,513 2,727 ERSI Reinforced steel modules Lux 8,482 1,675 1,818 FACTOR ENERGIA Electricity supplier Spain 3,989 9,263 10,053 FINCONTINUO Niche consumer lender Italy 4,859 426 462 GUANCHE Build-up of petrol stations Spain 7,486 10,571 11,474 KARIUM Personal care consumer brands UK 4,879 9,731 10,562 LUXIDA Build-up in electricity distribution Spain 3,315 4,969 5,393 MY LENDER Niche consumer lender Finland 4,321 192 209 S.A.C Operational van leasing Denmark 3,392 9,000 9,768 TREEE e-waste recycling Italy 6,141 4,313 4,681 UFASA Niche consumer lender Spain 6,318 8,122 8,816 Other net Liabilities (4,823) Totalvaluation 70,120

1Represents JZCP's 18.75% of Fund III's investment portfolio.

IndependentReviewReportto JZ Capital Partners Limited

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 August 2023 which comprises the Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited), Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited), Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited), Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) and related Notes 1 to 23. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 August 2023 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union ("IAS 34"), and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



Basisforconclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" (ISRE) issued by the Financial Reporting Council. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.



Conclusionrelatingtogoingconcern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for Conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that management have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that management have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with the ISRE, however future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

ResponsibilitiesoftheDirectors

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor'sresponsibilitiesforthereviewofthefinancialinformation

In reviewing the half-yearly report, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report. Our conclusion, including our Conclusions relating to Going Concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.



Useofourreport

This report is made solely to the company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Ernst & Young LLP

Guernsey, Channel Islands

8 November 2023

Notes

The Interim Report and Financial Statements are published on websites maintained by the Investment Adviser. The maintenance and integrity of these websites are the responsibility of the Investment Adviser; the work carried out by the Auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements since they were initially presented on the website. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of Condensed Interim Financial Statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2023 to 31 August 2023

Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2022 31 August 2023 (Restated) Note US$'000 US$'000 Income, investment and other gains Net profit on investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 1,630 24,911 Investment income 8 3,967 7,920 Bank and deposit interest 42 85 Net foreign currency exchange gains 109 8,693 Realisations from investments held in escrow accounts 21 - 999 5,748 42,608 Expenses and losses Expected credit losses 7 (259) (229) Investment Adviser's base fee 10 (2,696) (3,872) Administrative expenses (1,280) (1,331) Directors' remuneration (145) (145) (4,380) (5,577) Operating profit 1,368 37,031 Finance costs 9 (3,206) (4,806) Other income - 398 (Loss)/profit before taxation (1,838) 32,623 Taxation 22 - - (Loss)/profit for the period (1,838) 32,623 Weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period 20 77,477,214 77,477,214 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per Ordinary share 20 (2.37)c 42.10c

The (loss)/profit for the period all derive from continuing operations.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Prior period balances have been restated to present an investment which has been reclassified to fair value through profit or loss from amortised cost as at 31 August 2022 and 1 March 2022, leading to the loan being remeasured on these dates (see Note 2 to the Financial Statements).

Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at 31 August 2023

31 August 28 February 2023 2023 Note US$'000 US$'000 Assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 11 310,328 343,521 Loans at amortised cost 11 1,833 3,695 Other receivables 24 168 Cash at bank 45,193 11,059 Total assets 357,378 358,443 Liabilities Senior Credit Facility 12 43,539 43,181 Other payables 15 829 764 Investment Adviser's base fee 10 350 - Total liabilities 44,718 43,945 Equity Share capital 216,650 216,650 Other reserve 353,528 353,528 Retained deficit (257,518) (255,680) Total equity 312,660 314,498 Total liabilities and equity 357,378 358,443 Number of Ordinary shares in issue at period/year end 16 77,477,214 77,477,214 Net asset value per Ordinary share $4.04 $4.06

These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised on 8 November 2023. They were signed on its behalf by:

David Macfarlane Sharon Parr

ChairmanDirector

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2023 to 31 August 2023

Share Other Retained Capital Reserve Deficit Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance as at 1 March 2023 216,650 353,528 (255,680) 314,498 Loss for the period - - (1,838) (1,838) Balance at 31 August 2023 216,650 353,528 (257,518) 312,660

Restated comparative for the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022

Share Other Retained Capital Reserve Deficit Total Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance as at 1 March 2022 216,650 353,528 (237,914) 332,264 Restatement to correct historical error1 2 - - (20,412) (20,412) Balance as at 1 March 2022 (restated) 216,650 353,528 (258,326) 311,852 Profit for the period (restated) - - 32,623 32,623 Balance at 31 August 2022 (restated) 216,650 353,528 (225,703) 344,475

1Prior period balances have been restated to present an investment which has been reclassified to fair value through profit or loss from amortised cost as at 31 August 2022 and 1 March 2022, leading to the loan being remeasured on these dates (see Note 2 to the Financial Statements).

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2023 to 31 August 2023

Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2023 31 August 2022 Note US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash inflows Realisation of investments 11 9,880 105,024 Maturity of treasury bills 11 215,850 3,395 Bank interest received 42 85 Escrow receipts received 21 - 999 Income distributions received from investments - 372 Cash outflows Direct investments and capital calls 11 (3,659) (4,945) Purchase of Treasury Bills and UK Gilts 11 (181,566) (123,132) Investment Adviser's base fee paid 10 (2,281) (3,691) Other operating expenses paid (1,281) (2,048) Net cash inflow/(outflow) before financing activities 36,985 (23,941) Financing activities Finance costs paid: • Senior Credit Facility 12 (2,848) (1,834) • Subordinated Notes 14 - (945) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,848) (2,779) Increase/(decrease) in cash at bank 34,137 (26,720) Reconciliation of net cash flow to movements in cash at bank US$'000 US$'000 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 March 11,059 43,656 Increase/(decrease) in cash at bank 34,137 (26,720) Foreign exchange movements on cash at bank (3) (983) Cash and cash equivalents at period end 45,193 15,953

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.



NotestotheInterimFinancialStatements(Unaudited)

General Information

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company which was incorporated in Guernsey on 14 April 2008 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 1994. The Company is now subject to the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. The Company is classified as an authorised fund under the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 2020. As at 31 August 2023, the Company's capital consisted of Ordinary shares which are traded on the London Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Segment ("SFS").

The Company's new investment policy, adopted in August 2020, is for the Company to make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent that investment may be made to support selected existing portfolio investments. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. The Company's previous Investment Policy was to target predominantly private investments and back management teams to deliver on attractive investment propositions. In executing this strategy, the Company took a long term view. The Company looked to invest directly in its target investments and was able to invest globally but with a particular focus on opportunities in the United States and Europe.

The Company is currently mainly focused on supporting its investments in the following areas:

(a) small or micro-cap buyouts in the form of debt and equity and preferred stock in both the US and Europe; and

(b) real estate interests.

The Company has no direct employees. For its services, the Investment Adviser receives a management fee as described in Note 10. The Company has no ownership interest in the Investment Adviser. During the period under review, the Company was administered by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited.

Basis of Accounting and Significant Accounting Policies

Statement of compliance

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") of the Company for the period 1 March 2023 to 31 August 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, together with applicable legal and regulatory requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. The Interim Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosure required in the Annual Audited Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023.

Basis of preparation

The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with the accounting policies stated in Note 2 of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023. The preparation of these Interim Financial Statements is in conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, and requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Interim Financial Statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") are presented in US$'000 except where otherwise indicated.

New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company

There has been no early adoption, by the Company, of any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2023, but do not have material impact on the Company's interim financial position or on the presentation of the Company's statements.

Changes in accounting policy and disclosure

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements have been consistently applied during the period, unless otherwise stated.

Climate Change

The Board has assessed the impact of climate change and has judged that the Company's immediate exposure to the associated risks are low and therefore there is no material impact on the fair value of investments and the financial performance reported in these Interim Financial Statements.

Restatement to correct historical error in classification and associated measurement of asset

In reporting the Company's results for the year ended 28 February 2023, a restatement was made to correct a historical error in classification and associated measurement of an investment. These Interim Financial Statements have also been restated to reflect the correction of the same historical error (detailed below), which has impacted the prior period's statement of comprehensive income and statement of changes in equity. This restatement has not impacted the Company's previously reported statement of financial position as at 28 February 2023.

An investment in a direct loan to a European micro-cap company has been reclassified to fair value through profit or loss from amortised cost as at 31 August 2022 and 1 March 2022 to reflect its contractual terms, leading to the loan being remeasured on these dates. The reclassification is required as the contractual terms of the loan do not give rise, on specified dates, to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount of the loan outstanding and are therefore not consistent with an amortised cost classification. The affected financial statement line items for the prior periods have been restated, as follows:

Impact on the statement of changes in equity

Reclassification Reclassification and 1.3.2022 and 31.8.2022 1.3.20221 remeasurement (restated) 31.8.20221 remeasurement2 (restated) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Retained deficit (237,914) (20,412) (258,326) (205,116) (20,587) (225,703)

1The retained deficit as recorded in the prior year financial statements before restatement.

2Assumes the reclassification and remeasurement occurred on 31 August 2022 rather than 1 March 2022. The effect of the remeasurement for the six month period ended 31 August 2022 is a reduction in profits of $0.175 million (see below), being the decrease in value at this date being $20.587 million less the decrease in value recognised at 1 March 2022 of $20.412 million.

NAV per share as at 31.8.2022 of $4.71 per share has been restated to $4.45.

Impactonstatement of comprehensiveincome

31.8.2022 US$ '000 Investment income (687) Net foreign currency exchange gains 2,585 Net gain on investments at fair value through profit or loss (2,760) Expected credit losses 687 Net impact on profit for the period (175) Impact on basic and diluted earnings (Cents per Ordinary share) 31.8.2022 Basic and diluted earnings per Ordinary share (cents per share) 42.33c Impact from correction (0.23)c Basic and diluted earnings per Ordinary share (restated) 42.10c

Estimates and Judgements

The estimates and judgements made by the Board of Directors are consistent with those made in the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023.

Directors' assessment of going concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 8 November 2023 to 30 November 2024 (the "Going Concern Period"). There were no events or conditions identified beyond this period which may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

In June 2023, the Company reported on its much-improved liquidity following a period of material realisations and the subsequent repayment of the Company's Subordinated Notes and ZDP shares.

During the six-month period ended 31 August 2023, the Company received approximately $9.9 million from realisations and distributions and had cash outflows relating to follow-on investments, expenses and finance costs of $10.1million. Therefore, there has been no material change to the Company's liquidity position since 28 February 2023 of approximately $100 million, comprising cash of $45 million (28 February 2023: $11 million) and treasuries of $58 million (28 February 2023: $91 million). There has been no material change in liquidity subsequent to 31 August 2023.

The Company's remaining material debt obligation is its $45 million Senior Credit Facility (28 February 2023: $45 million) which matures in January 2027. The Company continues to comply with the covenants attached to the Senior Credit Facility and the Board expect full compliance throughout the going concern period.

As reported in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Advisors report, the Company anticipates potential near-term realisations that would enable the Company to repay its Senior Credit Facility.

The Board takes account of the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro-cap portfolios, the level of funding obligations the Company could be called on through capital calls on existing investments, as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts to assess the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented. The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio. Due to the Company's strong liquidity, the timeframe to realise investments is not determined by the need to repay debt and the Company is able to mitigate any downturn in the wider economy which might influence the ability to exit investments.

Going concern conclusion

After careful consideration and based on the reasons outlined above, the Board have not identified any material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the duration of the going concern period. As such the Board is satisfied that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim financial statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 30 November 2024.

Segment Information

The Investment Manager is responsible for allocating resources available to the Company in accordance with the overall business strategies as set out in the Investment Guidelines of the Company. The Company is organised into the following segments:

Portfolio of US Micro-cap investments

Portfolio of European Micro-cap investments

Portfolio of Real Estate investments

Portfolio of Other Investments - (not falling into above categories)

Investments in treasury bills are not considered as part of the investment strategy and are therefore excluded from this segmental analysis.

The investment objective of each segment is to achieve consistent medium-term returns from the investments in each segment while safeguarding capital by investing in a diversified portfolio.

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 1,484 259 - - 1,743 Dividend revenue - - - - - Total segmental revenue 1,484 259 - - 1,743 Net gain/(loss) on investments at FVTPL 3,415 1,586 (1,291) (2,080) 1,630 Expected credit losses - (259) - - (259) Realisations from investments held in Escrow - - - - - Investment Adviser's base fee (959) (548) (234) (192) (1,933) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 3,940 1,038 (1,525) (2,272) 1,181

For the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 August 2022 (restated1)

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 7,081 229 - - 7,310 Dividend revenue 372 - - - 372 Total segmental revenue 7,453 229 - - 7,682 Net gain/(loss) on investments at FVTPL 41,604 (12,748) (522) (504) 27,830 Expected credit losses - (229) - - (229) Realisations from investments held in Escrow 999 - - - 999 Other income - 398 - - 398 Investment Adviser's base fee (2,237) (776) (179) (178) (3,370) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 47,819 (13,126) (701) (682) 33,310

Certain income and expenditure are not considered part of the performance of an individual segment. This includes net foreign exchange gains, interest on cash, finance costs, management fees, custodian and administration fees, directors' fees and other general expenses. The segmental allocation is consistent with that of the previous year end.

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental operating profit and operating (loss)/profit:

31.8.2022 31.8.2023 (restated1) US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental operating profit 1,181 33,310 Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 109 8,693 Bank and deposit interest 42 85 Other interest 2,224 238 Expenses not attributable to segments (1,425) (1,476) Fees payable to investment adviser based on non-segmental assets (763) (502) Finance costs (3,206) (4,806) Net loss on non-segmental investments at FVTPL - (2,919) (Loss)/profit for the period (1,838) 32,623

1See Note 2

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental revenue and Company revenue:

31.8.2022 31.8.2023 (restated1) US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental revenue 1,743 7,682 Non-segmental revenue Bank and deposit interest 42 85 Other interest 2,224 238 Total revenue 4,009 8,005

1See Note 2

Segmental Net Assets

At 31 August 2023

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 125,881 71,639 29,865 24,403 251,788 Loans at amortised cost - 1,833 - - 1,833 Total segmental assets 125,881 73,472 29,865 24,403 253,621 Segmental liabilities Payables and accrued expenses (123) (72) (29) (24) (248) Total segmental liabilities (123) (72) (29) (24) (248) Total segmental net assets 125,758 73,400 29,836 24,379 253,373

At 28 February

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 127,811 68,271 31,156 25,683 252,921 Loans at amortised cost - 3,695 - - 3,695 Prepaid expenses 29 12 3 3 47 Total segmental assets 127,840 71,978 31,159 25,686 256,663 Segmental liabilities Total segmental liabilities - - - - - Total segmental net assets 127,840 71,978 31,159 25,686 256,663

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental assets and total assets and total segmental liabilities and total liabilities: