GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.: GigaDevice Launches Brand New Wi-Fi 6 MCU Series - GD32VW553

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE Code: 603986), a leading semiconductor device supplier, officially launches the GD32VW553 series Combo Wireless MCU based on the RISC-V core today.



The GD32VW553 series MCU supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.2 wireless connectivity. It features advanced Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits, enhanced security mechanisms, generous storage capacity, and a wide range of universal interfaces.

GD32VW553 applies to various wireless application scenarios, including smart home appliances, smart home systems, industrial Internet, communication gateways, office equipment, payment terminals, and various IoT products.

Leading RF computing performance

To fulfill the requirements of real-time processing and efficient communication, the GD32VW553 series MCU incorporates a new open-source instruction set architecture with RISC-V processor core, boasting a maximum clock frequency of 160MHz.

The integrated 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 RF module follows the IEEE 802.11ax standard and is backward compatible with the IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard, ensuring its suitability for different network environments. The integrated Bluetooth LE 5.2 RF module extends the communication distance, increases throughput, enhances security, and saves power following the latest Bluetooth specifications. This new Combo Wireless MCU offers advanced baseband and RF performance with a variety of additional features.

High integration and security

The new GD32VW553 series integrates up to 4MB Flash, 320KB SRAM, and 32KB configurable I-Cache to greatly improve CPU processing efficiency. The GD32VW553, delivering excellent wireless performance, is also equipped with rich universal wired interfaces. It also provides multiple security features to streamline secure connection and management of high-performance wireless devices.

Enabling wireless innovation with ecosystem

GigaDevice provides the new GD32VW553 series MCU with a range of free development tools. SEGGER has formed a strategic partnership with GigaDevice to offer developers free access to the SEGGER Embedded Studio IDE and a complete suite of development tools. IAR will also provide comprehensive support for the GD32VW553 series.

The GD32VW553 series meets the Matter over Wi-Fi application standard developed by the international organization Connectivity Standards Alliance. It has achieved official Wi-Fi 6 certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, and RF FCC/CE compliance certification.

The GD32VW553 is available for samples and evaluation boards requests now, and will be in mass production around Dec.2023. For more information, please visit www.GigaDevice.com

GigaDevice Media Relations:

marcom@gigadevice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a30b5300-52a4-437c-9c5e-cedfcb134a85