

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM (TIAOF.PK, TI), on Thursday, reported 3.7% growth in Q3 revenues, thanks to the positive contribution made both by the Domestic Business Unit and TIM Brasil.



Total revenues for the third quarter were up by 3.7% to 4.1 billion euros from 3.97 billion euros generated a year ago. Service revenues increased by 1.7% compared with the same quarter of 2022, with the domestic component heading towards stabilization, while TIM Brasil's strong growth continued.



Loss for the quarter attributable to owners of the Parent narrowed to 311 million euros from a loss of 2.245 billion euros incurred in the prior year period.



Organic EBITDA was 1.7 billion euros with the Domestic Business Unit growing for the second consecutive quarter and with TIM Brasil reporting very positive performance.



Net financial debt after lease at September 30 stood at 21.2 billion euros, up 0.4 billion euros compared to June 30. Net financial debt was 26.3 billion euros, up 0.2 billion euros compared to June 30.



