WKN: A3C603 | ISIN: US23257B1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.11.23
22:00 Uhr
0,265 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYNGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYNGN INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 22:01
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyngn Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Raised $1 .5 million from common stock only at-the-market sales agreement through October 31, 2023
  • Stockholders of record on October 23, 2023 received 10% pro rata common stock dividend
  • Launched dealer network to expand customer base
  • Unveiled DriveMod Tugger: Motrec MT160 autonomous electric tugger that will be made available to select customers in Q4 2023
  • Arauco pre orders 100 DriveMod Forklifts, targeting initial rollout in South Carolina facility in mid-2024; this one order has the potential to cover approximately 20% of Company's current cash burn
  • Successful paid initial deployment of DriveMod Stock Chaser with a Fortune 100 heavy equipment manufacturer at its North American facility
  • U.S. patent office granted 16 patents to-date; Cyngn's patent portfolio also includes 9 additional pending U.S. patents and 20 pending international patents

"We've achieved a number of impressive successes in both the third quarter and in October, and we anticipate continued business momentum through the end of the fiscal year," said Lior Tal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Most notably, I am very pleased with the results of the DriveMod Stock chaser deployment at a North American facility for a Fortune 100 customer, the DriveMod Tugger debut with our partner Motrec's MT160 vehicle, and the identification of the Arauco South Carolina site for our DriveMod Forklift rollout in mid-2024 as these achievement are pivotal in the commercialization of EAS (Enterprise Autonomy Suite) and signal market acceptance of our ever-advancing product suite for industrial automation. Additionally, our recent dealer network launch will further expand our customer base as we scale deployments in 2024."

Q3 2023 Financial Review:

  • Third quarter revenue was $25.2 thousand compared to no revenues in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter revenue was derived for the first time from EAS software subscriptions from DriveMod Stock chaser vehicle deployments.
  • Total costs and expenses in the third quarter were $5.6 million, an increase from $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to costs incurred for bringing up initial customer vehicle deployments, costs related to increased headcount in both R&D and G&A, as well as modest increases in other operating expenses. Increased R&D expense was offset by the first-time capitalization of internally developed software. Headcount is currently at 72, up from 64 employees at the end of the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss for the third quarter was $(5.5) million compared to $(5.3) million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 net loss per share was $(0.14), based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.8 million in the quarter. This compares to a net loss per share of $(0.14) in the third quarter of 2022, based on approximately 37.0 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Highlights:
Cyngn's unrestricted cash and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter of 2023 total $8.2 million compared to $22.6 million as of December 31, 2022. At the end of the same period, working capital was $7.2 million and total stockholders' equity was $10.2 million, as compared to year-end working capital of $22.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $24.1 million, respectively as of December 31, 2022 .

For more information on Cyngn, visit the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.cyngn.com/).

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:
Website: https://cyngn.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected] ; 650-204-1551

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 . Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022















Revenue


$

25,210



$

-



$

1,448,961



$

-


Costs and expenses

















Cost of revenue



42,414




-




1,121,732




-


Research and development



2,929,225




2,725,919




9,697,099




6,662,730


General and administrative



2,663,272




2,552,418




8,580,113




7,047,181


Total costs and expenses



5,634,911




5,278,337




19,398,944




13,709,911



















Loss from operations



(5,609,701)




(5,278,337)




(17,949,983)




(13,709,911)



















Other income, net

















Interest income (expense), net



32,905




4,677




98,698




2,691


Other income



105,284




14,296




397,616




16,856


Total other income, net



138,189




18,973




496,314




19,547



















Net loss


$

(5,471,512)



$

(5,259,364)



$

(17,453,669)



$

(13,690,364)



















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted


$

(0.14)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.47)



$

(0.41)



















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



37,771,928




37,005,071




37,344,276




33,458,338


CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)







September 30,



December 31,




2023



2022


Assets







Current assets







Cash


$

3,536,381



$

10,536,273


Restricted cash



-




50,000


Short-term investments



4,619,260




12,064,337


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



436,923




1,126,137


Total current assets



8,592,564




23,776,747











Property and equipment, net



1,393,393




884,000


Right of use asset, net



404,868




371,189


Intangible assets, net



1,159,642




473,076


Total Assets


$

11,550,467



$

25,505,012











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

234,357



$

155,943


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



699,953




854,920


Operating lease liability, current portion



413,371




376,622


Total liabilities (all current)



1,347,681




1,387,485











Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.00001, 10 million shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



-




-


Common stock, Par $0.00001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,205,748 and

33,684,864 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022



352




337


Additional paid-in capital



163,386,142




159,847,229


Accumulated deficit



(153,183,708)




(135,730,039)


Total stockholders' equity



10,202,786




24,117,527


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

11,550,467



$

25,505,012











CYNGN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)













Nine Months Ended


September 30,



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss


$

(17,453,669)



$

(13,690,364)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



707,337




411,512


Stock-based compensation



2,517,890




1,990,834


Realized gain on short-term investments



(396,141)




(13,541)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Prepaid expenses, operating lease right-of-use assets, and other current assets



261,034




(835,747)


Accounts payable



78,414




186,797


Accrued expenses, lease liabilities, and other current liabilities



(154,967)




351,524


Net cash used in operating activities



(14,440,102)




(11,598,985)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of property and equipment



(904,417)




(639,545)


Acquisition of intangible asset



(698,527)




(340,850)


Disposal of assets



130,898






Purchase of short-term investments



(17,050,782)




(27,000,000)


Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments



24,892,000




5,025,879


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



6,369,172




(22,954,516)











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from at-the-market equity financing, net of issuance costs



1,012,511






Proceeds from private placement offering, net of offering costs



0




18,121,945


Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants



-




2,662


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



8,527




114,169


Net cash provided by financing activities



1,021,038




18,238,776











Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(7,049,892)




(16,314,725)


Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



10,586,273




21,995,981


Cash and restricted cash, end of period


$

3,536,381



$

5,681,256











Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of period:









Cash


$

3,536,381



$

5,631,256


Restricted cash



-




50,000


Total cash and restricted cash


$

3,536,381



$

5,681,256











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:









Cash paid during the period for interest and taxes


$

-



$

-


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:









Recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities


$

464,929



$

824,292


Acquisition of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



20,625




28,854











SOURCE Cyngn

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.