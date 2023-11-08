Invitae Corporation: Invitae Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reported revenue of $121.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 9%; on a pro forma basis, taking into account exited businesses and geographies, revenue increased approximately 4%
Gross margin of 32.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.4%; continued improvement in non-GAAP gross margin for nine consecutive quarters
Reaffirming 2023 financial guidance
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
"The Company executed well on key operating and financial metrics in the third quarter, and remains on track to meet or beat annual guidance," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "On the operational front, we added key executive talent and achieved a number of clinical milestones that should strengthen the health of our business, deliver continuing market expansion and further differentiate our testing portfolio from competitors."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Third quarter revenue decreased 9% to $121.2 million compared to $133.5 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies completed in 2022. After adjusting for revenue of $17.2 million in the prior year period related to the discontinued businesses, third quarter revenue increased approximately 4% on a pro forma basis, with U.S. hereditary cancer testing volume achieving double-digit percentage growth compared to the prior year period.
- Gross profit was $39.1 million in the quarter, compared with $16.6 million in the same period of 2022, or 135.6% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was $63.6 million in the quarter, compared with $61.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%.
- Gross margin was 32.2% in the third quarter, compared with 12.4% a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.4% compared with 45.9% in the third quarter of 2022. This represents Invitae's ninth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP gross margin improvement.
- Operating expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion, compared with $306.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating expense in the third quarter includes $877.3 million in restructuring, impairment and other costs primarily related to an impairment charge of the Company's long-lived assets, compared with $125.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense was $122.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $150.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 101%, compared with 112% in the third quarter of 2022.
- As of September 30, 2023, Invitae had $264.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities compared to $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .
- Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and net changes in investments in the quarter was $72.2 million . Cash burn in the quarter was $64.1 million .
- Total patients served as of September 30, 2023 was approximately 4.4 million with 64% available for data sharing.
- Third quarter net loss per basic and diluted share of ($3.42) included impairment and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net, employee severance and benefits and other restructuring costs of $877.3 million primarily related to fair market value assessment of the Company's intangible assets. Third quarter non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of ($0.10) excludes this charge. Compared to a year ago, net loss per basic and diluted share and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share were ($1.27) and ($0.42), respectively.
Operational improvement efforts and expense control have resulted in margin expansion and stronger financial performance. In addition, the Company is engaging with stakeholders to strengthen the balance sheet, and the Board of Directors has formed a special committee focused on improving the Company's capital structure. The Company is exploring a number of options, including, but not limited to, raising capital, asset sales, business and R&D refocusing efforts, capital expenditure and operating expense reductions and addressing its debt obligations.
Reaffirming Fiscal 2023 Outlook
For the full year, Invitae is reaffirming its fiscal 2023 outlook. The Company expects revenue in the range of $480 - $500 million and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 48-50%.
Ongoing cash burn includes cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash and excludes certain items. The Company continues to expect ongoing cash burn to be in the range of $220 - $245 million in 2023. In 2023, cash burn will be higher than ongoing cash burn as a result of the Company's voluntary repayment of its $135 million term loan in the first quarter of 2023.
About Invitae
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission; the company's future financial and operating results; the company's focus, strategy, and roadmap; the company's financial guidance for 2023; the company's belief that the addition of executives and achievement of clinical milestones will strengthen the health of the company's business, deliver continuing market expansion and differentiate the company's testing portfolio from competitors; the objectives of the special committee; and the company's beliefs regarding engagement with stakeholders and plans to explore various options. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the availability of and need for capital; the ability to service the company's debt obligations; the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; risks related to the various options the company is exploring, including the fact that certain options may not be available to the company; the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the reports filed by the company with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.
Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.
In addition, this press release includes the company's non-GAAP gross margin and cash burn guidance, non-GAAP measures used to describe the company's expected performance. The company has not presented a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, because the reconciliations could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations are not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measures.
INVITAE CORPORATION
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 158,007
$ 257,489
Marketable securities
96,566
289,611
Accounts receivable
82,507
96,148
Inventory
21,627
30,386
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,692
19,496
Total current assets
378,399
693,130
Property and equipment, net
65,446
108,723
Operating lease assets
61,639
106,563
Restricted cash
10,100
10,030
Intangible assets, net
-
1,012,549
Other assets
19,531
23,121
Total assets
$ 535,115
$ 1,954,116
Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 25,185
$ 13,984
Accrued liabilities
84,729
74,388
Operating lease obligations
17,650
14,600
Finance lease obligations
3,948
5,121
Convertible senior notes, net current portion
26,907
-
Total current liabilities
158,419
108,093
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
134,945
134,386
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
855
3,780
Debt
-
122,333
Convertible senior notes, net
1,127,830
1,470,783
Convertible senior secured notes (at fair value)
196,244
-
Deferred tax liability
-
8,130
Other long-term liabilities
226
4,775
Total liabilities
1,618,519
1,852,280
Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
Common stock
29
25
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
25,378
(80)
Additional paid-in capital
5,061,131
4,931,032
Accumulated deficit
(6,169,942)
(4,829,141)
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
(1,083,404)
101,836
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
$ 535,115
$ 1,954,116
INVITAE CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Test revenue
$ 117,561
$ 128,839
$ 346,127
$ 381,518
Other revenue
3,680
4,697
13,002
12,331
Total revenue
121,241
133,536
359,129
393,849
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
82,186
116,956
258,102
324,412
Research and development
58,336
87,177
184,138
330,559
Selling and marketing
37,999
49,193
127,241
172,086
General and administrative
45,619
44,939
160,826
147,221
Goodwill and IPR&D impairment
-
-
-
2,313,047
Restructuring, impairment and other costs
877,289
125,222
1,010,843
130,039
Total operating expenses
1,101,429
423,487
1,741,150
3,417,364
Loss from operations
(980,188)
(289,951)
(1,382,021)
(3,023,515)
Other income (expense), net:
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net
229
-
(10,593)
-
Debt issuance costs
(845)
-
(20,704)
-
Change in fair value of convertible senior
33,463
-
72,386
-
Change in fair value of acquisition-related
70
(527)
337
15,666
Other income, net
4,843
2,399
15,105
3,971
Total other income, net
37,760
1,872
56,531
19,637
Interest expense
(5,850)
(14,145)
(23,366)
(42,149)
Net loss before taxes
(948,278)
(302,224)
(1,348,856)
(3,046,027)
Income tax benefit
6,171
1,068
8,055
39,551
Net loss
$ (942,107)
$ (301,156)
$ (1,340,801)
$ (3,006,476)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (3.42)
$ (1.27)
$ (5.09)
$ (12.91)
Shares used in computing net loss per share,
275,604
237,974
263,210
232,889
INVITAE CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (1,340,801)
$ (3,006,476)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Goodwill and IPR&D impairment
-
2,313,047
Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net
1,012,360
60,317
Depreciation and amortization
100,403
104,726
Stock-based compensation
85,554
164,314
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
5,483
11,676
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
10,593
-
Debt issuance costs
20,704
-
Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes
(72,386)
-
Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations
(337)
(15,666)
Benefit from income taxes
(8,055)
(39,551)
Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock
1,789
4,980
Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities
(6,259)
603
Non-cash lease expense
9,309
6,832
Other
2,211
(1,314)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
Accounts receivable
13,641
(22,903)
Inventory
8,759
3,614
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(196)
9,012
Other assets
(139)
2,740
Accounts payable
8,135
(6,345)
Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
(6,966)
(540)
Net cash used in operating activities
(156,198)
(410,934)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(231,044)
(789,622)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
430,440
541,313
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,669)
(48,385)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
332
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
195,059
(296,694)
Cash flows from financing activities:
(Loss) proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net of issuance costs
(55)
9,658
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
2,170
6,267
Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028
30,001
-
Payments for debt issuance costs and prepayment fees
(25,974)
-
Repayment of debt
(135,000)
-
Finance lease principal payments
(3,886)
(4,184)
Settlement of acquisition obligations
(5,529)
(10,582)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(138,273)
1,159
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(99,412)
(706,469)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
267,519
933,525
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 168,107
$ 227,056
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$ 82,186
$ 116,956
$ 258,102
$ 324,412
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(24,082)
(27,711)
(77,122)
(73,618)
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
(44)
(146)
(146)
(425)
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
-
(162)
-
(1,053)
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
(7)
(170)
(145)
(170)
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
(388)
(16,467)
(1,362)
(16,467)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$ 57,665
$ 72,300
$ 179,327
$ 232,679
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 121,241
$ 133,536
$ 359,129
$ 393,849
Cost of revenue
82,186
116,956
258,102
324,412
Gross profit
39,055
16,580
101,027
69,437
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
24,082
27,711
77,122
73,618
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
44
146
146
425
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
-
162
-
1,053
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
7
170
145
170
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
388
16,467
1,362
16,467
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 63,576
$ 61,236
$ 179,802
$ 161,170
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Research and development
$ 58,336
$ 87,177
$ 184,138
$ 330,559
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
(306)
(90)
(1,338)
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
(14,921)
(18,695)
(43,448)
(65,719)
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
(141)
(1,962)
(1,825)
(7,186)
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
(669)
(646)
(2,052)
(646)
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
(125)
(3,311)
(341)
(3,311)
Non-GAAP research and development
$ 42,480
$ 62,257
$ 136,382
$ 252,359
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Selling and marketing
$ 37,999
$ 49,193
$ 127,241
$ 172,086
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,569)
(1,610)
(4,707)
(4,856)
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
-
(806)
(750)
(2,374)
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
(105)
(115)
(565)
(115)
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
$ 36,325
$ 46,662
$ 121,219
$ 164,741
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
General and administrative
$ 45,619
$ 44,939
$ 160,826
$ 147,221
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
-
1,850
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
(1,181)
(3,438)
(3,524)
(6,656)
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
(1,149)
(300)
(2,402)
(300)
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
-
(111)
-
(111)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$ 43,289
$ 41,090
$ 154,900
$ 142,004
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Research and development
$ 58,336
$ 87,177
$ 184,138
$ 330,559
Selling and marketing
37,999
49,193
127,241
172,086
General and administrative
45,619
44,939
160,826
147,221
Goodwill and IPR&D impairment
-
-
-
2,313,047
Restructuring, impairment and other costs
877,289
125,222
1,010,843
130,039
Operating expenses
1,019,243
306,531
1,483,048
3,092,952
Goodwill and IPR&D impairment
-
-
-
(2,313,047)
Restructuring, impairment and other costs
(877,289)
(125,222)
(1,010,843)
(130,039)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
-
1,850
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1,569)
(1,916)
(4,797)
(6,194)
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
(16,102)
(22,939)
(47,722)
(74,749)
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
(141)
(1,962)
(1,825)
(7,186)
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
(1,923)
(1,061)
(5,019)
(1,061)
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
(125)
(3,422)
(341)
(3,422)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 122,094
$ 150,009
$ 412,501
$ 559,104
Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income, Net
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Other income, net
$ 37,760
$ 1,872
$ 56,531
$ 19,637
Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities
(70)
527
(337)
(15,666)
Non-GAAP other income, net
$ 37,690
$ 2,399
$ 56,194
$ 3,971
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss
$ (942,107)
$ (301,156)
$ (1,340,801)
$ (3,006,476)
Goodwill and IPR&D impairment
-
-
-
2,313,047
Restructuring, impairment and other costs
877,289
125,222
1,010,843
130,039
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
-
(1,850)
Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets
(70)
527
(337)
(15,666)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
25,651
29,627
81,919
79,812
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
16,146
23,085
47,868
75,174
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
141
2,124
1,825
8,239
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
1,930
1,231
5,164
1,231
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
125
3,422
341
3,422
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
388
16,467
1,362
16,467
Acquisition-related income tax benefit
(6,180)
(1,390)
(6,810)
(40,195)
Non-GAAP net loss
$ (26,687)
$ (100,841)
$ (198,626)
$ (436,756)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (3.42)
$ (1.27)
$ (5.09)
$ (12.91)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.42)
$ (0.75)
$ (1.88)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic
275,604
237,974
263,210
232,889
Reconciliation of Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn
Three Months Ended
Nine Months
March 31,
June 30, 2023
September 30,
September 30,
Net cash used in operating activities
$ (34,398)
$ (54,905)
$ (66,895)
$ (156,198)
Net cash provided by investing activities
73,878
116,064
5,117
195,059
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(135,768)
876
(3,381)
(138,273)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents
(96,288)
62,035
(65,159)
(99,412)
Adjustments:
Net changes in investments
(75,202)
(117,146)
(7,048)
(199,396)
Loss from public offerings of common stock, net
-
-
55
55
Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible
(22,435)
1,763
8,016
(12,656)
Cash burn
$ (193,925)
$ (53,348)
$ (64,136)
$ (311,409)
• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $135.0 million repayment of debt, $8.1 million
• Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2023 includes $4.1 million of acquisition-related
