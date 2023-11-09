AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - September 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - September 2023 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The third quarter of 2023 was positive and eventful for AlzeCure Pharma. During the period, we presented new, positive, detailed proof-of-mechanism (POM) results from our Phase II clinical study with ACD440 for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain. In addition, we published new preclinical data for our clinical drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 supporting potential neuroprotective and disease-modifying effects in Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. We also published new preclinical results demonstrating the antidepressant effects of our NeuroRestore compounds. It is gratifying to see that we are keeping up the pace as we continue to deliver and generate new data that strengthen our position, while also paving the way for new opportunities."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for July - September, 2023

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -7,655 thousand (-11,097).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.12 (-0.22).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -7,771 thousand (-14,504).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 40,396 thousand (40,486).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 37,461 thousand (37,169).

Financial information for January - September, 2023

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -27,411 thousand (-45,291).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.44 (-0.97).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 11,418 thousand (-48,717).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 40,396 thousand (40,486).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 37,461 thousand (37,169).

Significant events during the period July - September, 2023

On July 3, the company publishes a new scientific article presenting preclinical results demonstrating antidepressant effects of NeuroRestore ACD856.

On July 11, the company publishes new disease-modifying data regarding NeuroRestore ACD856 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and cognitive disorders.

On August 9, the company publishes positive clinical results from the Phase I clinical trial with NeuroRestore ACD856 for the treatment of Alzheimer's.

On September 20, the company presents positive Phase II clinical data on CD440 for neuropathic pain at the 2023 European Pain Federation (EFIC) conference.

Significant events during the period January - June, 2023

In January, the company selects a Candidate Drug (CD) and initiates the preclinical development phase with the company's preventive and disease-modifying compound Alzstatin ACD680.

In January, the last patient is included in the Phase II clinical trial with the leading non-opioid drug candidate in the Painless platform, ACD440, which is being developed to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

The company announces on March 13 that the last patient has completed treatment in the above clinical trial with ACD440.

In April, the company has an abstract on non-opioid ACD440 for neuropathic pain accepted at the EFIC 2023 Conference.

On May 17, the company holds its Annual General Meeting and Dr Janet Hoogstraate is elected to serve as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The company announces on May 22 that a European patent has been granted for the NeuroRestore ACD856 Alzheimer's project.

On May 24 the company announces positive proof-ofmechanism (POM) data from the Phase IIa clinical trial in neuropathic pain with the non-opioid ACD440.

Significant events after the end of the period

The company reports in early October that Japan has granted a patent for NeuroRestore ACD856.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

