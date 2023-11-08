Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.
Q3 2023 Financial Summary
- Total revenue of $760.6 million, versus $852.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to earnings of $0.8 million, or $0.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2023 and net earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $28.6 million from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held.
- Adjusted cash flow of $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million in the prior-year.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of September 30, 2023, versus $9.0 million at June 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers.
- Liquidity of $55.9 million at September 30, 2023, versus $48.6 million at June 30, 2023 .
- Paid dividends totaling $0.24 per share during the third quarter of 2023. The Company has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.
Adjusted cash flow is a non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measure that is defined and reconciled, along with the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted net (losses) earnings per diluted common share, in the financial tables later in this release.
Additional Operational Highlights
- Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 92,556 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 91,878 bpd during the third quarter of 2022 and 92,152 bpd during the second quarter of 2023.
- The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.51 million miles during the third quarter of 2023, versus 6.78 million miles during the third quarter of 2022 and 6.30 million miles during the second quarter of 2023.
- Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System ("VEX Pipeline System"), throughput was 8,548 bpd for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 9,963 bpd for the third quarter of 2022 and 8,560 bpd for the second quarter of 2023, and terminalling volumes were 9,350 bpd for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 9,716 bpd in the third quarter of 2022, and 10,785 bpd for the second quarter of 2023.
- The logistics and repurposing segment, which includes the Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. ("Firebird") and Phoenix Oil, Inc. (" Phoenix ") businesses acquired in August 2022, had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow.
- Remained solidly positioned with 307,175 barrels of crude oil inventory at September 30, 2023, compared to 328,562 barrels at December 31, 2022 .
"Our performance in the third quarter showcased several encouraging highlights in a very challenging environment. Our crude oil marketing segment demonstrated a sequential increase in operating income despite a number of headwinds," said Kevin J. Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer of Adams. "Moreover, we increased our cash balance and liquidity and nearly tripled our net income on a sequential basis."
Capital Investments and Dividends
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company had capital expenditures of $3.0 million primarily for the previously announced purchase of ten tractors, eight trailers and other field equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.6 million, or $0.24 per common share.
As part of Adams' on-going capital allocation strategy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.24 per common share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.
Outlook
"We believe the challenges facing our GulfMark and Service Transport segments are expected to remain in place for the next few months, with a gradual recovery to begin late in the first half of 2024," Mr. Roycraft continued. "Our Company remains in a very strong financial position to navigate the continued macroeconomic challenges affecting our industries. We are well-prepared to deliver meaningful performance when our key markets begin to improve. In addition, our continued commitment to our dividend should deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Mr. Roycraft concluded.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings (losses) and adjusted earnings (losses) per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET ( 8:00 a.m. CT ). To participate in the live conference call, dial 1-844-413-3976 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-1802 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S., or log into the webcast, available on Adams' investor relations website at adamsresources.com/investor-relations. A replay will also be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code 6806573.
About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, capital deployment plans and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Marketing
$ 719,925
$ 814,394
$ 1,913,673
$ 2,524,465
Transportation
24,206
29,830
75,103
86,054
Pipeline and storage
59
-
308
-
Logistics and repurposing
16,424
8,677
46,458
8,677
Total revenues
760,614
852,901
2,035,542
2,619,196
Costs and expenses:
Marketing
710,169
807,316
1,894,416
2,498,474
Transportation
19,642
23,732
62,315
68,271
Pipeline and storage
659
640
2,350
1,799
Logistics and repurposing
15,121
7,582
41,448
7,582
General and administrative
4,162
4,630
10,649
12,860
Depreciation and amortization
6,936
6,008
21,289
16,109
Total costs and expenses
756,689
849,908
2,032,467
2,605,095
Operating earnings
3,925
2,993
3,075
14,101
Other income (expense):
Interest and other income
119
338
893
665
Interest expense
(1,027)
(119)
(2,525)
(369)
Total other (expense) income, net
(908)
219
(1,632)
296
Earnings before income taxes
3,017
3,212
1,443
14,397
Income tax provision
(759)
(1,022)
(357)
(3,641)
Net earnings
$ 2,258
$ 2,190
$ 1,086
$ 10,756
Earnings per share:
Basic net earnings per common share
$ 0.89
$ 0.50
$ 0.43
$ 2.46
Diluted net earnings per common share
$ 0.88
$ 0.50
$ 0.42
$ 2.44
Dividends per common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 16,313
$ 20,532
Restricted cash
8,575
10,535
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
219,263
189,039
Inventory
27,650
26,919
Derivative assets
5
-
Income tax receivable
510
-
Prepayments and other current assets
2,470
3,118
Total current assets
274,786
250,143
Property and equipment, net
111,042
106,425
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
6,212
7,720
Intangible assets, net
8,407
9,745
Goodwill
6,673
6,428
Other assets
3,475
3,698
Total assets
$ 410,595
$ 384,159
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 226,613
$ 204,391
Accounts payable - related party
-
31
Derivative liabilities
-
330
Current portion of finance lease obligations
6,863
4,382
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,769
2,712
Current portion of long-term debt
2,500
-
Other current liabilities
13,856
19,214
Total current liabilities
252,601
231,060
Other long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
20,000
24,375
Asset retirement obligations
2,499
2,459
Finance lease obligations
22,292
12,085
Operating lease liabilities
3,446
5,007
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
15,696
15,996
Total liabilities
316,534
290,982
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
94,061
93,177
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 410,595
$ 384,159
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$ 2,258
$ 2,190
$ 1,086
$ 10,756
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,936
6,008
21,289
16,109
Gains on sales of property
(663)
(771)
(1,429)
(1,709)
Provision for doubtful accounts
39
(12)
29
(20)
Stock-based compensation expense
389
254
1,044
712
Change in contingent consideration liability
-
-
(2,566)
-
Deferred income taxes
773
(1,429)
3
(1,761)
Net change in fair value contracts
(35)
(1,254)
(335)
(1,884)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(60,869)
73,777
(30,253)
(56,060)
Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates
-
17
(31)
17
Inventories
(1,127)
32,080
(731)
(10,259)
Income tax receivable
(41)
-
(510)
6,424
Prepayments and other current assets
138
86
648
468
Accounts payable
63,845
(74,219)
22,239
46,925
Accrued liabilities
(145)
3,875
(2,709)
6,489
Other
(52)
(592)
64
(375)
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,446
40,010
7,838
15,832
Investing activities:
Property and equipment additions
(3,009)
(2,014)
(8,917)
(6,797)
Acquisition of Firebird and Phoenix, net of cash acquired
-
(33,590)
-
(33,590)
Proceeds from property sales
1,634
835
3,078
2,209
Insurance and state collateral refunds
-
331
-
331
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,375)
(34,438)
(5,839)
(37,847)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under Credit Agreement
38,000
15,000
76,000
45,000
Repayments under Credit Agreement
(38,625)
-
(77,875)
(30,000)
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations
(1,697)
(1,185)
(4,944)
(3,491)
Net proceeds from sale of equity
-
-
549
283
Dividends paid on common stock
(619)
(1,054)
(1,908)
(3,180)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,941)
12,761
(8,178)
8,612
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including
restricted cash
7,130
18,333
(6,179)
(13,403)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash,
at beginning of period
17,758
75,581
31,067
107,317
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash,
at end of period
$ 24,888
$ 93,914
$ 24,888
$ 93,914
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Earnings:
Net earnings
$ 2,258
$ 2,190
$ 1,086
$ 10,756
Add (subtract):
Income tax provision
759
1,022
357
3,641
Depreciation and amortization
6,936
6,008
21,289
16,109
Gains on sales of property
(663)
(771)
(1,429)
(1,709)
Stock-based compensation expense
389
254
1,044
712
Change in contingent consideration liability
-
-
(2,566)
-
Inventory liquidation gains
(4,890)
-
(2,922)
(2,062)
Inventory valuation losses
-
5,122
-
-
Net change in fair value contracts
(35)
(1,254)
(335)
(1,884)
Adjusted cash flow
$ 4,754
$ 12,571
$ 16,524
$ 25,563
Reconciliation of Adjusted net earnings (losses) and earnings
(losses) per common share (Non-GAAP) to Net Earnings:
Net earnings
$ 2,258
$ 2,190
$ 1,086
$ 10,756
Add (subtract):
Gains on sales of property
(663)
(771)
(1,429)
(1,709)
Stock-based compensation expense
389
254
1,044
712
Change in contingent consideration liability
-
-
(2,566)
-
Net change in fair value contracts
(35)
(1,254)
(335)
(1,884)
Inventory liquidation gains
(4,890)
-
(2,922)
(2,062)
Inventory valuation losses
-
5,122
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)
1,092
(704)
1,304
1,038
Adjusted net (losses) earnings
$ (1,849)
$ 4,837
$ (3,818)
$ 6,851
Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share
$ (0.72)
$ 1.09
$ (1.49)
$ 1.55
Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash
Provided By Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 11,446
$ 40,010
$ 7,838
$ 15,832
Add (subtract):
Income tax provision (benefit)
759
1,022
357
3,641
Deferred income taxes
(773)
1,429
(3)
1,761
Provision for doubtful accounts
(39)
12
(29)
20
Inventory liquidation gains
(4,890)
-
(2,922)
(2,062)
Inventory valuation losses
-
5,122
-
-
Changes in assets and liabilities
(1,749)
(35,024)
11,283
6,371
Adjusted cash flow
$ 4,754
$ 12,571
$ 16,524
$ 25,563
