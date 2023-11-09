DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 08 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.184 GBP1.032 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.158 GBP1.016 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.176343 GBP1.025195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,095,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1566 1.158 XDUB 08:13:33 00067663974TRLO0 2400 1.174 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665955TRLO0 1091 1.174 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665956TRLO0 3667 1.174 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665957TRLO0 738 1.172 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665959TRLO0 6913 1.172 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665958TRLO0 2500 1.174 XDUB 09:48:12 00067665960TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 11:11:46 00067667625TRLO0 7625 1.176 XDUB 12:54:59 00067669538TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 15:11:13 00067675104TRLO0 1141 1.180 XDUB 15:11:13 00067675105TRLO0 398 1.180 XDUB 15:11:13 00067675106TRLO0 398 1.180 XDUB 15:11:13 00067675107TRLO0 201 1.180 XDUB 15:11:13 00067675108TRLO0 1336 1.178 XDUB 15:17:26 00067675432TRLO0 1869 1.178 XDUB 15:33:49 00067676109TRLO0 2400 1.178 XDUB 15:33:49 00067676108TRLO0 1760 1.178 XDUB 15:33:49 00067676107TRLO0 199 1.184 XDUB 16:13:01 00067677954TRLO0 2011 1.184 XDUB 16:13:01 00067677955TRLO0 400 1.184 XDUB 16:13:01 00067677956TRLO0 1387 1.184 XDUB 16:13:01 00067677957TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

08/ Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1226 101.60 XLON 08:13:55 00067663975TRLO0 2920 102.20 XLON 10:28:44 00067666854TRLO0 2037 102.20 XLON 10:28:44 00067666855TRLO0 80 102.60 XLON 11:11:06 00067667616TRLO0 1122 102.60 XLON 11:11:24 00067667617TRLO0 3853 102.60 XLON 11:11:24 00067667618TRLO0 1379 102.40 XLON 11:11:24 00067667619TRLO0 43 102.40 XLON 11:11:24 00067667620TRLO0 1670 102.80 XLON 11:37:35 00067668057TRLO0 658 102.80 XLON 11:37:35 00067668058TRLO0 2230 102.80 XLON 11:37:35 00067668059TRLO0 2230 102.80 XLON 11:37:35 00067668060TRLO0 5364 102.40 XLON 11:42:19 00067668208TRLO0 5395 102.20 XLON 12:54:59 00067669537TRLO0 4273 102.20 XLON 15:00:46 00067674631TRLO0 1456 102.20 XLON 15:00:46 00067674632TRLO0 5113 102.40 XLON 15:33:52 00067676110TRLO0 3048 103.20 XLON 16:12:53 00067677944TRLO0 434 103.20 XLON 16:12:53 00067677945TRLO0 1898 103.20 XLON 16:12:54 00067677946TRLO0 1189 103.00 XLON 16:12:56 00067677950TRLO0 1832 103.00 XLON 16:12:56 00067677951TRLO0 550 103.00 XLON 16:12:59 00067677953TRLO0

