Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
09.11.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
09 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 08 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.184     GBP1.032 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.158     GBP1.016 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.176343    GBP1.025195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,095,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1566       1.158         XDUB      08:13:33      00067663974TRLO0 
2400       1.174         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665955TRLO0 
1091       1.174         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665956TRLO0 
3667       1.174         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665957TRLO0 
738       1.172         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665959TRLO0 
6913       1.172         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665958TRLO0 
2500       1.174         XDUB      09:48:12      00067665960TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      11:11:46      00067667625TRLO0 
7625       1.176         XDUB      12:54:59      00067669538TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      15:11:13      00067675104TRLO0 
1141       1.180         XDUB      15:11:13      00067675105TRLO0 
398       1.180         XDUB      15:11:13      00067675106TRLO0 
398       1.180         XDUB      15:11:13      00067675107TRLO0 
201       1.180         XDUB      15:11:13      00067675108TRLO0 
1336       1.178         XDUB      15:17:26      00067675432TRLO0 
1869       1.178         XDUB      15:33:49      00067676109TRLO0 
2400       1.178         XDUB      15:33:49      00067676108TRLO0 
1760       1.178         XDUB      15:33:49      00067676107TRLO0 
199       1.184         XDUB      16:13:01      00067677954TRLO0 
2011       1.184         XDUB      16:13:01      00067677955TRLO0 
400       1.184         XDUB      16:13:01      00067677956TRLO0 
1387       1.184         XDUB      16:13:01      00067677957TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

08/      Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1226     101.60        XLON      08:13:55      00067663975TRLO0 
2920     102.20        XLON      10:28:44      00067666854TRLO0 
2037     102.20        XLON      10:28:44      00067666855TRLO0 
80      102.60        XLON      11:11:06      00067667616TRLO0 
1122     102.60        XLON      11:11:24      00067667617TRLO0 
3853     102.60        XLON      11:11:24      00067667618TRLO0 
1379     102.40        XLON      11:11:24      00067667619TRLO0 
43      102.40        XLON      11:11:24      00067667620TRLO0 
1670     102.80        XLON      11:37:35      00067668057TRLO0 
658      102.80        XLON      11:37:35      00067668058TRLO0 
2230     102.80        XLON      11:37:35      00067668059TRLO0 
2230     102.80        XLON      11:37:35      00067668060TRLO0 
5364     102.40        XLON      11:42:19      00067668208TRLO0 
5395     102.20        XLON      12:54:59      00067669537TRLO0 
4273     102.20        XLON      15:00:46      00067674631TRLO0 
1456     102.20        XLON      15:00:46      00067674632TRLO0 
5113     102.40        XLON      15:33:52      00067676110TRLO0 
3048     103.20        XLON      16:12:53      00067677944TRLO0 
434      103.20        XLON      16:12:53      00067677945TRLO0 
1898     103.20        XLON      16:12:54      00067677946TRLO0 
1189     103.00        XLON      16:12:56      00067677950TRLO0 
1832     103.00        XLON      16:12:56      00067677951TRLO0 
550      103.00        XLON      16:12:59      00067677953TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  283635 
EQS News ID:  1768809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1768809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

