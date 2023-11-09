Renewi plc: Half-year report -3

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Half-year report 09-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 November 2023 Renewi plc Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 September 2023 Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2023 ("HY24" or the "period"). Financial Highlights - in line with guidance from 4 October 2023 -- Revenue of EUR937m and underlying EBIT1 of EUR50.7m (HY23: EUR952m and EUR75.2m respectively), reflects re-based recyclate prices together with a subdued volume environment in certain commercial waste sectors and particularly construction & demolition ("C&D") -- Underlying EBITDA of EUR113.6m (HY23: EUR131.9m) -- Statutory profit after tax of EUR35.3m (HY23: EUR53.4m) and basic EPS of 42 cents (HY23: 66 cents) -- Net cash inflow from operating activities of EUR88.8m (HY23: EUR74.0m) due to improvements in working capital -- Core net debt* to EBITDA of 2.1x (March 2023: 1.8x) with core net debt increased to EUR383.2m (March 2023: EUR370.6m), in line with expectations Strategic and Operational Highlights - strong actions in HY24 Margin focus: -- Renewi 2.0 is now successfully completed and the programme has supported productivity in HY24 -- Additional actions to be implemented in H2 to reduce SG&A and other costs by EUR15m on an annual basis, with capability and capacity retained Portfolio actions: -- As previously announced, strategic review of UK Municipal on track, targeted outcome in the first half of 2024 -- Strong Q2 performance in Mineralz & Water ("M&W"), following ramp-up of sand and gravel production, with H2 expected to show sharply improved results, in line with the performance enhancement plan Accelerated growth: -- Successfully commissioned a hard plastics sorting facility in Acht, Netherlands which is expected to achieve at least group hurdle returns over the course of 2024 -- The Group had a number of customer wins including the Dutch Ministry of Defence, TotalEnergies and Custodial Institutions Agency -- Renewi's Specialities business Maltha, continued to achieve record-breaking performance due to operational enhancements and strategic investments. Coolrec maintained strong volumes in the period, though plastics prices were lower Current trading and outlook - on track to achieve full year expectations -- Full year guidance unchanged from trading update of 4 October 2023 -- Revenue stable as a result of targeted commercial initiatives and structural drivers, including Vlarema 8 legislation, expected to support resilient H2 demand across Commercial Waste Belgium, M&W and the Specialities businesses which will mitigate in part continued low levels of C&D activity in the Netherlands -- Significantly stronger EBIT performance in H2 underpinned by continued M&W earnings recovery, the initial contribution from SG&A cost actions, pricing and further productivity initiatives. Further benefits of our margin and portfolio initiatives, together with stabilised recyclate prices and tailwinds generated by Renewi 2.0, underpin confidence in good progress in FY25 Strategy in place to achieve sustainable improvements in margins and cash conversion in the medium term -- Deliver >5% p.a. organic sales growth through growth initiatives, increased recycling conversion and targeted market share gains -- High single digit EBIT margins -- Free cash flow generation at least 40% of EBITDA -- ROCE of over 15% -- Disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on attractive and sustainable shareholder value whilst maintaining strong balance sheet as outlined at the Group's Capital Markets Event Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our first half performance was in line with our expectations and previous guidance from October. The period saw recyclate prices reverting to more normalised levels, following the unprecedented Covid peak. Volumes mostly stabilised, except in Construction and Demolition waste in the Netherlands. In response, we are taking strong action by reducing our SG&A cost base by EUR15m on an annual basis. "Alongside reducing costs, we continue to benefit from previous strategic actions. For example, Mineralz & Water have ramped up production of sand and gravel in our soil cleaning business as of September and we expect to show sharply improved results in H2. We continued to invest in future organic growth; at Maltha the operational enhancements enabled the business to achieve a record-breaking performance in the period. Our Vlarema8 line in Ghent, Belgium started ramp-up in H1 and we also commissioned our hard plastics sorting facility in Acht, Netherlands. All of these actions will contribute to a stronger second half and our medium term strategic objectives. On the commercial front Renewi won a number of significant customers as a result of our strong value proposition, such as the Dutch Ministry of Defence, TotalEnergies and Custodial Institutions Agency. "As announced in October, we are undertaking a strategic review of our UK Municipal business, with an outcome targeted for the first half of 2024. "As we look forward, our SG&A cost actions and benefits from Renewi 2.0 and the Mineralz & Water recovery are expected to lead to higher profit and margin expansion in the second half of the year and we expect this to flow through to FY25. Renewi's resilience and adept handling of price and cost dynamics have ensured a stable financial position and we reconfirm our intention to resume dividend payments at the end of this financial year. As a company we are proud of the critical role Renewi is playing in closing the loop to a circular economy and we look forward to continuing to enable the decarbonisation of our world while delivering value to our shareholders." The full text of the half year statement is set out below, together with detailed financial results and will be available on the Company's website at www.renewi.com. Virtual presentation Renewi will host a virtual presentation at 10:30-11:30am CET today. Please register to attend the webcast here: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C3E612CF-DACD-4EBF-9046-3E245751FAEA& LangLocaleID=1033. Today's presentation will also be available on the website once the webcast has concluded https://www.renewi.com/en/ investors. Results HY24 HY23# % change UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY Revenue EUR937.1m EUR952.0m -2% Underlying EBITDA1 EUR113.6m EUR131.9m -14% Underlying EBIT1 EUR50.7m EUR75.2m -33% Underlying EBIT1. margin 5.4% 7.9% -2.5pps Adjusted free cash flow1 EUR24.1m EUR22.2m Free cash flow1 EUR(1.6)m EUR(4.4)m Free cash flow/EBITDA conversion1 -1.4% -3.3% Return on capital employed1 8.1% 12.2% Core net debt* EUR383.2m EUR387.7m STATUTORY Revenue EUR937.1m EUR952.0m -2% Operating profit EUR64.1m EUR83.6m -23% Profit before tax EUR45.4m EUR71.6m -36% Profit for the period EUR35.3m EUR53.4m -34% Basic EPS (cents per share) 42c 66c -36% Cash flow from operating activities EUR94.7m EUR81.9m Total net debt (including IFRS 16 leases) EUR687.9m EUR687.6m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

# Certain September 2022 values have been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

For further information: FTI Consulting Renewi plc +44 203 727 1340 Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations FTI_RWI@FTIconsulting.com +31 6 4167 9233 Alex Le May / Richard Mountain investor.relations@renewi.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 64% which we believe to be among the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -2-

As announced on October 4th, Renewi delivered performance broadly in line with the Board's expectations over the first half of FY24 against a backdrop of normalising recyclate prices and subdued economic activity. Year-on-year group revenue and underlying EBIT fell due to lower Commercial Waste volumes, particularly in C&D in the Netherlands and lower recyclate prices following Covid volume and price peaks. Most recyclate prices have now stabilised to levels around historic averages, with the majority of the decline, as well as ongoing inflationary pressures, being mitigated through pricing discipline and the margin benefits from the now completed Renewi 2.0 digitisation programme and other ongoing cost actions.

In Commercial Waste, inbound volumes stabilised in Belgium but continued to decline in the Netherlands during the first half, primarily due to ongoing demand weakness, especially from C&D customers. Pricing actions and cost savings have partially offset the impact of lower volumes, recyclate prices and cost inflation.

M&W's had a strong Q2 performance, following the ramp-up of throughput. The start of the year was impacted by pulling an annual maintenance stop into the first quarter, which is expected to benefit the division's results in the second half. Within Specialities, our glass recycling business, Maltha, continued to deliver strong performance, benefitting from the previously made operational enhancements. Coolrec maintained strong volumes, although was affected by lower plastics prices throughout the first half.

Further cost-cutting measures for our SG&A costs at both the divisional and central levels have been initiated in September 2023 and discussions are now being held with the relevant works councils. This initiative will result in a headcount reduction of 160 by 1 December 2023 with an expected cost to deliver of cEUR4-5m in year.

Group financial performance

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT HY24 HY23 Variance HY24 HY23 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 693.3 694.4 0% 50.3 68.4 -26% Mineralz & Water 88.4 93.3 -5% 1.5 2.6 -42% Specialities 178.7 186.3 -4% 10.3 11.3 -9% Group central services - - (11.4) (7.1) -61% Inter-segment revenue (23.3) (22.0) - - Total 937.1 952.0 -2% 50.7 75.2 -33%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements.

Total revenues were down 2% to EUR937.1m and underlying EBIT was down 33% to EUR50.7m. Profit before tax decreased by EUR26.2m, to EUR45.4m, driven by the recyclate prices settling close to historical average levels, together with lower volumes in Commercial Waste. Ongoing inflationary pressures were offset by pricing discipline and ongoing cost actions. Earnings per share fell to 42 cents (HY23: 66 cents).

Outbound revenue from the sale of recycled materials decreased to EUR167.9m (HY23: EUR196.5m) driven by the lower recyclate prices.

A free cash outflow of EUR1.6m (HY23: EUR4.4m as adjusted for the prior year restatement as referred to in note 2) reflects the planned increase in replacement capital expenditure and interest and loan fees payments offset in part by a positive working capital performance. Total cash outflow was EUR15.9m, as a result of growth capex projects for Vlarema 8 and our hard plastics facility in Acht and extension of landfill rights in Mineralz. As expected, core net debt to EBITDA increased to 2.1x at 30 September 2023 from 1.8x at the end of March 2023. The Board's long-term target remains 2.0x. Liquidity headroom including core cash and undrawn facilities remained strong at EUR307m.

Divisional performance

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBIT Operating profit HY24 HY23 HY24 HY23 HY24 HY23 Netherlands Commercial 457.3 459.7 25.8 40.3 25.7 40.3 Belgium Commercial 237.5 236.3 24.5 28.1 24.1 28.2 Intra-segment revenue (1.5) (1.6) - - - - Total (EURm) 693.3 694.4 50.3 68.4 49.8 68.5 Period-on-period variance % Netherlands Commercial -1% -36% -36% Belgium Commercial 1% -13% -15% Total 0% -26% -27% Underlying Return on EBIT margin operating assets HY24 HY23 HY24 HY23 Netherlands Commercial 5.6% 8.8% 14.4% 24.3% Belgium Commercial 10.3% 11.9% 34.4% 51.8% Total 7.3% 9.9% 19.4% 29.9%

The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Commercial Waste Division revenues at EUR693m were flat and underlying EBIT fell by 26% to EUR50.3m, representing an underlying EBIT margin of 7.3%.

Revenues in the Netherlands declined by 1% to EUR457.3m and underlying EBIT fell by 36% to EUR25.8m. Underlying EBIT margins decreased by 320bps to 5.6% and return on operating assets fell to 14.4%. Volumes in the Netherlands have been impacted by ongoing demand weakness particularly from C&D customers due to declines in permissions for new building work resulting from environmental quotas. The decrease in recyclate prices is partially mitigated through the dynamic pricing contracts in which price fluctuations are shared with customers, buffering the impact on Renewi's results by about 65% of the recyclate movement. The volume decreases and residual portion of the declining recyclate prices impacted underlying EBIT margin for the first half. In response to this, divisional and central cost and efficiency measures are being executed before the end of 2023. We continued to exercise strong pricing discipline, ensuring inflation was passed on to customers throughout the period.

In Commercial Waste Belgium, revenue increased marginally to EUR237.5m and underlying EBIT fell by 13% to EUR24.5m. Underlying EBIT margins decreased by 160bps to 10.3%. Belgium has also been impacted by the lower recyclate prices; however, volumes have stabilised in the recent months and were marginally ahead of prior year. Strong pricing and cost actions taken have kept margins close to target levels.

Commercial efforts offering segment specific value propositions led to significant new contract wins in both the Netherlands and Belgium, examples include the Dutch Ministry of Defence, TotalEnergies and Custodial Institutions Agency. In Belgium cooperation with secondary disposers to meet the Vlarema 8 regulation also led to early successes, resulting in turning the volume decline into modest but profitable growth.

Key growth investments have progressed well, with our plastics facility in Acht being fully commissioned with promising results. The facility has capacity to process 25kT of hard plastics per year and is expected to be fully operational early 2024. Given the high level of purity achieved, pricing for the recyclates produced will drive strong financial returns from this facility once fully operational.

Our advanced sorting facility in Ghent is fully operational, achieving targeted recycling rates. Enforcement of Vlarema 8 legislation is ramping up within Flanders, and with full enforcement expected in 2024 we will commence the construction of our advanced sorting facility in Puurs accordingly.

Mineralz & Water HY24 HY23 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 88.4 93.3 -5% Underlying EBIT 1.5 2.6 -42% Underlying EBIT margin 1.7% 2.8% Operating profit 9.5 11.0 -14% Return on operating assets -0.9% 7.3%

The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The M&W division saw revenues decrease by 5% to EUR88.4m and underlying EBIT fall by EUR1.1m to EUR1.5m. The performance in the first half reflected the pull forward of annual maintenance stops originally scheduled for the second half. Throughput was increased from 35 to 50 tonnes per hour in September and there was a continued good performance at the waterside and pyro installations.

We continue to improve the quality and consistency of our sand and filler products to provide high quality products for the construction industry. End of waste certification was achieved for gravel, opening up the offtake market to any customer. Although certification for sand is still pending, a commercial agreement has been reached for the offtake of 200kT of sand, signalling its continued recovery.

We also continue to work with off takers to place our 0.6mT residual TGG stocks with shipping started under the offtake contract confirmed earlier in the year.

Specialities HY24 HY23 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 178.7 186.3 -4% Underlying EBIT 10.3 11.3 -9% Underlying EBIT margin 5.8% 6.1% Operating profit 17.0 10.5 62% Return on operating assets 31.5% 35.8%

Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of EUR6.1m (HY23: EUR4.2m) from onerous contract provisions. The return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -3-

The Specialities Division saw revenue down by 4% at EUR178.7m impacted by the termination of the Derby UK Municipal contract in the first half last year. Underlying EBIT declined by EUR1m to EUR10.3m (HY23: EUR11.3m). Our glass recycling business, Maltha, continued delivering record performance with revenue of EUR40.8m up 26% from the prior year and underlying EBIT margin of 14.5%, up 430bps due to operational improvements. Coolrec has enjoyed continued strong volumes resulting in revenue up by 3% to EUR45.1m although underlying EBIT margin was impacted by lower plastics prices. The UK Municipal business showed stable operational performance in expectations in the first half.

Markets and strategy

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do

Our goal has always been to breathe new life into used materials and our aspiration is to become the leading waste-to-product company within Europe. Over the course of the first half, we continued to achieve significant progress in solidifying our position as a leader within the circular economies where we operate.

Over the period our recycling rate declined from 63.6% at March to 62.4% at September driven by cessation of certain activities during FY23 together with lower C&D volumes in Commercial. However, industry accolades throughout the first half of the year have further underlined our pioneering efforts in sustainable innovation and our significant contribution to the circular economy. We are honoured to have received the prestigious Trends Impact Award, a leading business award in Belgium, recognising our exemplary role in driving the circular economy forward. Furthermore, we are delighted to continue our collaborative project with Electrolux and were honoured to receive the Plastics Recycling Europe Award, acknowledging our achievement in creating the first fridge made entirely from recycled plastics.

Our strategy for long-term profitable growth

As set out in 2021, we have committed to three pillars of value creation; circular innovations, M&W recovery and Renewi 2.0 which are together expected to deliver a profitability increase of EUR60m by FY26. As previously announced the Renewi 2.0 programme, which was focused on making the customer-facing part of the company simpler and more efficient is widely complete and has supported productivity in HY24. The final cost of implementing Renewi 2.0 is expected to remain around EUR28m with the EUR20m run rate of benefits to be delivered during the current financial year. Circular innovations and M&W recovery have now become an integral component of our top-line growth and margin initiatives.

For M&W, operational plans are in place to deliver profitability improvements. We have converted our soil treatment business to produce building products, like sand and gravel, instead of cleaned soil. With the first customers in place to take these building products to produce concrete, we started to increase our throughput volume from 35 to 50 tonnes, boosting profitability. To complete the recovery we will further increase our throughput and quality over the coming period.

We have a clear business strategy to deliver long-term growth in both margins and volumes. Our strategy is focused on three key areas outlined as follows: 1. Top-line growth of 5% per annum: Supported by our commercial offerings and customer segment approach, wehave established specific strategies to foster organic top-line growth. In addition to our revenue being closelylinked to inflation through contract indexation and underpinned by dynamic regulatory and social change, we willexpand our market share by delivering superior value and service to our customers, further developing our recyclingcapabilities and elevating the quality of secondary material production. 2. Sustainable improvement in margins: We have implemented a set of immediate measures aimed at boostingefficiency by simplifying the organisation and optimising administrative procedures. These endeavours will bereinforced by our digital strategy, focused on enhancing customer-centric processes, digitising internal operationsand elevating asset management capabilities. The successful execution of these initiatives is anticipated to leadto lasting improvements in profit margins, supporting our goal of achieving a high single-digit percentage EBITmargin. 3. Improving Cash Conversion: We will increase our ability to generate free cash flow, with the clearobjective of achieving a conversion rate of 40% of EBITDA by the end of FY26. This will be accomplished byeliminating legacy cash outflow, reducing exceptional costs and optimising asset utilisation, which, in turn, willresult in decreased capital expenditures. This improved cash generation capacity will allow for a capitalallocation policy encompassing both growth-focused investments and enhanced returns for shareholders.

Our capital allocation policy has been reset to reflect our ongoing disciplined approach to capital, prioritising shareholder returns and investing in growth:

-- Ordinary dividend to be reinstated with a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, anda progressive policy targeting sustainable growth whilst maintaining cover of 3.0-4.0x underlying earnings

-- Investment of 30% of free cash flow annually in capex for growth projects with return hurdle rates of atleast 16% (pre-tax)

-- In the medium term, disciplined M&A and supplemental returns to shareholders (including potential sharebuybacks) will be considered for excess capital, after organic investment requirements

-- Long-term core debt leverage target of 2.0x EBITDA is reiterated

Outlook

Whilst we are mindful of the current challenging macroeconomic backdrop, our full year expectations are unchanged from the guidance provided in the trading update of 4 October 2023.

Targeted commercial initiatives and structural drivers, including Vlarema 8 legislation, are expected to support resilient demand in the near term across Commercial Waste Belgium, M&W and the Specialities businesses, which will mitigate, in part, continued low levels of C&D activity in the Netherlands over the second half. We anticipate the Dutch construction market will revert to growth by late 2024 or early 2025.

We continue to expect a significantly stronger EBIT performance in second half, underpinned by continued M&W earnings recovery, the initial contribution from additional SG&A cost actions, effective pricing and further productivity initiatives. Further benefits of our margin and portfolio initiatives, together with stabilised recyclate prices and tailwinds generated by Renewi 2.0, underpin confidence in further progress in FY25.

In the longer term we remain confident that, with regulation driving increasing demand for recycled materials, Renewi is well positioned for growth in its markets and to serve customers profitably as the circular economy develops and the market for low carbon secondary materials evolves.

FINANCE REVIEW

Financial Performance HY24 HY23 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 937.1 952.0 -2% Underlying EBITDA 113.6 131.9 -14% Underlying EBIT 50.7 75.2 -33% Operating profit 64.1 83.6 -23% Underlying profit before tax 31.3 61.6 -49% Non-trading & exceptional items 14.1 10.0 Profit before tax 45.4 71.6 Total tax charge for the period (10.1) (18.2) Profit for the period 35.3 53.4 Organic annual revenue growth -2% 4% Underlying EBIT margin 5.4% 7.9% Free Cash Flow/EBITDA conversion -1.4% -3.3% Return on capital employed 8.1% 12.2%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

FY24 revenues and underlying EBIT were down 2% and 33% respectively impacted by lower recyclates pricing compared to last year of EUR13m and lower volumes of EUR15m particularly in Commercial Netherlands. Cost inflation was mitigated by pricing discipline and cost savings including additional benefits from Renewi 2.0. Depreciation charge was higher by EUR4m in the period principally as a result of the impact of higher spend including the delivery of trucks in the last half of FY23. Interest charges were higher given the impact of additional borrowings entered into in the second half of FY23, increased interest rates and loan fee amortisation charges as referenced below. The level of exceptional and non-trading items in the current year was a credit of EUR14.1m as described below, resulting in a statutory profit for the period of EUR35.3m compared to EUR53.4m last year.

Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from pre-tax underlying profits

To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items excluding tax were a credit of EUR14.1m in the period (HY23: EUR10.0m). Given the increase in Government bond yields from March 2023, discount rates used for long-term landfill and onerous contract provisions have been increased, resulting in a non-cash credit of EUR17.1m. This item is recorded as non-trading and exceptional due to size and nature in line with our policy. As previously reported, we have accounted for the cost of the Renewi 2.0 programme as exceptional due to its size and nature. As announced for the March 2023 year end, the programme of activity was largely complete and will deliver its full run rate benefits in FY24. In the six months to September 2023 there was a further EUR1.0m of spend with a similar level expected in the next six months as the project is finally closed. Further details of other items are provided in note 5 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Operating profit after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items was EUR64.1m (HY23: EUR83.6m).

Net finance costs

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)