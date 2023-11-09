

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - HENKEL AG & CO KGAA VORZUEGE (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK), a German chemical and consumer goods company, on Thursday posted a decline in sales for the third-quarter of 2023. In addition, the company has revised its annual outlook.



For the three-month period, the Group posted sales of 5.440 billion euros, lesser than 5.976 billion euros, reported for the same period last year.



Sales were impacted by the acquisitions and divestments, including the sale of the business in Russia, reduced sales by negative 5.5 percent. Foreign exchange effects also adversely impacted the sales growth by negative 6.3 percent.



However, organically by adjusting for foreign exchange and acquisitions and divestments, sales increased by 2.8 percent. This growth was driven by continued strong pricing in two business units.



Adhesive Technologies business unit reported a decline in sales by 9.5 percent to 2.711 billion euros, but rose by 0.8 percent organically.



Consumer Brands business unit posted a decline in sales by 7.6 percent to 2.695 billion euros, with an organic sales growth of 6.2 percent.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group now expects its organic sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent against its previous outlook of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.



Henkel Group now projects adjusted return on sales or EBIT margin of 11.5 to 12.5 percent against its earlier guidance of 11 percent to 12.5 percent.



