Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results



Q3 2023 Revenue of $7.1 Million, an Increase of 7.5% QoQ

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $7.1 million and a net loss of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to revenues of $6.6 million, and a net loss of $0.3 million in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 revenues were $19.2 million and the net loss was $2.8 million compared to revenues of $20.5 million, and net loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022.

"We continue to make progress towards the objectives we set out earlier in the year. We have seen revenue increase this quarter both compared to earlier this year and to the same period last year. We have focused our marketing efforts on finding project developers for our clean cooling solutions, especially in locations that are more favorable to gas technologies. This is leading to an increase in the size of our sales pipeline and I'm cautiously optimistic that we will receive customer orders for many of these projects over the upcoming few months.

"We also saw an increase in product margin due to increased pricing and the product mix this quarter. We expect service margin to recover to greater than 50% in the coming quarters after we complete pending engine replacements and continue to implement changes that should increase our service intervals.

"As we work to strengthen our balance sheet, I am pleased to see a decline in inventory levels compared to earlier in the year. We established a $1.5 million credit facility in October 2023 to improve liquidity. Our cash position is currently $1.1 million with $500k drawn under the credit facility. Our cash position was negatively affected by delays in customer deposit collection due to slower financing cycles presently. We expect to collect these deposits over the upcoming months. We are exploring opportunities to accelerate customers' decision-making regarding capital intensive energy projects by working with financing companies to provide project capital.

"Lastly, the air-cooled chiller testing is progressing and we are working on getting this product specified on customer projects and obtaining purchase orders," commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

Key Takeaways

Revenues

Revenues for Q3 2023 were $7.1 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2022, a 7.5% increase. Products revenue was $2.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 8.4%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration sales which was offset partially by higher chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture. Services revenue was $3.8 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 24.8%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 5.2% increase in revenue from existing contracts. Energy Production revenue decreased 0.5%, to $331 thousand in Q3 2023 compared to $333 thousand in the same period in 2022.



Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $19.2 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2022, a 6.0% decrease. Products revenue was $7.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $10.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 30.1%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture. Services revenue was $10.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.0 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 20.8%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 7.3% increase in revenue from existing contracts. Energy Production revenue decreased 4.2%, to $1.21 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.27 million in the same period in 2022 due to temporary maintenance work on two sites.



Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in Q3 2023 was $0.5 million compared to net loss of $0.3 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, primarily due to increased operating expenses. EPS was a net loss of $0.02/share and a net loss of $0.01 in Q3 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million compared to net loss of $1.0 million in the comparable 2022 period, an increase of $1.7 million, due primarily to lower Products segment revenue and gross profit and an increase in operating expenses. EPS was a net loss of $0.11/share and a net loss of $0.04/share in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for Q3 2023 increased to $0.4 million compared to a loss of $0.2 million for the same period in 2022 due to higher operating expenses.

Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.6 million compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $1.6 million. The loss from operations increased due to lower revenue and gross profit margins in our Products segment and increased operating expenses.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $2.9 million compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 41.1% in Q3 2023 quarter compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2022. Products margin increased to 43.2% from 35.3%, due to price increases instituted in 2023, while Services margin decreased to 38.9% from 51.8%, due to higher labor and material costs. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed significant engine related replacements and upgrades which negatively impacted Service margins. Energy Production margin decreased to 48.5% in Q3 2023 from 49.5% for the same period in 2022.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $7.9 million compared to $8.7 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.8 million. Gross margin decreased to 40.8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 42.4% for the same period in 2022. Products margin increased to 36.6% from 33.7%, due to price increases instituted in 2023, and Services margin decreased to 43.7% from 52.2%, due to higher labor and material costs. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed a significant number of engine replacements in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 which negatively impacted Service margins. Energy Production margin deceased to 40.1% from 42.7% due to decreased runtime at the sites.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 6.0% to $3.3 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in bad debt expense, due to a customer accounts receivable settlement achieved in 2022, and increases in depreciation and amortization, travel, and business insurance, which are attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition.

Operating expenses increased by 8.4% to $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.6 million in the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in bad debt expense, due to a customer accounts receivable settlement achieved in 2022, and increases in depreciation and amortization, travel, and business insurance, which are attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition and increased consulting costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $182 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to negative $72 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to negative $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2022. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 646,161 $ 1,913,969 Accounts receivable, net 7,694,571 6,714,122 Unbilled revenue 1,748,336 1,805,330 Employee retention credit receivable 46,148 713,269 Inventories, net 11,039,313 10,482,729 Prepaid and other current assets 420,317 401,189 Total current assets 21,594,846 22,030,608 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,254,656 1,407,720 Right of use assets 754,957 1,245,549 Intangible assets, net 2,307,902 997,594 Goodwill 3,129,147 2,406,156 Other assets 145,237 165,230 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,186,745 $ 28,252,857 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,493,758 $ 3,261,952 Accrued expenses 2,632,607 2,384,447 Deferred revenue, current 1,655,737 1,115,627 Lease obligations, current 367,938 687,589 Acquisition liabilities, current 775,991 - Unfavorable contract liability, current 201,090 236,705 Total current liabilities 10,127,121 7,686,320 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 290,226 371,823 Lease obligations, net of current portion 429,737 623,452 Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 1,485,677 - Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 448,695 583,512 Total liabilities 12,781,456 9,265,107 Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 24,850 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 57,525,719 57,351,008 Accumulated deficit (41,033,259) (38,281,548) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 16,517,310 19,094,310 Non-controlling interest (112,021) (106,560) Total stockholders' equity 16,405,289 18,987,750 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,186,745 $ 28,252,857

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues Products $ 2,938,789 $ 3,206,732 Services 3,842,600 3,078,604 Energy production 331,141 332,774 Total revenues 7,112,530 6,618,110 Cost of sales Products 1,669,747 2,074,243 Services 2,346,384 1,482,355 Energy production 170,378 168,178 Total cost of sales 4,186,509 3,724,776 Gross profit 2,926,021 2,893,334 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,708,817 2,343,449 Selling 425,465 567,529 Research and Development 160,033 202,138 Gain on disposition of assets - (5,486 ) Total operating expenses 3,294,315 3,107,630 Loss from operations (368,294 ) (214,296 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income expense, net (16,330 ) (7,140 ) Interest expense (6,357 ) (2,280 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities (56,246 ) - Total other income (expense), net (78,933 ) (9,420 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (447,227 ) (223,716 ) Provision for state income taxes - 5,922 Consolidated net loss (447,227 ) (229,638 ) Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (34,346 ) (27,074 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (481,573 ) $ (256,712 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 24,850,261

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (481,573 ) $ (256,712 ) Interest expense, net 6,357 2,280 Income taxes - 5,922 Depreciation & amortization, net 168,684 107,250 EBITDA (306,532 ) (141,260 ) Stock-based compensation 68,775 69,118 Unrealized loss on investment securities 56,246 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (181,511 ) $ (72,142 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues Products $ 7,094,556 $ 10,156,328 Services 10,931,744 9,046,075 Energy production 1,214,806 1,268,623 Total revenues 19,241,106 20,471,026 Cost of sales Products 4,500,771 6,734,465 Services 6,159,855 4,322,693 Energy production 728,124 726,297 Total cost of sales 11,388,750 11,783,455 Gross profit 7,852,356 8,687,571 Operating expenses General and administrative 8,418,581 7,642,183 Selling 1,426,321 1,572,221 Research and development 625,691 537,126 Gain on disposition of assets (19,950 ) (41,931 ) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability - (71,375 ) Total operating expenses 10,450,643 9,638,224 Loss from operations (2,598,287 ) (950,653 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (36,562 ) (22,556 ) Interest expense (8,629 ) (15,841 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (18,749 ) 37,497 Total other income (expense), net (63,940 ) (900 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (2,662,227 ) (951,553 ) Provision for state income taxes 32,252 16,352 Consolidated net loss (2,694,479 ) (967,905 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest (57,232 ) (55,616 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (2,751,711 ) $ (1,023,521 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 24,850,261

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (2,751,711 ) $ (1,023,521 ) Interest expense, net 8,629 15,841 Income taxes 32,252 16,352 Depreciation & amortization, net 459,779 324,968 EBITDA (2,251,051 ) (666,360 ) Stock-based compensation 174,711 254,718 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 18,749 (37,497 ) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability - (71,375 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,057,591 ) $ (520,514 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)