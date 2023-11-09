

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L, PDYPY.PK), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2023 and reported a 13% growth in group revenue reflecting continued strong US performance and market leadership.



Q3 total revenue amounted to £2.035 billion, 13% higher than the previous year's revenue of £1.891 billion, on a constant currency basis.



Peter Jackson, Chief Executive, said, 'The Group had another strong quarter in Q3 and even in this seasonally quieter period, the power of our diversified business is clear with revenue growth of 13% to over £2bn. We remain the number one choice for sports betting and gaming customers globally, and our 16% growth in average monthly players augurs well for our continued growth and market leadership.'



