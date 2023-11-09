

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) reported first half profit before tax of 1.37 billion pounds, down 18% from prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 28.7 pence compared to 33.2 pence. Underlying pretax profit was 1.14 billion pounds, down 21% from last year. Underlying EPS for continuing operations was 23.8 pence, down from 32.4 pence, last year.



First half revenue from continuing operations was 8.49 billion pounds compared to 9.44 billion pounds, previous year.



John Pettigrew, Chief Executive, said: 'We've announced solid results, and reconfirmed our full-year guidance. We are updating our 2020/21 to 2025/26 five-year financial framework, which will modestly enhance our asset and EPS growth within our existing ranges.'



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 19.40 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 11 January 2024 to shareholders on the register as at 24 November 2023.



