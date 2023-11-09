Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
09.11.23
08:53 Uhr
34,255 Euro
+0,360
+1,06 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,89033,91010:14
33,89033,91010:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2023 | 08:36
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renault Group: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q3 2023 earnings

Press Release

November 9, 2023

Nissan contributes €654 million for third quarter 2023 to Renault Group's earnings

Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (April 1st, 2023 to March 31st, 2024).

Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (July 1st to September 30th, 2023), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group's third quarter 2023 net income estimated at €654 million1.

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS 		Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

RENAULT GROUP
PRESS
RELATIONS		 Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com


1 Based on an average exchange rate of 157,2 yen/euro for the period under review.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
