Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint's third paper in its Mobility 2030 series examines: "What happens to your business when users prioritize the consumption of mobility services over ownership?". BearingPoint's research indicates that by 2030, 80 percent of survey respondents expect to be using a single app or platform for all personal or public mobility-related services, whether for booking or requesting vehicle type (e.g., car, bus, bike, train, plane) billing, infotainment, and complementary services. Software service platforms will drive a revolution across the entire mobility landscape, disrupting incumbents in all sectors and continuing to create opportunities for new entrants into the ecosystem. The BearingPoint study suggests that the ability for all organizations in the ecosystem to redesign and reorientate their services and value propositions will be key differentiators in the future mobility ecosystem.

"All industries must adjust to the mobility ecosystem of 2030. They must look at their current business model now to ensure they are fit for purpose in a future driven by services rather than hardware alone. This will mean all players will have to reorganize to face the future, focusing on the customer, whether it is B2B or B2C, ensuring they are sustainable and embrace an ecosystem that incorporates data and forecasting," says Dr. Stefan Penthin, Global Leader Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing at BearingPoint.

All mobility players will have to deliver in five areas

The conclusion is that all players in the mobility industry will have to deliver in five areas to be able to compete and differentiate themselves in the 2030 mobility ecosystem.

1. Define the future business and operating models and the roadmap for getting there

For both commercial and public sector organizations, it will be a period of reinvention and reorientation, and building new capabilities and structures. By 2030, the global mobility software and electronics market revenue alone is expected to reach approx. $85 billion. This comes along with a new market reality all players will have to adapt to.

2. Develop the target experiences and journeys for your customers in the ecosystem

The leading organizations will all offer customers and consumers clearly defined and differentiated value propositions that integrate multiple services and are increasingly centered around their specific needs.

3. Understand and organize the data you need to improve your analysis and decision-making capability

The ability to access, own, leverage, protect and interpret data from multiple external and internal platforms, devices and systems will become one of the most critical success factors. This comes along with the fact that the demand for software developers in OEMs alone will more than double by 2030 to approx. 265,000 people as organizations across industries focus on using data to differentiate in the market.

4. Increase your ability to forecast and optimize demand and supply of services

All organizations will need to combine the ability to plan for and align services to mobility demand with the agility to react quickly to unplanned events or outages with alternate services or capacities. For example, an outage of global positioning, timing and navigation services and data a key enabler for many mobility services providers could confront organizations with overwhelming challenges.

5. Build sustainability objectives into every aspect of your business operations

Consumers will increasingly make their mobility decisions based on environmental impact and will expect government policies, public services and all aspects of mobility services provision and operations to be transparent and to make their commitments real. By 2030, 50 percent of BearingPoint survey participants state they will sacrifice vehicle ownership to improve sustainability. At the same time, investment in sustainable power trains are expected to reach approx. $1.2 trillion.

"Our insights in this study show that in every country government and public sector agencies have a key role as enablers in the changing mobility ecosystems. This includes planning for and funding appropriate infrastructure, facilitating a market for new and innovative service providers, providing information and incentives to citizens to support behavioral change, and integrating services and modes, in addition to ongoing regulation, licensing and enforcement," says Andrew Montgomery, Global Leader Government and Public Sector at BearingPoint.

The study is based on BearingPoint's research, the views from clients across all industry sectors, and input from sector and technology leaders from throughout the firm. It is part of a series of insights and research that are being published regularly.

