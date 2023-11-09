Braskem's Recurring EBITDA in the quarter was US$187 million, 34% higher than 2Q23

Green PE's operational performance was above nominal capacity of 260,000 tons/year with utilization rate of 108% in the quarter

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q23 Earnings Release.

3Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$ 187 MM, around R$921 million . Higher than 2Q23 ( US$ 140 MM) and lower than 3Q22 ( US$ 371 MM).

of US$ 187 MM, around R$921 million . Higher than 2Q23 ( US$ 140 MM) and lower than 3Q22 ( US$ 371 MM). Liquidity of US$ 3.4 bi, guaranteed coverage of debt maturities over the next 75 months.

of US$ 3.4 bi, guaranteed coverage of debt maturities over the next 75 months. Resin Sales - Brazil : Increase in sales volume of PE, PP and PVC by 12%, compared to 2Q23. 9% growth in demand for resins in Brazil in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23.

: Increase in sales volume of PE, PP and PVC by 12%, compared to 2Q23. 9% growth in demand for resins in Brazil in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23. Production of green ethylene : Utilization Rate of 108%, +24 p.p. vs. 2Q23 and +6 p.p. vs. 3Q22. Expansion of production capacity concluded in 2Q23.

