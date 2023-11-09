Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164640 | ISIN: BRBRKMACNPA4 | Ticker-Symbol: BRDA
Stuttgart
09.11.23
08:07 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BRASKEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRASKEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,42010:06
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 08:24
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Braskem's Recurring EBITDA in the quarter was US$187 million, 34% higher than 2Q23

Green PE's operational performance was above nominal capacity of 260,000 tons/year with utilization rate of 108% in the quarter

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q23 Earnings Release.

3Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$ 187 MM, around R$921 million . Higher than 2Q23 ( US$ 140 MM) and lower than 3Q22 ( US$ 371 MM).
  • Liquidity of US$ 3.4 bi, guaranteed coverage of debt maturities over the next 75 months.
  • Resin Sales - Brazil : Increase in sales volume of PE, PP and PVC by 12%, compared to 2Q23. 9% growth in demand for resins in Brazil in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23.
  • Production of green ethylene: Utilization Rate of 108%, +24 p.p. vs. 2Q23 and +6 p.p. vs. 3Q22. Expansion of production capacity concluded in 2Q23.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 09 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Braskem

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.