Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today provided preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as recent business updates. Some Company highlights:

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 of $46.5 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2022

Cash and marketable securities of $179.5 million as of the end of the third quarter

Announcement of an enhanced AviClear offering, including the option to purchase the device upfront with a corresponding reduction in treatment costs

Initiation of a global restructuring program, expected to save over $20 million in annualized personnel-related expenses

Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $46.5 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Revenue related to capital equipment systems declined 36%, while recurring sources of revenue declined 7%. On a year-to-date basis, consolidated revenue of $162.7 million decreased 12%, consisting of a 20% decline in capital equipment system revenue and a 12% decline in recurring revenue. The Company ended the third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $179.5 million.

The Company will provide full third quarter financial results at a later date, pending resolution of an issue related to inventory accounting described below. The third quarter results are therefore preliminary and subject to adjustment.

"Third quarter results were disappointing, as we faced more significant macroeconomic and Company-specific headwinds than anticipated," commented Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. "However, we are taking decisive steps to address these challenges and to build the foundation for future growth at Cutera. Our operations team has made solid progress in remediating our field service challenges. We have also initiated a global restructuring that will reduce our headcount by close to 25%, helping both to right-size our cost structure and optimize our business performance. Additionally, just this past weekend at the Cutera University Clinical Forum (CUCF), we introduced an enhanced AviClear product offering, which we believe will drive growth and cash generation for the Company in the coming years."

Global Restructuring Program

In October 2023, the Company initiated a global restructuring program across all functions and geographies. The goals of this program are to align and structure the business to better serve customers, improve communication and coordination across the Company, and gain operational efficiencies in support of long-term financial health. The changes made in the organizational restructuring have been carefully planned to ensure that customers will not experience disruptions in the service they receive. The restructuring program is expected to result in personnel-related savings of over $20 million on an annualized basis. In connection with the restructuring, Cutera expects to incur approximately $2 million in one-time expenses, primarily in the fourth quarter.

AviClear

At CUCF this past weekend, Cutera introduced an enhanced AviClear offering, which provides greater flexibility, reliability and support for this innovative, first-to-market technology. The Company will offer a new business model for AviClear, providing the option to purchase the device upfront, with a corresponding reduction in ongoing treatment costs. The Company will also be offering a hardware and software upgrade that improves product reliability and moves billing from a per-patient model to paying for individual treatment cycles, without the need for patient-specific QR codes. The Company is also planning enhanced support for growing utilization, including expanded cooperative marketing opportunities as well as a multi-day university-style educational program, supported by the Company's clinical training team.

The Company is beginning a North American limited commercial release in Q4 2023 focused on existing customers, followed by a broader launch in Q1 2024. Additionally, the Company will begin an international limited commercial release in select countries starting in Q1 2024.

Inventory Issue and Form 10Q Filing Delay

The Company performed a physical inventory count at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The results of this count identified a shortfall of inventory relative to the system of record in the range of $8 million to $9 million. The Company believes that this variance began to accumulate prior to the third quarter and is in the process of determining the amounts attributable to prior 2023 periods. The Company expects to complete the analysis of the inventory variance within the next few weeks, at which point full third quarter financial results will be published on Form 10-Q.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2023 revenue of approximately $205 million and ending 2023 cash and marketable securities of approximately $135 million. The Company expects that its current cash position will be sufficient to achieve cash flow breakeven.

Revenue Overview

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change vs Three Months

Ended June 30, 2022 Key Revenue Metrics Reported Constant Currency Capital Equipment $26.3 -36% -36% Skincare $7.1 -24% -20% Consumables $3.7 -26% -25% Service $5.5 -12% -11% AviClear $3.9 nm nm Recurring $20.2 -7% -5% Total Revenue $46.5 -26% -25% Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change vs Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2022 Key Revenue Metrics Reported Constant Currency Capital Equipment $97.5 -20% -18% Skincare $24.7 -20% -12% Consumables $11.7 -17% -15% Service $16.5 -7% -5% AviClear $12.3 N/A N/A Recurring $65.2 2% 7% Total Revenue $162.7 -12% -9%

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Participating in the call will be Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Drummond, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Barker, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-319-4610 (domestic) or + 1-631-891-4304 (international).

The call will also be a webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera's website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

