"We reported another good quarter, with revenues and adjusted net income per share growth of 9% and 6%," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR. "Organic revenue growth was 10% for the quarter, driven by 20% growth in corporate payments. Strategically, we completed the acquisition of the world's second largest mobile parking operator, which is an important ingredient to our strategy to transform our vehicle payments business."

Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2023:

GAAP Results

Revenues increased 9% to $970.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $893.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income increased 9% to $271.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $248.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income per diluted share increased 10% to $3.64 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $3.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Results1

EBITDA 1 increased 13% to $528.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $466.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

increased 13% to $528.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $466.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income 1 increased 4% to $335.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $320.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

increased 4% to $335.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $320.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 6% to $4.49 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.24 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

1Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 and 6 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-5. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 7.

"The third quarter was particularly active with the sale of our Russia business, acquisition of PayByPhone and a quite different macro environment versus what we outlooked in August," said Tom Panther, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR. "We've bridged this for you in our earnings supplement, and our results came in ahead of those proforma expectations, as our businesses continued the positive trends from the first half of the year. Our solid revenue performance and disciplined expense management in the quarter resulted in EBITDA margin expansion of 225 basis points over the prior period. Additionally, we deployed capital to drive future growth by acquiring PayByPhone and repurchasing $530 million of FLEETCOR stock in the quarter, inclusive of the August ASR."

Updated Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:

"Our guidance for the rest of the year has been updated to reflect our updated macro outlook for the remainder of the year, as well as our recent acquisition and divestiture. We currently expect our fourth quarter revenue and adjusted net income per share to grow approximately 10% and 11%, respectively," concluded Panther.

For fiscal year 2023, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.'s updated financial guidance1 is as follows:

Total revenues between $3,774 million and $3,804 million;

Net income between $977 million and $1,001 million;

Net income per diluted share between $13.14 and $13.44;

Adjusted net income between $1,252 million and $1,276 million; and

Adjusted net income per diluted share between $16.82 and $17.12.

FLEETCOR's guidance assumptions are as follows:

For the balance of the year:

Weighted average U.S. fuel prices of $3.96 per gallon;

Market fuel spreads unfavorable to the fourth quarter of 2022;

Foreign exchange rates equal to the monthly average for October 2023; and

Fourth quarter revenues of $953 million to $983 million and adjusted net income per diluted share of $4.34 to $4.64.

For the full year:

Interest expense between $340 million and $350 million;

Approximately 74.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding;

A tax rate of 26% to 27%; and

No impact related to acquisitions and dispositions not already closed.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Tom Panther, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 16769203. The replay will be available until November 15, 2023. Prior to the conference call, the Company will post supplemental financial information that will be discussed during the call and live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as our ability to successfully execute our strategic plan and portfolio review; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements, and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; other risks related to our international operations, including the impact of the global military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, on our business and operations, the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR's SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company's definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash share based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, and amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses, the impact of discrete tax items, the impact of business dispositions, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of adjustments using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, discrete tax items, gains on business disposition, recoveries (e.g. legal settlements, write-off of customer receivable, etc.), gains and losses on investments, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these adjustments items using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, interest expense, net, other expense (income), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, investment loss/gain and other operating, net.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, organic revenue growth and EBITDA:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 150 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Revenues, net $ 970,892 $ 893,000 9 % $ 2,820,399 $ 2,543,519 11 % Expenses: Processing 208,217 203,315 2 % 618,449 563,097 10 % Selling 85,954 74,005 16 % 253,958 230,218 10 % General and administrative 147,839 149,294 (1 )% 461,879 440,262 5 % Depreciation and amortization 84,750 77,213 10 % 252,658 232,489 9 % Other operating, net (845 ) 3 NM 633 82 NM Total operating expense 525,915 503,830 4 % 1,587,577 1,466,148 8 % Operating income 444,977 389,170 14 % 1,232,822 1,077,371 14 % Other expenses: Investment loss (gain) 30 174 NM (142 ) 519 NM Other (income) expense, net (13,432 ) 3,688 NM (15,110 ) 6,187 NM Interest expense, net 88,285 45,410 94 % 256,566 90,510 183 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - NM - 1,934 NM Total other expense 74,883 49,272 52 % 241,314 99,150 143 % Income before income taxes 370,094 339,898 9 % 991,508 978,221 1 % Provision for income taxes 98,598 91,013 8 % 265,475 249,213 7 % Net income $ 271,496 $ 248,885 9 % $ 726,033 $ 729,008 - % Basic earnings per share $ 3.71 $ 3.34 11 % $ 9.87 $ 9.55 3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.64 $ 3.29 10 % $ 9.72 $ 9.38 4 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 73,165 74,461 73,523 76,311 Diluted shares 74,604 75,558 74,733 77,687

NM- Not Meaningful

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,094,234 $ 1,435,163 Restricted cash 1,221,279 854,017 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance) 2,655,275 2,064,745 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 1,396,000 1,287,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 493,470 465,227 Total current assets 6,860,258 6,106,152 Property and equipment, net 329,992 294,692 Goodwill 5,553,546 5,201,435 Other intangibles, net 2,164,999 2,130,974 Investments 67,964 74,281 Other assets 287,708 281,726 Total assets $ 15,264,467 $ 14,089,260 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,895,280 $ 1,568,942 Accrued expenses 393,439 351,936 Customer deposits 1,783,311 1,505,004 Securitization facility 1,396,000 1,287,000 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 949,803 1,027,056 Other current liabilities 320,386 303,517 Total current liabilities 6,738,219 6,043,455 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 4,637,211 4,722,838 Deferred income taxes 548,943 527,465 Other noncurrent liabilities 280,643 254,009 Total noncurrent liabilities 5,466,797 5,504,312 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 129 128 Additional paid-in capital 3,227,476 3,049,570 Retained earnings 7,936,802 7,210,769 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,361,934 ) (1,509,650 ) Treasury stock (6,743,022 ) (6,209,324 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,059,451 2,541,493 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,264,467 $ 14,089,260

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 726,033 $ 729,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 82,028 67,066 Stock-based compensation 89,917 100,828 Provision for credit losses on accounts and other receivables 103,495 89,976 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 5,417 5,949 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 170,630 165,423 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,934 Deferred income taxes (18,911 ) (7,987 ) Gain on disposition of business (13,712 ) - Other non-cash operating expense, net 491 601 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/disposition): Accounts and other receivables (809,487 ) (950,237 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,237 (25,570 ) Derivative assets and liabilities, net (7,939 ) 10,756 Other assets 33,090 (16,154 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits 428,580 267,014 Net cash provided by operating activities 903,869 438,607 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (429,914 ) (160,117 ) Purchases of property and equipment (117,158 ) (107,631 ) Proceeds from disposal of a business, net of cash disposed 197,025 - Other 4,401 - Net cash used in investing activities (345,646 ) (267,748 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 101,202 22,109 Repurchase of common stock (546,910 ) (1,295,644 ) Borrowings on securitization facility, net 109,000 364,000 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (238 ) (10,282 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - 3,000,000 Principal payments on notes payable (70,500 ) (2,800,500 ) Borrowings from revolver 6,495,000 4,338,000 Payments on revolver (6,770,000 ) (3,658,000 ) Borrowings on swing line of credit, net 180,723 194 Other 264 - Net cash used in financing activities (501,459 ) (40,123 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (30,431 ) (80,551 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,333 50,185 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,289,180 2,250,695 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,315,513 $ 2,300,880 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net $ 327,099 $ 138,310 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 319,764 $ 309,567

Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 271,496 $ 248,885 $ 726,033 $ 729,008 Stock based compensation 29,073 34,180 89,917 100,828 Amortization1 58,304 55,748 176,047 171,372 Integration and deal related costs 9,269 4,861 24,734 14,071 Legal settlements/litigation 1,473 2,783 1,957 4,685 Restructuring, related and other2 costs 2,314 507 3,017 1,270 Gain on disposition of business (13,712 ) - (13,712 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,934 Total pre-tax adjustments 86,721 98,079 281,960 294,160 Income taxes (23,104 ) (26,262 ) (75,540 ) (86,667 ) Adjusted net income $ 335,113 $ 320,702 $ 932,453 $ 936,501 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.49 $ 4.24 $ 12.48 $ 12.06 Diluted shares 74,604 75,558 74,733 77,687

1 Includes amortization related to intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and debt discounts. 2 Includes impact of foreign currency transactions; prior amounts were not material for recast ($1.9 million) and ($4.1 million) for the quarter and year to date, respectively. *Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Segment and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by segment* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted2 Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change FLEET - Revenues, net $ 365.5 $ 395.2 (29.7 ) (8 )% $ 396.7 $ 381.1 $ 15.6 4 % - Transactions 122.0 123.4 (1.4 ) (1 )% 122.0 124.1 (2.1 ) (2 )% - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ (0.21 ) (6 )% $ 3.25 $ 3.07 $ 0.18 6 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net $ 258.8 $ 196.9 $ 61.9 31 % $ 256.8 $ 213.7 $ 43.1 20 % - Spend volume 39,446 30,609 8,837 29 % 39,446 32,828 6,618 20 % - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.01 % 2 % 0.65 % 0.65 % - % - % LODGING - Revenues, net $ 141.4 $ 126.0 $ 15.4 12 % $ 141.0 $ 128.6 $ 12.4 10 % - Room nights 9.2 9.9 (0.7 ) (7 )% 9.2 10.0 (0.9 ) (9 )% - Revenues, net per room night $ 15.41 $ 12.78 $ 2.62 21 % $ 15.36 $ 12.81 $ 2.55 20 % BRAZIL - Revenues, net $ 134.2 $ 108.6 $ 25.6 24 % $ 126.0 $ 108.6 $ 17.4 16 % - Tags (average monthly) 6.7 6.2 0.4 7 % 6.7 6.2 0.4 7 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 20.16 $ 17.47 $ 2.69 15 % $ 18.94 $ 17.47 $ 1.47 8 % OTHER1 - Revenues, net $ 71.0 $ 66.3 $ 4.7 7 % $ 70.5 $ 66.3 $ 4.2 6 % - Transactions 296.6 249.4 47.1 19 % 296.6 249.4 47.1 19 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ (0.03 ) (10 )% $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ (0.03 ) (11 )% FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 970.9 $ 893.0 $ 77.9 9 % $ 991.1 $ 898.3 $ 92.8 10 %

1 Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. 2 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by solution and metrics, non-GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. *Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Segment (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net by Geography* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % 2023 % 2022 % US $ 561 58 % $ 558 63 % $ 1,610 57 % $ 1,558 61 % Brazil 134 14 % 109 12 % 382 14 % 323 13 % UK 115 12 % 90 10 % 333 12 % 278 11 % Other 161 17 % 136 15 % 495 18 % 384 15 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 971 100 % $ 893 100 % $ 2,820 100 % $ 2,544 100 % *Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Revenues, net by Segment* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % 2023 % 2022 % Fleet $ 366 38 % $ 395 44 % $ 1,121 40 % $ 1,124 44 % Corporate Payments 259 27 % 197 22 % 733 26 % 570 22 % Lodging 141 15 % 126 14 % 400 14 % 337 13 % Brazil 134 14 % 109 12 % 382 14 % 323 13 % Other 71 7 % 66 7 % 184 7 % 189 7 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 971 100 % $ 893 100 % $ 2,820 100 % $ 2,544 100 %

*Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Segment and solutions reporting have converged to be the same. The recent acquisition of a parking business is included in our Fleet segment. The recent disposition of our Russian business is also included in our Fleet segment.

Exhibit 4 Segment Results* (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 20231 2022 %

Change 20231 2022 %

Change Revenues, net: Fleet $ 365,502 $ 395,203 (8 )% $ 1,120,823 $ 1,124,157 - % Corporate Payments 258,800 196,941 31 % 732,958 570,408 28 % Lodging 141,389 125,961 12 % 400,287 337,438 19 % Brazil 134,172 108,583 24 % 381,998 322,945 18 % Other1 71,028 66,312 7 % 184,333 188,571 (2 )% $ 970,891 $ 893,000 9 % $ 2,820,399 $ 2,543,519 11 % Operating income: Fleet $ 186,614 $ 192,598 (3 )% $ 547,637 $ 547,233 - % Corporate Payments 102,143 69,669 47 % 265,100 193,735 37 % Lodging 74,023 63,463 17 % 196,832 161,802 22 % Brazil 61,054 44,646 37 % 168,673 123,591 36 % Other1 21,143 18,794 12 % 54,580 51,010 7 % $ 444,977 $ 389,170 14 % $ 1,232,822 $ 1,077,371 14 % Depreciation and amortization: Fleet $ 34,219 $ 34,897 (2 )% $ 104,147 $ 104,531 - % Corporate Payments 21,114 15,864 33 % 61,458 48,936 26 % Lodging 12,189 10,474 16 % 35,247 31,329 13 % Brazil 14,989 13,756 9 % 45,065 41,164 9 % Other1 2,239 2,222 1 % 6,741 6,529 3 % $ 84,750 $ 77,213 10 % $ 252,658 $ 232,489 9 % Capital expenditures: Fleet $ 18,261 $ 20,960 (13 )% $ 56,126 $ 55,197 2 % Corporate Payments 6,969 5,952 17 % 22,235 15,598 43 % Lodging 3,661 3,309 11 % 10,534 7,068 49 % Brazil 7,856 9,273 (15 )% 23,386 22,871 2 % Other1 1,489 1,508 (1 )% 4,877 6,897 (29 )% $ 38,236 $ 41,002 (7 )% $ 117,158 $ 107,631 9 %

1Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. *Columns may not calculate due to rounding. The recent acquisition of a parking business is included in our Fleet segment. The recent disposition of our Russian business is also included in our Fleet segment.

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Segment to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023* 2022* 2023* 2022* FLEET - TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 396.7 $ 381.1 122.0 124.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - 14.1 - (0.7 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread (34.4 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 3.2 - - - As reported $ 365.5 $ 395.2 122.0 123.4 CORPORATE PAYMENTS - SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 256.8 $ 213.7 $ 39,446 $ 32,828 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (16.8 ) - (2,219 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.2 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 2.2 - - - As reported $ 258.8 $ 196.9 $ 39,446 $ 30,609 LODGING - ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 141.0 $ 128.6 9.2 10.0 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (2.6 ) - (0.2 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 0.4 - - - As reported $ 141.4 $ 126.0 9.2 9.9 BRAZIL - TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 126.0 $ 108.6 6.7 6.2 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (1.0 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 9.1 - - - As reported $ 134.2 $ 108.6 6.7 6.2 OTHER1 - TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 70.5 $ 66.3 296.6 249.4 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 0.5 - - - As reported $ 71.0 $ 66.3 296.6 249.4 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 991.1 $ 898.3 Intentionally Left Blank Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (5.3 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread2 (35.6 ) - Impact of foreign exchange rates2 15.4 - As reported $ 970.9 $ 893.0

* Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. 2 Revenues reflect an estimated $23 million and $12 million negative impact from fuel price spreads and fuel prices, respectively, partially offset by the positive impact of movements in foreign exchange rates of approximately $15 million.

Exhibit 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES (In millions) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles EBITDA and EBITDA margin to net income.* Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 271.5 $ 248.9 $ 726.0 $ 729.0 Provision for income taxes 98.6 91.0 265.5 249.2 Interest expense, net 88.3 45.4 256.6 90.5 Other (income) expense (13.4 ) 3.7 (15.1 ) 6.2 Investment loss (gain) - 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.5 Depreciation and amortization 84.8 77.2 252.7 232.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1.9 Other operating, net (0.8 ) - 0.6 0.1 EBITDA $ 528.9 $ 466.4 $ 1,486.1 $ 1,309.9 Revenues, net $ 970.9 $ 893.0 $ 2,820.4 $ 2,543.5 EBITDA margin 54.5 % 52.2 % 52.7 % 51.5 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and

adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range. Q4 2023 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 251 $ 275 Net income per diluted share $ 3.42 $ 3.72 Stock based compensation 29 29 Amortization 59 59 Other 5 5 Total pre-tax adjustments 93 93 Income taxes 25 25 Adjusted net income $ 319 $ 343 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.34 $ 4.64 Diluted shares 74 74 2023 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 977 $ 1,001 Net income per diluted share $ 13.14 $ 13.44 Stock based compensation 120 120 Amortization 235 235 Other 20 20 Total pre-tax adjustments 375 375 Income taxes 99 99 Adjusted net income $ 1,252 $ 1,276 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 16.82 $ 17.12 Diluted shares 74 74

*Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

