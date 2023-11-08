SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

" Twilio had a strong third quarter, delivering another record quarter of non-GAAP income from operations and free cash flow," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Co-Founder and CEO. " We are building a foundation for profitable growth that enables us to invest in our CustomerAI vision to deliver even more compelling outcomes for our customers and our shareholders in the long-term."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $1.03 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Communications revenue of $906.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Data & Applications revenue of $127.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 9% year-over-year.

Total organic revenue growth of 8% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2023. Communications organic revenue growth of 8% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP loss from operations of $108.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $457.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $136.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $35.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.78 based on 181.7 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $2.63 based on 183.7 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.58 based on 184.0 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.27 based on 183.7 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2022.

Key Metrics

More than 306,000 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2023 compared to more than 280,000 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2022.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 101% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 122% for the third quarter of 2022.

5,905 employees as of September 30, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

In February, Twilio announced the authorization of a share repurchase program pursuant to which it may repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common stock. As of today, Twilio has completed over $620 million of repurchases, representing over 62% of the total program amount. Twilio intends to continue making progress against the balance of its share repurchase authorization in future quarters. The program expires on December 31, 2024.

Divestitures

Twilio divested its ValueFirst business on July 3, 2023. The results of this business are excluded from Twilio's results of operations in the third quarter of 2023 and will continue to be excluded in all future periods.

Executive Leadership Update

Twilio also announced that on November 3, 2023, Elena Donio informed the company of her intention to resign as President, Twilio Data & Applications, effective December 15, 2023. Ms. Donio will remain with Twilio as an employee in an advisory role during a transition period expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2024. Upon the effectiveness of Ms. Donio's resignation, Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, will run the Twilio Data & Applications business unit until Ms. Donio's replacement is appointed.

Outlook

Twilio is initiating guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 and raising its non-GAAP income from operations range for fiscal year 2023, originally provided on February 15, 2023 and subsequently revised upwards on May 9, 2023 and August 8, 2023.

Q4 FY23

Guidance Revenue (millions) $1,030 - $1,040 Y/Y Revenue Growth 1% - 2% Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth (1) 4% - 5% Non-GAAP income from operations (millions) $115 - $125 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (2) $0.53 - $0.57 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding (millions) 184

FY23 Guidance Non-GAAP income from operations (millions) $475 - $485

(1) Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth excludes the revenue impact from the divested IoT and ValueFirst businesses. (2) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance assumes no impact from volatility of foreign exchange rates.

About Twilio Inc.

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "can," "will," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Twilio's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio's future financial performance, including Twilio's expected financial results and guidance; Twilio's expectations regarding profitability, including when it will become profitable on GAAP and non-GAAP bases; Twilio's anticipated strategies and business plans, including future strategic partnerships; the ongoing effects of Twilio's recent workforce reductions and other cost-saving measures; the reorganization of Twilio's business and the shift in its segment reporting structure; Twilio's expectations regarding the impact of the divestitures of its IoT and ValueFirst businesses on the business as a whole; Twilio's expectations regarding its Data & Applications business, including its sales pipeline and bookings, new product releases, increased investment and go-to-market focus to capture market share, increased revenue growth, and when revenue growth will accelerate; Twilio's expectations regarding its Communications business, including profit potential, anticipated cash flows, strategy for streamlining the customer experience, including increased focus on self-service capabilities, and the effects of registering certain messaging traffic on Twilio's results of operations; Twilio's ability to develop products related to generative artificial intelligence and machine learning, including CustomerAI; Twilio's ability to deliver on its product roadmap; Twilio's expectations regarding share repurchases, including the timing and amount of repurchases and impact on its balance sheet; and Twilio's expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic and industry conditions, the impact of such conditions on Twilio's customers, and Twilio's ability to operate in such conditions. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: Twilio's ability to successfully implement its cost-saving initiatives and to capture expected efficiencies; Twilio's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of changes to its operating model and organizational structure; the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties and market volatility; Twilio's financial performance, including expectations regarding its results of operations and the assumptions underlying such expectations, and ability to achieve and sustain profitability; Twilio's ability to attract and retain customers; Twilio's ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; Twilio's ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business, and increased costs associated with regulatory compliance; Twilio's ability to manage changes in network service provider fees and optimize its network service provider coverage and connectivity; Twilio's ability to form and expand partnerships; and Twilio's ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage its international expansion.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Forward-looking statements represent Twilio's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or the accompanying conference call to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying conference call include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those listed below. Twilio uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of results of operations and assist in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. Twilio believes organic revenue, organic revenue growth, Communications organic revenue and Communications organic revenue growth are useful in understanding the ongoing results of its operations on a consolidated basis and at the segment level.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered substitutes for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this press release. Twilio has not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and the accompanying conference call, or a GAAP reconciliation, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets held for sale, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets held for sale, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (which is often referred to as "non-GAAP diluted earnings per share") as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets held for sale, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax benefit related to acquisition, charitable contribution, share of losses from equity method investee, restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets and impairment of strategic investments.

Organic Revenue. For the periods presented, Twilio defines organic revenue as GAAP revenue, excluding (i) revenue from each acquired business and revenue from application-to-person ("A2P") 10DLC fees imposed by major U.S. carriers on our core messaging business, in each case until the beginning of the first full quarter following the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged and (ii) revenue from each divested business beginning in the quarter of the closing date of such divestiture; provided that (a) if an acquisition closes or such fees are initially charged on the first day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue beginning on the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged, and (b) if a divestiture closes on the last day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue for that quarter. A2P 10DLC fees are fees imposed by U.S. mobile carriers for A2P SMS messages delivered to its subscribers, and we pass these fees to our messaging customers at cost. Communications organic revenue is calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue attributable to the Communications segment.

Organic Revenue Growth. For the periods presented, Twilio calculates organic revenue growth by dividing (i) organic revenue for the period presented less organic revenue in the comparative period by (ii) organic revenue in the comparative period. If revenue from certain acquisitions, divestitures or A2P 10DLC fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the period presented, then revenue from the same acquisitions, divestitures and A2P 10DLC fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the comparative period for purposes of the denominator in the organic revenue growth calculation. As a result, the denominator used in this calculation will not always equal the organic revenue reported for the comparative period. Communications organic revenue growth is calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue attributable to the Communications segment.

Operating Metrics

Twilio reviews a number of operational and financial metrics, including Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These metrics are not based on any standardized industry methodology and are not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, these metrics may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of Twilio's competitors due to differences in methodology. The numbers that Twilio uses to calculate Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate are based on internal data. While these numbers are based on what Twilio believes to be reasonable judgments and estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage. Twilio regularly reviews and may adjust its processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy. If investors or analysts do not perceive Twilio's metrics to be accurate representations of its business, or if Twilio discovers material inaccuracies in its metrics, Twilio's reputation, business, results of operations, and financial condition would be harmed.

Active Customer Accounts. Twilio defines an Active Customer Account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which Twilio has recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account. Active Customer Accounts excludes customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. Communications Active Customer Accounts and Data & Applications Active Customer Accounts are calculated using the same methodology, but using only revenue recognized from accounts in the respective segment. Because an individual Active Customer Account may be counted as both a Communications Active Customer Account and a Data & Applications Active Customer Account, the sum of the segment-level Active Customer Accounts may exceed the total company Active Customer Accounts.

Twilio believes that the number of Active Customer Accounts, on an aggregate basis and at the segment level, is an important indicator of the growth of its business, the market acceptance of its platform and future revenue trends. Twilio believes that use of its platform by customers at or above the $5 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of its platform or usage at levels below $5 per month.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compares the total revenue from all Active Customer Accounts and customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, Twilio first identifies the cohort of Active Customer Accounts and customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. that were Active Customer Accounts or customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. in the same quarter of the prior year. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is the quotient obtained by dividing the revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When Twilio calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for periods longer than one quarter, it uses the average of the applicable quarterly Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates for each of the quarters in such period. Revenue from acquisitions does not impact the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate calculation until the quarter following the one-year anniversary of the applicable acquisition, unless the acquisition closing date is the first day of a quarter. As a result, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate excludes the contributions from acquisitions made after July 1, 2022. Revenue from divestitures does not impact the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate calculation beginning in the quarter the divestiture closed, unless the divestiture closing date is the last day of a quarter. As a result, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate excludes the contributions from divestitures made after September 30, 2022. Communications Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate and Data & Applications Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate are calculated using the same methodology, but using only revenue attributable to the respective segment and Active Customer Accounts and customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc. for that respective segment. Revenue from customer accounts from Zipwhip, Inc., which Twilio acquired on July 14, 2021, has been included in Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate beginning in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Twilio believes that measuring Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, on an aggregate basis and at the segment level, provides a more meaningful indication of the performance of Twilio's efforts to increase revenue from existing customers. Twilio's ability to drive growth and generate incremental revenue depends, in part, on Twilio's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with existing Active Customer Accounts and to increase their use of the platform. An important way in which Twilio has historically tracked performance in this area is by measuring the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for Active Customer Accounts. Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increases when such Active Customer Accounts increase their usage of a product, extend their usage of a product to new applications or adopt a new product. Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreases when such Active Customer Accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when Twilio lowers usage prices on a product. As Twilio's customers grow their businesses and extend the use of Twilio's platform, they sometimes create multiple customer accounts with us for operational or other reasons. As such, when Twilio identifies a significant customer organization (defined as a single customer organization generating more than 1% of revenue in a quarterly reporting period) that has created a new Active Customer Account, this new Active Customer Account is tied to, and revenue from this new Active Customer Account is included with, the original Active Customer Account for the purposes of calculating this metric.

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,033,670 $ 983,030 Cost of revenue 517,351 520,955 Gross profit 516,319 462,075 Operating expenses: Research and development 241,654 284,735 Sales and marketing 262,898 328,833 General and administrative 114,071 135,331 Restructuring costs 3,437 72,451 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,162 97,722 Total operating expenses 625,222 919,072 Loss from operations (108,903 ) (456,997 ) Other expenses, net: Share of losses from equity method investment (31,058 ) (13,376 ) Other income (expenses), net 1 (8,374 ) Total other expenses, net (31,057 ) (21,750 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (139,960 ) (478,747 ) Provision for income taxes (1,747 ) (3,580 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (141,707 ) $ (482,327 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (2.63 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 181,749,309 183,692,564

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 677,917 $ 651,752 Short-term marketable securities 3,179,492 3,503,317 Accounts receivable, net 557,201 547,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 326,968 281,510 Total current assets 4,741,578 4,984,086 Property and equipment, net 222,257 263,979 Operating right-of-use assets 79,126 121,341 Equity method investment 623,118 699,911 Intangible assets, net 678,721 849,935 Goodwill 5,243,266 5,284,153 Other long-term assets 269,672 360,899 Total assets $ 11,857,738 $ 12,564,304 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 104,424 $ 124,605 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 423,812 490,221 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 145,955 139,110 Operating lease liability, current 51,926 54,222 Total current liabilities 726,117 808,158 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 133,881 164,551 Finance lease liability, noncurrent 11,506 21,290 Long-term debt, net 988,555 987,382 Other long-term liabilities 18,298 23,881 Total liabilities 1,878,357 2,005,262 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 182 186 Additional paid-in capital 14,610,887 14,055,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,726 ) (121,161 ) Accumulated deficit (4,578,962 ) (3,375,836 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,979,381 10,559,042 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,857,738 $ 12,564,304

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (650,033 ) $ (1,026,723 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 218,968 207,880 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 21,815 38,669 Net amortization of investment premium and discount 4,403 27,900 Impairment of long-lived assets due to office closures 34,278 97,722 Stock-based compensation including restructuring 509,367 606,260 Amortization of deferred commissions 54,428 41,322 Unrealized loss on equity securities 9,750 - Allowance for doubtful accounts 41,454 21,786 Value of shares of Class A common stock issued and donated to charity 3,985 8,516 Share of losses from equity method investment 93,838 13,376 Loss on net assets divested 32,277 - Impairment of strategic investments 46,154 - Other adjustments 11,822 3,166 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (69,116 ) (121,353 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (56,506 ) (81,071 ) Other long-term assets (15,367 ) (111,662 ) Accounts payable (2,578 ) 11,585 Accrued expenses and restructuring costs (59,677 ) 122,408 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 6,827 (6,206 ) Operating lease liabilities (41,446 ) (42,158 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,436 ) (7,330 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 192,207 (195,913 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired and other related payments (5,770 ) (32,853 ) Divestitures, net of cash divested 38,194 - Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,391,975 ) (1,650,759 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 1,764,841 1,065,998 Capitalized software development costs (30,526 ) (35,905 ) Purchases of long-lived and intangible assets (9,019 ) (28,634 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 365,745 (682,153 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments of costs related to public offerings - (35 ) Principal payments on debt and finance leases (13,763 ) (9,383 ) Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (2,536 ) (1,080 ) Repurchases of shares of Class A common stock and related costs (548,871 ) - Proceeds from exercises of stock options and shares of Class A common stock issued under ESPP 28,949 43,750 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (536,221 ) 33,252 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 108 146 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 21,839 (844,668 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 656,078 1,481,831 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH -End of period $ 677,917 $ 637,163

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 516,319 $ 462,075 GAAP gross margin 50 % 47 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,053 6,114 Amortization of acquired intangibles 29,045 30,729 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 181 215 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 552,598 $ 499,133 Non-GAAP gross margin 53 % 51 %

GAAP research and development $ 241,654 $ 284,735 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (94,085 ) (90,787 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (420 ) (420 ) Acquisition and divestiture related expenses (41 ) - Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (1,634 ) (1,533 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 145,474 $ 191,995 Non-GAAP research and development as % of revenue 14 % 20 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 262,898 $ 328,833 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (51,345 ) (58,747 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (19,407 ) (20,500 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (1,103 ) (2,261 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 191,043 $ 247,325 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as % of revenue 18 % 25 % GAAP general and administrative $ 114,071 $ 135,331 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (32,524 ) (37,973 ) Acquisition and divestiture related expenses (142 ) (121 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (418 ) (416 ) Charitable contribution (1,339 ) (1,911 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 79,648 $ 94,910 Non-GAAP general and administrative as % of revenue 8 % 10 %

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP loss from operations $ (108,903 ) $ (456,997 ) GAAP operating margin (11 )% (46 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 185,007 193,621 Amortization of acquired intangibles 48,872 51,649 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 183 121 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 3,337 4,425 Charitable contribution 1,339 1,911 Restructuring costs 3,437 72,451 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,162 97,722 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 136,434 $ (35,097 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 13 % (4 )%

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (141,707 ) $ (482,327 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 185,007 193,621 Amortization of acquired intangibles 48,872 51,649 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 183 121 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 3,337 4,425 Accretion of debt discount and issuance costs 395 380 Income tax benefit related to acquisition (159 ) (2,329 ) Provision of income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments (28,197 ) - Charitable contribution 1,339 1,911 Share of losses of equity method investee 31,058 13,376 Restructuring costs 3,437 72,451 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,162 97,722 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 106,727 $ (49,000 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as % of revenue 10 % (5 )%

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted* $ (0.78 ) $ (2.63 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1.01 1.05 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.27 0.28 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 0.02 0.02 Income tax benefit related to acquisition - (0.01 ) Provision of income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments (0.15 ) - Charitable contribution 0.01 0.01 Share of losses of equity method investee 0.17 0.07 Restructuring costs 0.02 0.39 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.02 0.53 Other dilutive (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.58 $ (0.27 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 181,749,309 183,692,564 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 2,287,710 - Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 184,037,019 183,692,564

* Some columns may not add due to rounding

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 GAAP Revenue $ 1,033,670 Divestiture revenue - Organic revenue $ 1,033,670 GAAP Revenue Y/Y Growth 5 % Organic Revenue Y/Y Growth 8 %1

¹ Organic revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, when used as the denominator for Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended September 30, 2023, excludes $28.5 million of divestiture revenue. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $983.0 million.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 GAAP Communications Revenue $ 906,714 Divestiture revenue - Communications organic revenue $ 906,714 GAAP Communications Revenue Y/Y Growth 5 % Communications Organic Revenue Y/Y Growth 8 %1

¹ Communications organic revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, when used as the denominator for Communications Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended September 30, 2023, excludes $28.5 million of divestiture revenue. Communications revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $866.2 million.

TWILIO INC. Segment Operating Results (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Revenue: Communications $ 906,714 $ 866,193 Data & Applications 126,956 116,837 Total $ 1,033,670 $ 983,030 Non-GAAP gross profit: Communications 451,330 401,236 Data & Applications 101,268 97,897 Total $ 552,598 $ 499,133 Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit: Total non-GAAP gross profit $ 552,598 $ 499,133 Stock-based compensation (7,053 ) (6,114 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (29,045 ) (30,729 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (181 ) (215 ) Gross profit 516,319 462,075 Operating expenses (625,222 ) (919,072 ) Other expenses, net (31,057 ) (21,750 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (139,960 ) $ (478,747 )

