AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin"), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website located at www.investors.applovin.com.
AppLovin's robust third quarter exceeded the high end of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and margin guidance. Outperformance was driven primarily by the continued performance of AXON 2.0, the AI-based advertising engine behind the company's AppDiscovery platform.
Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2023 include:
- Total revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $864 million, and net income improved to $109 million at a net margin of 13%
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 63% year-over-year to $419 million at an improved Adjusted EBITDA margin of 49%
- Net cash from operating activities was $199 million and Free Cash Flow was $194 million
- Software Platform: Revenue was $504 million, an increase of 65% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $364 million, growing 91% year-over-year, at an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 72%
- Apps: Revenue was $360 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year, at an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%
- Year-to-date through the end of the third quarter, the company repurchased $1.154 billion of Class A common stock at a weighted average price under $25 per share
Separately, AppLovin announced today that Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer, will transition from a full-time role with the company to pursue new career opportunities at the end of 2023. He will remain on the AppLovin Board of Directors and serve as Advisor to the CEO, where he will continue to work with the management team on key strategic topics and financial matters.
Matt Stumpf, current Vice President of Finance and FP&A, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, and Dmitriy Dorosh, Vice President Controller, has been designated Principal Accounting Officer, both effective January 1, 2024. Stumpf joined AppLovin in early 2020 and has been an integral leader across all facets of finance and IR. Dorosh has been a key executive on the AppLovin accounting team since 2019, having taken over the accounting leadership role in August 2022.
"We are thrilled to announce our best quarter ever leading to very strong financial results," said Adam Foroughi, CEO and Co-Founder of AppLovin. "We would also like to thank Herald for his dedication and leadership as he helped us transition to a public company and build processes to help us deliver significant growth in our core business. The management team and Board look forward to working with him in his new role. We are pleased to have Matt assume the role of CFO and we are confident in his future success."
"I am deeply honored to have been a part of the remarkable AppLovin team since joining the Board in 2018 and in the President and CFO role since 2019. During this time, we've dramatically enhanced our technology and market position and driven extraordinary growth in revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA as reflected in this quarter's record performance," said Chen. "Through my continuing role on the Board, and as an Advisor to the CEO, I look forward to working with Adam, Matt, and the rest of the AppLovin team on the next phase of growth."
About AppLovin
AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.
AppLovin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
332,491
$
1,080,484
Accounts receivable, net
849,140
702,814
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
119,161
155,785
Total current assets
1,300,792
1,939,083
Property and equipment, net
102,156
78,543
Operating lease right-of-use assets
52,998
60,379
Goodwill
1,813,567
1,823,755
Intangible assets, net
1,386,591
1,677,660
Other assets
349,124
268,426
Total assets
$
5,005,228
$
5,847,846
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
281,103
$
273,196
Accrued and other current liabilities
181,679
147,801
Licensed asset obligation
13,389
15,254
Short-term debt
215,000
33,310
Deferred revenue
77,899
64,018
Operating lease liabilities
13,800
14,334
Deferred acquisition costs, current
22,604
31,045
Total current liabilities
805,474
578,958
Long-term debt
2,912,302
3,178,412
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
46,887
54,153
Licensed asset obligation, non-current
11,794
26,970
Other non-current liabilities
132,981
106,676
Total liabilities
3,909,438
3,945,169
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.00003 par value-100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
-
-
Class A and Class B Common Stock, $0.00003 par value-1,700,000,000 (Class A 1,500,000,000 and Class B 200,000,000) shares authorized, 335,783,928 (Class A 264,621,306 and Class B 71,162,622) and 373,873,683 (Class A 302,711,061 and Class B 71,162,622) shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
11
11
Additional paid-in capital
2,174,658
3,155,748
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(93,657
)
(83,382
)
Accumulated deficit
(985,222
)
(1,169,700
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,095,790
1,902,677
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,005,228
$
5,847,846
AppLovin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
864,256
$
713,099
$
2,329,826
$
2,114,751
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
265,049
300,988
785,584
886,697
Sales and marketing
212,352
196,785
607,755
719,014
Research and development
159,288
122,059
441,563
389,417
General and administrative
41,249
44,000
116,231
144,988
Total costs and expenses
677,938
663,832
1,951,133
2,140,116
Income (loss) from operations
186,318
49,267
378,693
(25,365
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense and loss on settlement of debt
(78,583
)
(48,627
)
(204,081
)
(117,141
)
Interest income and other, net
1,490
969
27,062
3,501
Total other expense, net
(77,093
)
(47,658
)
(177,019
)
(113,640
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
109,225
1,609
201,674
(139,005
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
586
(22,053
)
17,196
(25,570
)
Net income (loss)
108,639
23,662
184,478
(113,435
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(109
)
-
(201
)
Net income (loss) attributable to AppLovin
$
108,639
$
23,771
$
184,478
$
(113,234
)
Less: Net income attributable to participating securities
804
122
963
-
Net income (loss) attributable to AppLovin common stockholders:
Basic
$
107,835
$
23,649
$
183,515
$
(113,234
)
Diluted
$
107,869
$
23,653
$
183,545
$
(113,234
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to AppLovin common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.06
$
0.51
$
(0.30
)
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.06
$
0.50
$
(0.30
)
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to AppLovin common stockholders:
Basic
341,435,759
369,389,170
357,009,609
371,736,763
Diluted
356,906,222
378,462,207
368,259,513
371,736,763
AppLovin Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
184,478
$
(113,435
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to operating activities:
Amortization, depreciation and write-offs
369,897
445,507
Stock-based compensation
275,058
143,943
Change in operating right-of-use asset
11,732
13,725
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
9,663
9,685
Loss on settlement of debt
4,337
-
Other
(3,906
)
2,133
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(146,796
)
(139,350
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,695
(70,242
)
Other assets
(58,179
)
(4,616
)
Accounts payable
7,955
(7,881
)
Operating lease liabilities
(12,253
)
(15,345
)
Accrued and other liabilities
32,416
(2,645
)
Deferred revenue
14,425
(11,905
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
717,522
249,574
Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(51,816
)
(1,335,698
)
Purchase of non-marketable equity securities
(16,934
)
(56,546
)
Capitalized software development costs
(6,523
)
(4,546
)
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,002
)
(621
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
8,250
3,657
Net cash used in investing activities
(71,025
)
(1,393,754
)
Financing Activities
Repurchases of stock
(1,153,593
)
(338,880
)
Principal repayments of debt
(490,494
)
(17,482
)
Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement
(115,846
)
-
Payments of licensed asset obligation
(15,254
)
(17,374
)
Principal payments on finance leases
(16,191
)
(18,099
)
Payments of deferred acquisition costs
(11,503
)
(104,998
)
Payment of debt issuance cost
(4,545
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of debt
210,281
-
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
185,000
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
17,807
21,733
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
2,071
3,663
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,392,267
)
(471,437
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
(2,223
)
(11,379
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(747,993
)
(1,626,996
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,080,484
2,570,504
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
332,491
$
943,508
AppLovin Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the past eight quarters:
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
85,015
(31,719
)
106,811
174,482
163,199
288,662
229,794
199,066
Less:
Purchase of property and equipment
(428
)
(285
)
(115
)
(221
)
(41
)
(70
)
(3,749
)
(183
)
Principal payments on finance leases
(5,581
)
(6,176
)
(6,150
)
(5,773
)
(5,984
)
(5,447
)
(5,468
)
(5,276
)
Free Cash Flow
$
79,006
$
(38,180
)
$
100,546
$
168,488
$
157,174
$
283,145
$
220,577
$
193,607
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(8,678
)
$
(1,059,743
)
$
(292,001
)
$
(42,010
)
$
22,286
$
(12,975
)
$
(42,217
)
$
(15,833
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
1,446,939
$
(65,424
)
$
(269,622
)
$
(136,391
)
$
(55,411
)
$
(111,415
)
$
(556,698
)
$
(724,154
)
AppLovin Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
The following table provides our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Revenue
$
713,099
$
702,307
$
715,405
$
750,165
$
864,256
Net income (loss)
$
23,662
$
(79,512
)
$
(4,518
)
$
80,357
$
108,639
Net Margin
3
%
(11
)%
(1
)%
11
%
13
%
Interest expense and loss on settlement of debt
48,627
54,722
74,511
50,987
78,583
Interest income and other, net
(3,604
)
(10,174
)
(9,771
)
(15,817
)
(771
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(22,053
)
13,340
1,165
15,445
586
Amortization, depreciation and write-offs
136,094
129,313
128,208
119,892
121,797
Impairment and loss in connection with sale of long-lived assets
27,736
100,156
-
-
-
Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain)
(406
)
1,519
(672
)
126
(613
)
Stock-based compensation
42,147
47,669
82,966
81,253
110,839
Acquisition-related expense and transaction bonus
4,317
227
517
247
231
Restructuring costs
1,117
2,340
1,292
1,024
-
Total adjustments
233,975
339,112
278,216
253,157
310,652
Adjusted EBITDA
$
257,637
$
259,600
$
273,698
$
333,514
$
419,291
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
36
%
37
%
38
%
44
%
49
%
AppLovin Corporation
Segment Information
(in thousands)
The following table provides selected financial data for our reportable segments for the periods indicated:
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Revenue:
Software Platform
$
306,592
$
306,195
$
354,758
$
406,063
$
504,452
Apps
406,507
396,112
360,647
344,102
359,804
Total Revenue
$
713,099
$
702,307
$
715,405
$
750,165
$
864,256
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Software Platform
$
190,256
$
185,860
$
218,694
$
272,886
$
364,117
Apps
67,381
73,740
55,004
60,628
55,174
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
257,637
$
259,600
$
273,698
$
333,514
$
419,291
Interest expense and loss on settlement of debt
(48,627
)
(54,722
)
(74,511
)
(50,987
)
(78,583
)
Interest income and other, net
3,604
10,174
9,771
15,817
771
Amortization, depreciation and write-offs
(136,094
)
(129,313
)
(128,208
)
(119,892
)
(121,797
)
Impairment and loss in connection with sale of long-lived assets
(27,736
)
(100,156
)
-
-
-
Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)
406
(1,519
)
672
(126
)
613
Stock-based compensation
(42,147
)
(47,669
)
(82,966
)
(81,253
)
(110,839
)
Acquisition-related expense and transaction bonus
(4,317
)
(227
)
(517
)
(247
)
(231
)
Restructuring costs
(1,117
)
(2,340
)
(1,292
)
(1,024
)
-
Income (loss) before provision for tax
$
1,609
$
(66,172
)
$
(3,353
)
$
95,802
$
109,225
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
Software Platform
62
%
61
%
62
%
67
%
72
%
Apps
17
%
19
%
15
%
18
%
15
%
