CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers - today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported revenue of $67.2 million, an increase of 7% over the second quarter of 2023, excluding approximately $7.8 million related to Medicare claims billing that were held over from the first quarter of 2023 and recognized in second quarter 2023 revenue.

Grew Testing Services patient results to 38,400, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Achieved revenue of $9.9 million for Digital Solutions and $9.5 million for Products, representing year-over-year growth of 33% for both businesses.

Achieved the fourth consecutive quarter of collections at over 100% of revenue for Testing Services; collected over $22 million in incremental cash in the past four quarters.

Maintained a strong balance sheet, with $268.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with no debt.

Received Medicare coverage for HeartCare and AlloSure ® Lung.

Lung. Raised revenue guidance to $274 to $278 million for the full year 2023.

SEC has concluded its inquiry and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against the Company.

"CareDx continues to be well-placed in the transplant market. We are pleased to see a baseline being set in the Testing Services business in Q3 as patient testing volumes appear to have stabilized," said Alex Johnson, President of Patient and Testing Services, and member of the Office of the CEO at CareDx. "We remain committed to bringing high impact innovation to the transplant clinic, while accelerating our path back to profitability."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $67.2 million, a decrease of 15% compared with $79.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 7% compared with $62.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, excluding approximately $7.8 million related to Medicare claims billing that were held over from the first quarter of 2023 and recognized in second quarter 2023 revenue. Testing services revenue for the quarter was $47.8 million, compared with $64.8 million in the same period in 2022.

Approximately 38,400 AlloSure® and AlloMap® patient results were provided in the quarter, representing a decrease of 18% as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, net loss was $23.5 million, compared to a net loss of $16.9 million in the same period of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per share in the third quarter of 2023 was $0.43, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.32 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.18 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $10.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $268.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023, CareDx expects revenue to be in the range of $274 to $278 million.

About CareDx - The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding CareDx's 2023 revenue expectations and the company's path towards growth. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future financial position of CareDx, including financial expectations, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, including general economic and market factors, and global economic and marketplace uncertainties, among others discussed in CareDx's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 8, 2023, and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to be filed by CareDx with the SEC on or about November 8, 2023 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of testing services, non-GAAP cost of product, non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (%), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, normalized revenue after adjustment of Impacted March Tests (As defined below¹), normalized revenue for testing services after adjustment of Impacted March Tests, normalized non-GAAP gross margin for testing services after adjustment of Impacted March Tests, and normalized EBITDA after adjustment of Impacted March Tests.

We define non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of contingent consideration; acquisition-related impairment charges and amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; unrealized loss on investments; restructuring charges and certain other charges.

We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net loss before net interest income, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and other expense, net.

We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

¹ Impacted March Tests represent $7.8 million related to Medicare claims billing that were held over from the first quarter of 2023 and recognized in second quarter 2023 revenue.

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 47,784 $ 64,751 $ 162,982 $ 198,330 Product revenue 9,536 7,194 24,273 20,696 Patient and digital solutions revenue 9,872 7,414 27,500 20,383 Total revenue 67,192 79,359 214,755 239,409 Operating expenses: Cost of testing services 13,217 17,771 43,837 53,629 Cost of product 4,750 4,736 12,742 13,022 Cost of patient and digital solutions 6,566 5,794 19,807 16,071 Research and development 19,000 22,306 63,590 66,818 Sales and marketing 18,474 22,261 63,335 72,359 General and administrative 33,968 23,830 91,327 75,621 Restructuring costs - - 848 - Total operating expenses 95,975 96,698 295,486 297,520 Loss from operations (28,783 ) (17,339 ) (80,731 ) (58,111 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 3,171 1,225 8,708 1,892 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability - 14 10 89 Other income (expense), net 2,047 (572 ) (198 ) (1,948 ) Total other income 5,218 667 8,520 33 Loss before income taxes (23,565 ) (16,672 ) (72,211 ) (58,078 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 80 (267 ) 24 (206 ) Net loss $ (23,485 ) $ (16,939 ) $ (72,187 ) $ (58,284 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (1.09 ) Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 54,178,759 53,489,418 53,891,374 53,253,210 Diluted 54,178,759 53,489,418 53,891,374 53,253,210

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,980 $ 89,921 Marketable securities 192,204 203,168 Accounts receivable 51,694 66,312 Inventory 17,978 19,232 Prepaid and other current assets 7,310 9,216 Total current assets 345,166 387,849 Property and equipment, net 35,355 35,529 Operating leases right-of-use assets 30,973 34,689 Intangible assets, net 46,455 43,051 Goodwill 40,208 37,523 Restricted cash 582 522 Other assets 2,441 3,828 Total assets $ 501,180 $ 542,991 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,972 $ 9,942 Accrued compensation 16,664 16,902 Accrued and other liabilities 47,038 49,131 Total current liabilities 72,674 75,975 Deferred tax liability 140 - Common stock warrant liability - 32 Deferred payments for intangible assets 4,735 2,418 Operating lease liability, less current portion 29,252 33,406 Other liabilities 245 249 Total liabilities 107,046 112,080 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 936,954 898,806 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,670 ) (7,503 ) Accumulated deficit (534,202 ) (460,444 ) Total stockholders' equity 394,134 430,911 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 501,180 $ 542,991

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of testing services reconciliation: GAAP cost of testing services $ 13,217 $ 17,771 $ 43,837 $ 53,629 Stock-based compensation expense (496 ) (470 ) (1,467 ) (1,055 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (329 ) (329 ) (987 ) (987 ) Non-GAAP cost of testing services $ 12,392 $ 16,972 $ 41,383 $ 51,587 Cost of product reconciliation: GAAP cost of product $ 4,750 $ 4,736 $ 12,742 $ 13,022 Stock-based compensation expense (301 ) (321 ) (935 ) (851 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (408 ) (416 ) (1,242 ) (1,305 ) Non-GAAP cost of product $ 4,041 $ 3,999 $ 10,565 $ 10,866 Cost of patient and digital solutions reconciliation: GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 6,566 $ 5,794 $ 19,821 $ 16,071 Stock-based compensation expense (297 ) (299 ) (1,066 ) (882 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (265 ) (236 ) (768 ) (709 ) Restructuring costs - - (14 ) - Non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 6,004 $ 5,259 $ 17,973 $ 14,480 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses $ 19,000 $ 22,306 $ 63,835 $ 66,818 Stock-based compensation expense (1,491 ) (2,058 ) (5,157 ) (6,571 ) Asset impairments and write-downs - (340 ) - (340 ) Restructuring costs - - (245 ) - Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 17,509 $ 19,908 $ 58,433 $ 59,907 Sales and marketing expenses reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 18,474 $ 22,261 $ 63,883 $ 72,359 Stock-based compensation expense (3,041 ) (2,672 ) (9,557 ) (9,702 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (616 ) (553 ) (1,817 ) (1,702 ) Restructuring costs - - (548 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 14,817 $ 19,036 $ 51,961 $ 60,955 General and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 33,968 $ 23,830 $ 91,368 $ 75,621 Stock-based compensation expense (7,045 ) (5,380 ) (20,943 ) (15,366 ) Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,243 ) (266 ) (1,731 ) (830 ) Acquisition related fees and expenses (253 ) (58 ) (537 ) (387 ) Restructuring costs - - (41 ) - Other charges (6 ) - (64 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 25,421 $ 18,126 $ 68,052 $ 59,038 Total other income (expense) reconciliation: GAAP other income, net $ 5,218 $ 667 $ 8,520 $ 33 Unrealized loss (gain) on long-term marketable equity securities 333 (271 ) 1,190 215 Asset impairments and write-downs - 500 1,000 500 Other (income) charges (2,109 ) 14 (2,081 ) 32 Non-GAAP other income, net $ 3,442 $ 910 $ 8,629 $ 780 Income tax benefit (expense) reconciliation: GAAP income tax benefit (expense) $ 80 $ (267 ) $ 24 $ (206 ) Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (98 ) (101 ) (299 ) (321 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ (18 ) $ (368 ) $ (275 ) $ (527 )

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 67,192 $ 79,359 $ 214,755 $ 239,409 GAAP cost of sales 24,533 28,301 76,400 82,722 GAAP gross profit 42,659 51,058 138,355 156,687 Stock-based compensation expense 1,094 1,090 3,468 2,788 Restructuring costs - - 14 - Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,002 981 2,997 3,001 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 44,755 $ 53,129 $ 144,834 $ 162,476 Non-GAAP gross margin % 67 % 67 % 67 % 68 %

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (23,485 ) $ (16,939 ) $ (72,187 ) $ (58,284 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,671 11,200 39,125 34,427 Asset impairments and write-downs - 840 1,000 840 Unrealized loss (gain) on long-term marketable equity securities 333 (271 ) 1,190 215 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,618 1,534 4,814 4,702 Acquisition related fees and expenses 253 58 537 387 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 1,243 266 1,731 830 Restructuring costs and charges 6 - 912 - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (98 ) (101 ) (299 ) (321 ) Other (gains) charges (2,109 ) 15 (2,081 ) 32 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,568 ) $ (3,398 ) $ (25,258 ) $ (17,172 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.43 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (1.09 ) Non-GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.32 ) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.32 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net loss per share 54,178,759 53,489,418 53,891,374 53,253,210 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 54,178,759 53,489,418 53,891,374 53,253,210

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,568 ) $ (3,398 ) $ (25,258 ) $ (17,172 ) Interest income (3,171 ) (1,225 ) (8,708 ) (1,892 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (214 ) 368 275 527 Depreciation expense 2,044 1,465 5,904 3,567 Other (income) expense, net (40 ) 314 79 1,112 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,949 ) $ (2,476 ) $ (27,708 ) $ (13,858 )

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Normalized Revenue After Adjustment of Impacted March Tests (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 GAAP revenue $ 70,301 $ 67,192 AlloSure Kidney Medicare claims (Impacted March Tests) (7,771 ) - Normalized revenue after adjustment of Impacted March Tests $ 62,530 $ 67,192

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue for Testing Services to Normalized Revenue for Testing Services After Adjustment of Impacted March Tests and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin (%) for Testing Services to Normalized Non-GAAP Gross Margin (%) for Testing Services After Adjustment of Impacted March Tests (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 GAAP revenue $ 53,414 $ 47,784 AlloSure Kidney Medicare claims (Impacted March Tests) (7,771 ) - Normalized revenue for testing services after adjustment of Impacted March Tests $ 45,643 $ 47,784 Non-GAAP cost of testing services $ 14,503 $ 12,392 Non-GAAP gross margin for testing services 73 % 74 % AlloSure Kidney Medicare claims (Impacted March Tests) 5 % - % Normalized non-GAAP gross margin for testing services (%) after adjustment of Impacted March Tests 68 % 74 %

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Normalized EBITDA After Adjustment of Impacted March Tests (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,350 ) $ (10,949 ) AlloSure Kidney Medicare claims (Impacted March Tests) (7,771 ) - Normalized EBITDA after adjustment of Impacted March Tests $ (18,121 ) $ (10,949 )

