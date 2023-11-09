MetricStream, the global market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today its remarkable achievement of securing the 12th position in the 2024 Chartis RiskTech100 ranking, recognizing the world's top 100 Risk Technology Vendors. MetricStream was also named the Category Leader in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance. The Chartis RiskTech100 is an independent study that comprehensively evaluates technology companies covering 40 different risk categories such as financial, model, AI, AML, KYC, climate, operational, fraud, credit, market, trade, regulatory, front office, ESG, and others focused on financial services.

MetricStream scored high in key areas including Strategy, Customer Satisfaction, Functionality, and Market Presence that propelled its ranking and positioning among distinguished global risk technology vendors such as Moody's, SAS, FIS, FICO, S&P Global, Nasdaq, Adenza, Bloomberg, Oracle, and the London Stock Exchange.

Top 2 Ranking in Strategy: MetricStream stood out as one of the top 2 companies among the list of 100, showcasing our leadership in strategy.

Top 2 Ranking in Customer Satisfaction: MetricStream also secured a top 2 position for customer satisfaction, underscoring our commitment to meet the high demands of large enterprise customers and deliver exceptional value that translates into high customer satisfaction scores.

Category Leader in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC): In a testament to our pioneering role in creating and leading this category, MetricStream yet again has attained the highest rank in the GRC category.

"This recognition reaffirms our dedication to staying at the forefront of risk innovation and our unwavering focus on enabling risk teams to comprehend the deep interconnections of risks, empowering them to thrive on risk," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MetricStream. "We are thrilled to have earned placement among some of the world's leading organizations across risk categories. Our commitment to setting new standards for Connected GRC, driven by advancements in cloud, continuous, and cognitive, has been strongly validated by this recognition. AI plays a pivotal role in MetricStream's strategy, enhancing the effectiveness of GRC and paving the way for AI Governance."

MetricStream Connected GRC, built on the purpose-built low-code/no-code GRC cloud platform, cuts across organizational silos, enabling a holistic and collaborative approach to enterprise-wide governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) activities and processes. With support for mobility, real-time reporting, advanced risk analytics, AI, and regulatory notifications, the solution is comprehensively designed to meet the GRC needs of today's global enterprises and their extended ecosystem.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

