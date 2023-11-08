NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2023. For further information, please see the second quarter fiscal 2024 results slide deck posted to the Company's investor relations website at take2games.com/ir.

Management Comments

"Our strong second quarter results, including Net Bookings of $1.4 billion, underscore the strength of our portfolio of iconic, industry-leading intellectual properties. During the period, our teams released new offerings, delivered engaging post-launch content, and advanced further the development of our eagerly-anticipated pipeline," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two.

"While we expect continued macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe that we are well positioned for the holiday season and are reiterating our fiscal 2024 Net Bookings guidance of $5.45 to $5.55 billion."

"Looking ahead, I am optimistic about our Company's multi-year growth trajectory and our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. Our development pipeline is robust and diverse, and we are getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences throughout the world have been anticipating. With an unwavering commitment to being the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company, I have great confidence that our offerings will surpass our players' expectations and set new standards of creative excellence in our industry."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total Net Bookings* decreased 4% to $1.44 billion, as compared to $1.50 billion during last year's fiscal second quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending** decreased 7% and accounted for 78% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA® 2K24 and NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends, Merge Dragons!, and Zynga Poker.



GAAP net revenue decreased 7% to $1.30 billion, as compared to $1.39 billion in last year's fiscal second quarter. Recurrent consumer spending** decreased 9% and accounted for 77% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker.



GAAP net loss was $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share, as compared to $257.0 million, or $1.54 per share, for the comparable period last year.

Our GAAP results include impairment charges of (i) $219.7 million related to intangible assets and (ii) $165.4 million, related to goodwill, representing a partial impairment of one of our reporting units.

* Net Bookings is our operational metric and defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

** Recurrent consumer spending is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

The following data is used internally by the Company's management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Data in millions Statement of

Operations Change in deferred

net revenue and

related cost of

revenue Stock-based

compensation Amortization

and

impairment of

acquired

intangibles Business

acquisition Other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $1,299.2 145.7 Cost of revenue 883.8 9.7 (7.5) (409.4) Gross profit 415.4 136.0 7.5 409.4 Operating expenses 959.1 (82.9) (17.7) (168.6) (3.4) (Loss) income from operations (543.7) 136.0 90.4 427.1 168.6 3.4 Interest and other, net (31.1) 1.2 1.9 1.9 (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (2.2) 1.7 0.3 (Loss) income before income taxes (577.0) 137.2 90.4 427.1 172.2 5.6 Non-GAAP EBITDA 72.9 136.0 90.4 4.9 5.6

Note: For management reporting purposes, the table above assumes a management tax rate of 18% and a fully diluted share count of 172.1 million in order to calculate net income per diluted share.

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar, (ii) business reorganization expenses, and (iii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Take-Two is revising its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2023:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 Financial Data $ in millions except for per share amounts Outlook (1) Change in

deferred net

revenue and

related cost of

revenue Stock-based

compensation Amortization

and impairment

of acquired

intangibles Business

acquisition and

other (a) GAAP Total net revenue $5,370 to $5,470 $80 Cost of revenue $2,791 to $2,819 $(1) $(27) $(948) $10 Operating expenses $3,530 to $3,550 $(307) $(115) $(208) Interest and other, net $114 $(1) $(18) (Loss) income before income taxes $(1,065) to $(1,013) $82 $334 $1,063 $216 Net loss $(957) to $(910) Net loss per share $(5.62) to $(5.35) Net cash provided by operating activities approximately $90 Capital expenditures approximately $150 Non-GAAP EBITDA $378 to $430 $81 $334 $33 Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow approximately $100 Operational metric Net Bookings $5,450 to $5,550

Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 170.1 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 172.2 million

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar, (ii) business reorganization expenses, and (iii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.

Third Quarter Ending December 31, 2023

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending December 31, 2023 Financial Data $ in millions except for per share amounts Outlook (1) Change in deferred

net revenue and

related cost of

revenue Stock-based

compensation Amortization of

intangible assets Business

acquisition and

other GAAP Total net revenue $1,290 to $1,340 $10 Cost of revenue $589 to $608 $(3) $(5) $(175) Operating expenses $826 to $836 $(79) $(18) Interest and other, net $30 $(2) (Loss) income before income taxes $(155) to $(134) $13 $84 $193 $2 Net loss $(124) to $(107) Net loss per share $(0.73) to $(0.63) Non-GAAP EBITDA $95 to $116 $13 $84 $2 Operational metric Net Bookings $1,300 to $1,350

Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 170.3 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 172.4 million

1) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company's outlook include: a continuation of the current economic backdrop; the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as engagement on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; our ongoing focus on our live services portfolio and new game pipeline; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

Product Releases

The following have been released since July 1, 2023:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Zynga Power Slap iOS, Android August 9, 2023 Zynga Sugartown Web3 August 14, 2023 Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare PS4, Switch August 17, 2023 2K Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC September 1, 2023 2K NBA 2K24 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch September 8, 2023 Zynga Top Troops iOS, Android October 3, 2023 2K Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Switch October 6, 2023 2K NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition Apple Arcade October 24, 2023 Zynga Match Factory iOS November 7, 2023

Take-Two's future lineup announced to-date includes:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Private Division Rollerdrome Xbox Series X, PC November 28, 2023 Private Division Penny's Big Breakaway PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch Early Calendar 2024 2K WWE 2K24 TBA Fiscal 2024 Zynga Star Wars Hunters iOS, Android, Switch Calendar 2024 Zynga Game of Thrones: Legends iOS, Android Calendar 2024 Private Division Tales of the Shire TBA Fiscal 2025 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition iOS, Android TBA Ghost Story Games Judas PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC TBA

Conference Call

Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses Non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, and EBITDA, which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.

The Company's management believes it is important to consider Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, in addition to net cash from operating activities, as it provides more transparency into current business trends without regard to the timing of payments from restricted cash, which is primarily related to a dedicated account limited to the payment of certain internal royalty obligations.

The Company's management believes it is important to consider EBITDA, in addition to net income, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses, debt-related charges, and income taxes. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding the Company's ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to the Company's operations and financial condition.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating these Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, these measures facilitate comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.

Final Results

The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue: Game $ 1,128.6 $ 1,218.8 $ 2,224.7 $ 2,238.0 Advertising 170.6 174.7 359.2 257.9 Total net revenue 1,299.2 1,393.5 2,583.9 2,495.9 Cost of revenue: Game intangibles 409.4 88.6 596.3 297.6 Product costs 175.7 204.5 354.6 321.4 Software development costs and royalties 83.1 201.3 198.8 157.4 Internal royalties 112.8 124.3 185.4 217.7 Licenses 102.8 95.2 154.2 155.6 Total cost of revenue 883.8 713.9 1,489.3 1,149.7 Gross profit 415.4 679.6 1,094.6 1,346.2 Selling and marketing 334.6 444.4 735.5 716.4 Research and development 234.3 243.2 478.3 417.0 General and administrative 179.5 214.6 377.7 451.7 Depreciation and amortization 45.3 29.9 85.7 51.0 Goodwill impairment 165.4 - 165.4 - Total operating expenses 959.1 932.1 1,842.6 1,636.1 Loss from operations (543.7 ) (252.5 ) (748.0 ) (289.9 ) Interest and other, net (31.1 ) (50.5 ) (56.5 ) (79.8 ) (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (2.2 ) 1.9 (1.4 ) (37.7 ) Loss before income taxes (577.0 ) (301.1 ) (805.9 ) (407.4 ) Benefit from income taxes 33.4 44.1 56.3 46.4 Net loss $ (543.6 ) $ (257.0 ) $ (749.6 ) $ (361.0 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (3.20 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (4.42 ) $ (2.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169.9 166.9 169.6 151.8

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 756.8 $ 827.4 Short-term investments 45.1 187.0 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 424.4 307.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.2 and $1.3 at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 814.5 763.2 Software development costs and licenses 94.5 65.9 Contract assets 82.5 79.9 Prepaid expenses and other 319.0 277.1 Total current assets 2,536.8 2,508.1 Fixed assets, net 392.0 402.8 Right-of-use assets 312.8 282.7 Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion 1,270.7 1,072.2 Goodwill 6,600.3 6,767.1 Other intangibles, net 3,776.3 4,453.2 Deferred tax assets 12.3 44.8 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 105.0 99.6 Other assets 201.2 231.6 Total assets $ 15,207.4 $ 15,862.1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131.8 $ 140.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,316.2 1,225.7 Deferred revenue 1,117.5 1,078.8 Lease liabilities 61.5 60.2 Short-term debt, net 373.1 1,346.8 Total current liabilities 3,000.1 3,851.6 Long-term debt, net 2,707.1 1,733.0 Non-current deferred revenue 60.6 35.5 Non-current lease liabilities 373.0 347.0 Non-current software development royalties 99.6 110.2 Deferred tax liabilities, net 278.5 534.0 Other long-term liabilities 258.4 208.3 Total liabilities $ 6,777.3 $ 6,819.6 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 and 300.0 shares authorized; 193.7 and 192.6 shares issued and 170.0 and 168.9 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 1.9 1.9 Additional paid-in capital 9,183.2 9,010.2 Treasury stock, at cost; 23.7 and 23.7 common shares at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively (1,020.6 ) (1,020.6 ) Retained earnings 414.7 1,164.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (149.1 ) (113.3 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 8,430.1 $ 9,042.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,207.4 15,862.1

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (749.6 ) $ (361.0 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses 108.1 81.7 Stock-based compensation 169.1 151.8 Noncash lease expense 32.7 23.3 Amortization and impairment of intangibles 676.8 438.2 Depreciation 67.9 38.9 Goodwill impairment 165.4 - Interest expense 71.4 60.0 Gain on debt extinguishment (7.7 ) - Fair value adjustments 1.4 38.2 Other, net 28.8 (37.4 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases of businesses: Accounts receivable (52.2 ) 15.2 Software development costs and licenses (300.7 ) (228.9 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and other non-current assets (44.5 ) (44.7 ) Deferred revenue 65.3 (57.4 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (162.4 ) 37.5 Net cash provided by operating activities 69.8 155.4 Investing activities: Change in bank time deposits 12.5 124.4 Sale and maturities of available-for-sale securities 131.0 354.3 Purchases of fixed assets (59.9 ) (99.4 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term investment - 20.6 Purchases of long-term investments (6.5 ) (7.6 ) Business acquisitions (13.0 ) (3,156.9 ) Other (3.8 ) (26.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 60.3 (2,790.6 ) Financing activities: Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards (57.1 ) (77.7 ) Issuance of common stock 18.8 11.4 Payment for settlement of convertible notes - (1,166.8 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 999.3 3,248.9 Cost of debt (7.5 ) (22.4 ) Settlement of capped calls - 140.1 Repayment of debt (989.6 ) - Payment of contingent earn-out consideration (35.0 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (71.1 ) 2,133.5 Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (7.4 ) (36.2 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 51.6 (537.9 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (1) 1,234.6 2,195.3 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period (1) $ 1,286.2 $ 1,657.4 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents shown on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow includes amounts in the Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform (in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 795.6 61 % $ 842.9 60 % International 503.6 39 % 550.6 40 % Total Net revenue $ 1,299.2 100 % $ 1,393.5 100 % Net Bookings by geographic region United States $ 915.8 63 % $ 947.3 63 % International 529.1 37 % 557.6 37 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,444.9 100 % $ 1,504.9 100 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,239.7 95 % $ 1,319.2 95 % Physical retail and other 59.5 5 % 74.3 5 % Total Net revenue $ 1,299.2 100 % $ 1,393.5 100 % Net Bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 1,371.6 95 % $ 1,420.9 94 % Physical retail and other 73.3 5 % 84.0 6 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,444.9 100 % $ 1,504.9 100 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by platform Mobile $ 646.2 50 % $ 730.1 52 % Console 546.7 42 % 551.9 40 % PC and other 106.3 8 % 111.5 8 % Total Net revenue $ 1,299.2 100 % $ 1,393.5 100 % Net Bookings by platform Console $ 678.9 47 % $ 677.1 45 % Mobile 661.9 46 % 712.9 47 % PC and other 104.1 7 % 114.9 8 % Total Net Bookings $ 1,444.9 100.0 % $ 1,504.9 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by geographic region United States $ 1,599.5 62 % $ 1,525.8 61 % International 984.4 38 % 970.1 39 % Total Net revenue $ 2,583.9 100 % $ 2,495.9 100 % Net Bookings by geographic region United States $ 1,642.0 62 % $ 1,570.1 63 % International 1,004.5 38 % 937.3 37 % Total Net Bookings $ 2,646.5 100 % $ 2,507.4 100 % Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by distribution channel Digital online $ 2,479.7 96 % $ 2,357.0 94 % Physical retail and other 104.2 4 % 138.9 6 % Total Net revenue $ 2,583.9 100 % $ 2,495.9 100 % Net Bookings by distribution channel Digital online $ 2,537.3 96 % $ 2,376.9 95 % Physical retail and other 109.2 4 % 130.5 5 % Total Net Bookings $ 2,646.5 100 % $ 2,507.4 100 % Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Net revenue by platform Mobile $ 1,326.2 51 % $ 1,099.7 44 % Console 1,051.0 41 % 1,159.1 46 % PC and other 206.7 8 % 237.1 10 % Total Net revenue $ 2,583.9 100 % $ 2,495.9 100 % Net Bookings by platform Mobile $ 1,351.5 51 % $ 1,082.6 43 % Console 1,098.1 42 % 1,180.8 47 % PC and other 196.9 7 % 244.0 10 % Total Net Bookings $ 2,646.5 100.0 % $ 2,507.4 100 %

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net revenue Cost of revenue-

Game

intangibles Cost of revenue-

Product costs Cost of revenue-

Internal

royalties Cost of revenue-

Licenses Cost of revenue-

Software

development

costs and

royalties As reported $ 1,299.2 $ 409.4 $ 175.7 $ 112.8 $ 102.8 $ 83.1 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 145.7 1.3 (1.3 ) 9.7 Stock-based compensation (7.5 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (409.4 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Selling and

marketing Research and

development General and

administrative Depreciation

and

amortization Goodwill

impairment Interest and

other, net (Loss) gain on

fair value

adjustments, net As reported $ 334.6 $ 234.3 $ 179.5 $ 45.3 $ 165.4 $ (31.1 ) $ (2.2 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 1.2 Stock-based compensation (24.6 ) (28.9 ) (29.4 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (1.6 ) (7.2 ) (8.9 ) Acquisition related expenses (0.5 ) (2.7 ) (165.4 ) 1.9 1.7 Other (2.2 ) (1.2 ) 1.9 0.3 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net revenue Cost of revenue -

Game

intangibles Cost of revenue-

Product

costs Cost of revenue

- Internal

royalties Cost of revenue-

Licenses Cost of revenue-

Software

development

costs and

royalties As reported $ 1,393.5 $ 88.6 $ 204.5 $ 124.3 $ 95.2 $ 201.3 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 111.3 0.4 1.5 8.7 Stock-based compensation (8.0 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (88.6 ) (201.4 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Selling and

marketing Research and

development General and

administrative Depreciation

and

amortization Interest and

other, net (Loss) gain on

fair value

adjustments, net As reported $ 444.4 $ 243.2 $ 214.6 $ 29.9 $ (50.5 ) $ 1.9 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 3.5 Stock-based compensation (17.5 ) (38.2 ) (44.2 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (101.0 ) (9.2 ) (8.8 ) Acquisition related expenses (1.2 ) (1.8 ) (22.8 ) 12.6 (1.4 ) Fair value adjustments, net (0.5 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL DATA (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net revenue Cost of revenue-

Game

intangibles Cost of revenue-

Product costs Cost of revenue-

Software

development costs and

royalties Cost of revenue-

Internal

royalties Cost of revenue-

Licenses As reported $ 2,583.9 $ 596.3 $ 354.6 $ 198.8 $ 185.4 $ 154.2 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 62.5 (1.0 ) 4.5 (0.7 ) Stock-based compensation (14.2 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (596.3 ) Acquisition related expenses 10.0 Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Selling and

marketing Research and

development General and

administrative Depreciation

and

amortization Goodwill

impairment Interest and

other, net (Loss) gain

on fair value

adjustments, net As reported $ 735.5 $ 478.3 $ 377.7 $ 85.7 $ 165.4 $ (56.5 ) $ (1.4 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 1.8 Stock-based compensation (48.9 ) (52.5 ) (53.5 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (47.9 ) (14.3 ) (17.9 ) Acquisition related expenses (0.2 ) (2.2 ) (28.0 ) (165.4 ) (3.0 ) 3.2 Other (1.4 ) (7.6 ) (1.6 ) 15.8 (2.0 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net revenue Cost of revenue-

Game

intangibles Cost of revenue-

Product costs Cost of goods

revenue- Software

development

costs and

royalties Cost of revenue-

Internal

royalties Cost of revenue-

Licenses As reported $ 2,495.9 $ 297.6 $ 321.4 $ 157.4 $ 217.7 $ 155.6 Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 11.4 (3.0 ) 10.2 1.5 Stock-based compensation 25.4 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (297.6 ) (297.7 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Selling and

marketing Research and

development General and

administrative Depreciation

and

amortization Interest and

other, net (Loss) gain

on fair value

adjustments, net As reported $ 716.4 $ 417.0 $ 451.7 $ 51.0 $ (79.8 ) $ (37.7 ) Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue 5.1 Stock-based compensation (53.2 ) (59.3 ) (64.7 ) Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (116.0 ) (10.3 ) (12.8 ) Acquisition related expenses (6.4 ) (11.2 ) (124.4 ) 21.0 37.9 Fair value adjustments, net (0.2 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ 69.8 $ 155.4 Net change in Restricted cash (1) (123.3 ) (172.5 ) Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow $ (53.5 ) $ (17.1 ) Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Restricted cash beginning of period $ 407.2 $ 463.3 Restricted cash end of period 529.4 701.0 Restricted cash related to acquisitions 1.1 (65.2 ) (1) Net change in Restricted cash $ (123.3 ) $ (172.5 )

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE (in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (543.6 ) $ (257.0 ) $ (749.6 ) $ (361.0 ) Benefit from income taxes (33.4 ) (44.1 ) (56.3 ) (46.4 ) Interest expense (income) 21.0 24.9 33.7 49.9 Depreciation and amortization 45.3 29.9 85.7 51.0 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 418.2 311.6 658.5 424.0 Goodwill impairment 165.4 - 165.4 - EBITDA $ 72.9 $ 65.3 $ 137.4 $ 117.5

Outlook Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 Net loss $(957) to $(910) Benefit from income taxes $(108) to $(103) Interest expense $85 Depreciation $130 Amortization of acquired intangibles $1,063 Goodwill impairment $165 EBITDA $378 to $430

Outlook Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net loss $(124) to $(107) Benefit from income taxes $(31) to $(27) Interest expense $26 Depreciation $30 Amortization of acquired intangibles $194 EBITDA $95 to $116

