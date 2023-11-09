Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
[09.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|29,482,156.86
|9.8831
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.11.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,516,432.63
|9.7298