ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided a business update.

Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic said, " With six spaceflights successfully completed in under six months, Virgin Galactic has demonstrated the repeatability of our spaceflight system and also showcased the overwhelmingly positive experience of our Astronauts. With our third quarter cash and marketable securities position of approximately $1.1 billion, we forecast having sufficient capital to bring our first two Delta ships into service and achieve positive cash flow in 2026."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2023, a sequential increase of $108 million from the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $1.7 million, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by commercial spaceflight and membership fees related to future astronauts.

GAAP total operating expenses of $116 million, compared to $146 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP total operating expense of $102 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $133 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss of $105 million, compared to a $146 million net loss in the third quarter of 2022, with the improvement primarily driven by lower operating expenses and an increase in interest income.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(87) million, compared to $(129) million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower operating expenses and an increase in interest income.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $91 million, compared to $96 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $13 million, compared to $6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow totaled $(105) million, compared to $(102) million in the third quarter of 2022.

Generated $211 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 62 million shares of common stock as part of the Company's at-the-market offering program.

Business Updates

'Galactic 06' spaceflight mission planned for January 2024.

spaceflight mission planned for January 2024. Spaceship factory in Phoenix, Arizona is on track to open in mid-2024.

Production schedule for the Delta Class spaceships remains on track for revenue service in 2026.

Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2023 as of November 8, 2023 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. Our results are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in "Forward-Looking Statements."

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be approximately $3 million.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $(125) million to $(135) million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company is also providing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A discussion regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP information is presented later in this press release.

Statement of Operations Presentation

Following the launch of commercial service and achievement of technological feasibility, the Company began presenting the operating expenses supporting the Company's commercial spaceline activities as spaceline operations expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. Expenses incurred prior to the achievement of technological feasibility were classified as research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses. Spaceline operations expense includes costs associated with commercial spaceflight services and production costs that are not eligible for capitalization. Spaceline operations expense also includes costs to support the Company's Future Astronaut Community and costs related to payload cargo and engineering services, which were previously presented as customer experience expense.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our spaceflight systems, expected flight schedule, scaling of our future fleet, providing repeatable and reliable access to space, development of our Delta class spaceships, the timing of the opening of our spaceship factory in Phoenix, our objectives for future operations and the Company's financial forecasts, including the expectation for positive cash flow and the timing thereof, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,728 $ 767 $ 3,991 $ 1,443 Operating expenses: Spaceline operations 25,648 590 26,200 737 Research and development 44,848 97,411 241,292 211,578 Selling, general and administrative 42,218 46,113 144,020 127,820 Depreciation and amortization 3,286 2,214 9,723 7,981 Total operating expenses 116,000 146,328 421,235 348,116 Operating loss (114,272 ) (145,561 ) (417,244 ) (346,673 ) Interest income 12,856 3,524 28,590 6,327 Interest expense (3,221 ) (3,293 ) (9,648 ) (8,924 ) Other income (expense), net 86 (203 ) 164 7 Loss before income taxes (104,551 ) (145,533 ) (398,138 ) (349,263 ) Income tax expense 53 21 215 69 Net loss (104,604 ) (145,554 ) (398,353 ) (349,332 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (60 ) (181 ) 9 (314 ) Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities 1,022 (585 ) 6,008 (8,227 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (103,642 ) $ (146,320 ) $ (392,336 ) $ (357,873 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 375,853 263,907 316,198 260,255

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,030 $ 302,291 Restricted cash 38,031 40,336 Marketable securities, short-term 766,047 606,716 Inventories 17,062 24,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,051 28,228 Total current assets 1,076,221 1,001,614 Marketable securities, long-term 53,130 30,392 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,066 53,658 Other non-current assets 64,567 54,274 Total assets $ 1,267,984 $ 1,139,938 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,986 $ 16,326 Accrued liabilities 49,888 61,848 Customer deposits 97,923 102,647 Other current liabilities 4,342 3,232 Total current liabilities 180,139 184,053 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 417,338 415,720 Other long-term liabilities 71,148 59,942 Total liabilities 668,625 659,715 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40 28 Additional paid-in capital 2,622,776 2,111,316 Accumulated deficit (2,022,148 ) (1,623,795 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,309 ) (7,326 ) Total stockholders' equity 599,359 480,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,267,984 $ 1,139,938

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (398,353 ) $ (349,332 ) Stock-based compensation 35,598 34,488 Depreciation and amortization 9,723 7,981 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,618 1,466 Other non-cash items (6,500 ) 10,256 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 3,996 6,817 Other current and non-current assets 10,297 2,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,941 ) 23,828 Customer deposits (4,724 ) 13,108 Other current and long-term liabilities (1,598 ) 136 Net cash used in operating activities (352,884 ) (248,999 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (25,941 ) (12,306 ) Purchases of marketable securities (872,950 ) (604,945 ) Proceeds from maturities and calls of marketable securities 702,346 294,612 Net cash used in investing activities (196,545 ) (322,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligations (175 ) (132 ) Proceeds from convertible senior notes - 425,000 Debt issuance costs - (11,278 ) Purchase of capped call - (52,318 ) Repayment of commercial loan - (310 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 484,145 99,573 Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to stock options exercised - 49 Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards (3,001 ) (3,479 ) Transaction costs related to issuance of common stock (5,106 ) (1,137 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 475,863 455,968 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (73,566 ) (115,670 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 342,627 550,030 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 269,061 $ 434,360 Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,030 $ 394,032 Restricted cash 38,031 40,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 269,061 $ 434,360

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including, total non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The Company defines total non-GAAP operating expenses as total operating expenses other than stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A reconciliation of total operating expenses to total non-GAAP operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is set forth below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total operating expenses $ 116,000 $ 146,328 $ 421,235 $ 348,116 Stock-based compensation 10,763 11,510 35,598 34,488 Depreciation and amortization 3,286 2,214 9,723 7,981 Total non-GAAP operating expenses $ 101,951 $ 132,604 $ 375,914 $ 305,647

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is set forth below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (104,604 ) $ (145,554 ) $ (398,353 ) $ (349,332 ) Interest expense 3,221 3,293 9,648 8,924 Income tax expense 53 21 215 69 Depreciation and amortization 3,286 2,214 9,723 7,981 Stock-based compensation 10,763 11,510 35,598 34,488 Adjusted EBITDA $ (87,281 ) $ (128,516 ) $ (343,169 ) $ (297,870 )

The following table reconciles net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (91,497 ) $ (96,038 ) $ (352,884 ) $ (248,999 ) Capital expenditures (13,325 ) (6,013 ) (25,941 ) (12,306 ) Free cash flow $ (104,822 ) $ (102,051 ) $ (378,825 ) $ (261,305 )

The following table reconciles forecasted net cash used in operating activities to forecasted free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 (in thousands):

Forecasted Range Net cash used in operating activities $(100,000) - $(105,000) Capital expenditures (25,000) - (30,000) Free cash flow $(125,000) - $(135,000)

