"Orthofix has performed well and operated smoothly following the announcement of our management transition. The Company saw very strong growth across multiple business segments and product lines. Our complementary portfolio is driving even further incremental cross selling opportunities," said Catherine Burzik, Chair of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Orthofix. "Sales momentum is strong, and we are laser focused on driving shareholder value via profitable growth and merger synergy realization. We expect the company to deliver much higher adjusted profits next year and to exit 2024 cash-flow positive. I am highly confident in the future of the company."

Financial Results Overview

The following table provides net sales by major product category by reporting segment as reported:

Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2023 2022 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 53.4 $ 46.5 14.7 % 14.7 % Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies 101.0 39.7 154.7 % 154.5 % Global Spine 154.4 86.2 79.1 % 79.0 % Global Orthopedics 29.7 27.8 6.6 % 0.7 % Net sales $ 184.0 $ 114.0 61.4 % 59.9 %

Further, the following table provides net sales by major product category by reporting segment on a pro forma basis:

Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2023 2022 Pro Forma Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 53.4 $ 46.5 14.7 % 14.7 % U.S. Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies 92.4 86.7 6.6 % 6.6 % International Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies 8.6 20.8 (58.7 %) (59.0 %) Total Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies** 101.0 107.5 (6.0 %) (6.1 %) Global Spine 154.4 154.0 0.2 % 0.2 % Global Orthopedics 29.7 27.8 6.6 % 0.7 % Net sales *** $ 184.0 $ 181.8 1.2 % 0.3 %

** Pro forma net sales for 2022 for Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies include the impact of final Spinal Implant stocking orders to European distributors prior to SeaSpine's exit from that market. Excluding the impact of these transactions, net sales growth for this product category was 5.8% on a pro forma reported basis and pro forma constant currency basis.

*** Pro forma net sales for 2022 include the impact of final Spinal Implant stocking orders to European distributors prior to SeaSpine's exit from that market. Excluding the impact of these transactions, net sales growth was 8.4% on a pro forma reported basis and 7.4% on a pro forma constant currency basis.

Gross profit increased $36.3 million to $119.8 million. Gross margin decreased to 65.1% compared to 73.2% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit increased $46.7 million to $130.7 million. Adjusted gross margin was 71.0% compared to 73.6% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(28.9) million, or $(0.77) per share, compared to net loss of $(10.7) million, or $(0.53) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $6.1 million, or $0.30 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million, or 7.3% of net sales, compared to $14.3 million, or 12.5% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, cash totaled $33.7 million, compared to $50.7 million as of December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $70.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its five year $175 million secured revolving credit facility. The Company subsequently borrowed an additional $9.0 million in October 2023. On a year-to-date basis through September 30, 2023, cash flow from operations decreased $25.2 million to $(39.1) million, while free cash flow decreased $54.9 million to $(86.1) million.

Subsequent to the quarter, on November 6, 2023, the Company entered into a Financing Agreement (the "Financing Agreement") with Blue Torch Finance LLC, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and certain lenders party thereto. The Financing Agreement provides for a $100 million senior secured term loan, a $25 million senior secured delayed draw term loan facility, and a $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility, each of which mature on November 6, 2027. In connection with entering into the Financing Agreement, the Company repaid in full amounts outstanding and terminated all commitments under the Company's prior $175 million senior secured revolving credit facility. For additional discussion of the Financing Agreement, see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on November 8, 2023.

Business Outlook

As of the date hereof, the Company expects the following financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not take into account any additional potential exchange rate changes that may occur this year.

Current 2023 Outlook Previous 2023 Outlook (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) Low High Low High Full year net sales $ 739 1 $ 744 1 $ 752 $ 758 Full year adjusted EBITDA $ 42 $ 46 $ 42 $ 46

1 Represents a year-over-year increase of 60.4% to 61.5% on a reported basis and an increase of 5.4% to 6.2% on a pro forma basis.

The Company is unable to provide expectations of GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, the closest comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of matters (including acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Orthofix

The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide. The Company intends to announce a new name for the Orthofix-SeaSpine organization in the future, but in the interim will continue to operate under the Orthofix name.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, California, with a focus on spinal product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for Orthopedics. The Orthofix-SeaSpine organization's global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, California; Toronto, Canada; Sunnyvale, California; Wayne, Pennsylvania; Olive Branch, Mississippi; Maidenhead, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Paris, France; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include the Company's expectations regarding net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 10-K"), and in Part II, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (ii) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (iii) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (iv) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (v) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (vi) our ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, (vii) global economic instability and potential supply chain disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions, and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements that we make may turn out to be wrong (due to inaccurate assumptions that we make or otherwise), and our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim any duty to update, our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 184,006 $ 113,996 $ 546,226 $ 338,484 Cost of sales 64,243 30,573 196,583 90,491 Gross profit 119,763 83,423 349,643 247,993 Sales and marketing 94,947 55,461 287,987 169,486 General and administrative 27,136 19,322 110,124 54,496 Research and development 18,559 11,943 61,290 35,913 Acquisition-related amortization and remeasurement 3,570 2,484 11,037 (9,678 ) Operating loss (24,449 ) (5,787 ) (120,795 ) (2,224 ) Interest expense, net (1,576 ) (277 ) (4,131 ) (1,059 ) Other expense, net (2,360 ) (3,308 ) (1,704 ) (7,436 ) Loss before income taxes (28,385 ) (9,372 ) (126,630 ) (10,719 ) Income tax expense (472 ) (1,344 ) (2,591 ) (1,968 ) Net loss $ (28,857 ) $ (10,716 ) $ (129,221 ) $ (12,687 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.77 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (3.53 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted (0.77 ) (0.53 ) (3.53 ) (0.63 ) Weighted average number of common shares (in millions): Basic 37.2 20.1 36.6 20.0 Diluted 37.2 20.1 36.6 20.0

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,663 $ 50,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,090 and $6,419, respectively 114,118 82,857 Inventories 221,745 100,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,170 22,283 Total current assets 393,696 255,990 Property, plant, and equipment, net 152,689 58,229 Intangible assets, net 121,021 47,388 Goodwill 194,767 71,317 Other long-term assets 43,479 25,705 Total assets $ 905,652 $ 458,629 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 53,261 $ 27,598 Current portion of finance lease liability 693 652 Other current liabilities 98,576 55,374 Total current liabilities 152,530 83,624 Long-term borrowings under credit facility 70,000 - Long-term portion of finance lease liability 18,715 19,239 Other long-term liabilities 48,924 18,906 Total liabilities 290,169 121,769 Contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 36,750 and 20,162 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,675 2,016 Additional paid-in capital 741,638 334,969 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (127,970 ) 1,251 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,860 ) (1,376 ) Total shareholders' equity 615,483 336,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 905,652 $ 458,629

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of various financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude (or in the case of free cash flow, include) items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding the nature of these exclusions, why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 119,763 $ 83,423 $ 349,643 $ 247,993 Share-based compensation expense 463 195 1,416 610 SeaSpine merger-related costs 2,161 - 6,647 - Strategic investments 55 304 264 895 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 7,922 - 29,007 - Amortization/Depreciation of Acquired Long-Lived Assets 280 - 824 224 Medical device regulation 6 1 676 14 Adjusted gross profit $ 130,650 $ 83,923 $ 388,477 $ 249,736 Adjusted gross margin 71.0 % 73.6 % 71.1 % 73.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss before income taxes $ (28,385 ) $ (9,372 ) $ (126,630 ) $ (10,719 ) Interest expense, net 1,576 277 4,131 1,059 Depreciation and amortization 13,097 7,570 39,094 21,598 Share-based compensation expense 6,274 4,729 32,540 13,521 Foreign exchange impact 1,909 3,253 1,057 7,486 SeaSpine merger-related costs 5,416 2,937 34,362 2,937 Strategic investments 913 453 1,883 3,247 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 7,122 419 26,907 (15,795 ) Legal judgments/settlements 3,851 125 5,611 466 Medical device regulation 1,840 2,590 7,519 6,883 Business interruption - COVID-19 - 1,215 - 1,874 All other (92 ) 59 170 230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,521 $ 14,255 $ 26,644 $ 32,787

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (28,857 ) $ (10,716 ) $ (129,221 ) $ (12,687 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,274 4,729 32,540 13,521 Foreign exchange impact 1,909 3,253 1,057 7,486 SeaSpine merger-related costs 5,247 2,937 35,600 2,937 Strategic investments 924 446 1,970 3,228 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 7,122 419 26,907 (15,795 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,026 2,071 14,970 6,352 Legal judgments/settlements 3,851 125 5,611 466 Medical device regulation 1,842 2,594 7,531 6,890 Business interruption - COVID-19 - 1,218 - 1,881 All other (94 ) 59 168 229 Long-term income tax rate adjustment (569 ) (1,030 ) 2,669 (2,644 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,675 $ 6,105 $ (198 ) $ 11,864

Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited, per diluted share) 2023 2022 2023 2022 EPS $ (0.77 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (3.53 ) $ (0.63 ) Share-based compensation expense 0.17 0.24 0.89 0.67 Foreign exchange impact 0.05 0.16 0.03 0.37 SeaSpine merger-related costs 0.14 0.15 0.97 0.15 Strategic investments 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.16 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 0.19 0.02 0.74 (0.79 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.13 0.10 0.41 0.32 Legal judgments/settlements 0.10 0.01 0.15 0.02 Medical device regulation 0.05 0.13 0.21 0.34 Business interruption - COVID-19 - 0.06 - 0.09 All other - - - 0.01 Long-term income tax rate adjustment (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.07 (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.59 Weighted average number of diluted common shares (treasury stock method, in millions) 37.5 20.1 36.6 20.1

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ (39,059 ) $ (13,886 ) Net cash from investing activities (18,078 ) (18,634 ) Net cash from financing activities 40,042 (1,576 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 58 (2,091 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (17,037 ) $ (36,187 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ (39,059 ) $ (13,886 ) Capital expenditures (46,997 ) (17,260 ) Free cash flow $ (86,056 ) $ (31,146 )

