Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $557.6 million, up 26% compared to Q3'22. Subscription revenue was $545.8 million, up 25% compared to Q3'22. Professional services and other revenue was $11.7 million, up 31% compared to Q3'22.



Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (3.7%), compared to (7.3%) in Q3'22.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.2%, compared to 9.2% in Q3'22.

GAAP operating loss was ($20.4) million, compared to ($32.2) million in Q3'22.

Non-GAAP operating income was $90.2 million, compared to $40.7 million in Q3'22.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($5.5) million, or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($31.4) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share in Q3'22.

Non-GAAP net income was $83.4 million, or $1.67 per basic and $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $35.1 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share in Q3'22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 50.1 million, compared to 48.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'22.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 50.1 million and 52.5 million respectively, compared to 48.1 million and 51.0 million, respectively in Q3'22.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter, the company generated $89.0 million of cash from operating cash flow, compared to $60.1 million during Q3'22.

During the third quarter, the company generated $93.3 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $64.7 million of non-GAAP free cash flow, compared to $60.1 million of cash from non-GAAP operating cash flow and $35.5 million of non-GAAP free cash flow during Q3'22.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 194,098 at September 30, 2023, up 22% from September 30, 2022.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,520 during the third quarter of 2023, up 3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The company had 7,478 full-time employees, up 1% from September 30, 2022.

" We had another quarter of strong momentum, driven by the team's focused execution and rapid product innovation as we make progress towards becoming the #1 customer platform for scaling companies," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. " Our easy-to-use, easy-to-scale connected customer platform is deeply resonating with SMBs as they look to optimize spend and boost productivity in this challenging environment. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on driving outsized value for our customers to drive durable and profitable growth for many years to come."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 8, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $556 million to $558 million. Favorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 2 point tailwind to fourth quarter 2023 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $86 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.55. This assumes approximately 52.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.144 billion to $2.146 billion. Foreign exchange rates are expected to have a neutral impact on full year 2023 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $317 million to $318 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.66 to $5.68. This assumes approximately 52.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period average rates with prior period average rates. (2) The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with nearly 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2023 and our long-term financial framework; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; statements regarding the expected timing and benefits of the proposed Clearbit acquisition; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to develop new products and technologies and differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; regulatory and legislative developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 535,545 $ 331,022 Short-term investments 1,061,526 1,081,662 Accounts receivable 212,409 226,849 Deferred commission expense 86,913 70,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,542 44,074 Total current assets 1,974,935 1,754,599 Long-term investments 150,861 112,791 Property and equipment, net 104,949 105,227 Capitalized software development costs, net 96,569 63,790 Right-of-use assets 254,483 319,304 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 103,488 66,559 Other assets 70,931 58,795 Intangible assets, net 13,382 17,446 Goodwill 46,050 46,227 Total assets $ 2,815,648 $ 2,544,738 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,808 $ 20,883 Accrued compensation costs 79,450 62,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 134,908 102,122 Operating lease liabilities 29,756 35,928 Deferred revenue 578,280 539,874 Total current liabilities 839,202 761,653 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 301,661 316,184 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,212 5,904 Other long-term liabilities 28,535 14,546 Convertible senior notes 455,699 454,227 Total liabilities 1,629,309 1,552,514 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 2,000,739 1,647,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,378 ) (12,890 ) Accumulated deficit (805,072 ) (642,381 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,186,339 992,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,815,648 $ 2,544,738

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 545,832 $ 435,030 $ 1,553,253 $ 1,232,387 Professional services and other 11,725 8,928 35,062 28,926 Total revenue 557,557 443,958 1,588,315 1,261,313 Cost of revenues: Subscription 73,781 67,648 215,944 191,466 Professional services and other 13,745 14,479 40,910 42,532 Total cost of revenues 87,526 82,127 256,854 233,998 Gross profit 470,031 361,831 1,331,461 1,027,315 Operating expenses: Research and development 156,871 114,038 454,511 325,687 Sales and marketing 271,448 229,541 787,423 650,936 General and administrative 61,308 50,465 179,939 146,309 Restructuring 846 - 93,296 - Total operating expenses 490,473 394,044 1,515,169 1,122,932 Loss from operations (20,442 ) (32,213 ) (183,708 ) (95,617 ) Other expense: Interest income 16,181 4,658 40,195 7,222 Interest expense (950 ) (923 ) (2,817 ) (2,822 ) Other expense (1,664 ) (1,185 ) (2,128 ) (583 ) Total other expense 13,567 2,550 35,250 3,817 Loss before income tax expense (6,875 ) (29,663 ) (148,458 ) (91,800 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,412 (1,748 ) (14,233 ) (5,313 ) Net loss $ (5,463 ) $ (31,411 ) $ (162,691 ) $ (97,113 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (3.27 ) $ (2.03 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 50,051 48,067 49,719 47,821

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss (5,463 ) $ (31,411 ) $ (162,691 ) $ (97,113 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 20,509 15,562 53,508 42,625 Stock-based compensation 107,506 72,213 318,545 199,081 Restructuring charges - - 64,938 - Gain on strategic investments - - - (4,200 ) Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 141 (191 ) 4,943 (589 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 497 492 1,477 1,509 Accretion of bond discount (11,436 ) (3,117 ) (30,213 ) (3,267 ) Unrealized currency translation (1,258 ) (1,500 ) (1,380 ) 480 Changes in assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable (8,448 ) (5,785 ) 13,178 (20,135 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,423 13,048 (36,023 ) (8,863 ) Deferred commission expense (17,301 ) (8,466 ) (54,335 ) (22,210 ) Right-of-use assets 2,272 6,175 23,244 19,622 Accounts payable 12,649 1,700 (5,165 ) 10,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (10,365 ) (6,634 ) 44,867 16,455 Operating lease liabilities (10,948 ) (3,259 ) (28,933 ) (14,589 ) Deferred revenue (732 ) 11,237 40,699 63,743 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 89,046 60,064 246,659 183,209 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (405,920 ) (394,856 ) (1,137,283 ) (1,258,919 ) Maturities of investments 424,950 391,928 1,154,784 1,017,306 Sale of investments - - - 124,998 Purchases of property and equipment (10,842 ) (13,112 ) (25,031 ) (31,384 ) Purchases of strategic investments (3,250 ) (5,999 ) (9,250 ) (19,872 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - - (10,000 ) Equity method investment (2,250 ) (1,650 ) (2,250 ) (1,900 ) Capitalization of software development costs (17,693 ) (11,419 ) (49,288 ) (31,350 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities (15,005 ) (35,108 ) (68,318 ) (211,121 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes - - - 60,483 Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes - - - (79,807 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal - - - (1,619 ) Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (3,469 ) (2,190 ) (7,571 ) (9,954 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 13,384 10,019 37,934 29,718 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 9,915 7,829 30,363 (1,179 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,629 ) (6,790 ) (4,181 ) (16,263 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78,327 25,995 204,523 (45,354 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 460,371 308,693 334,175 380,042 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 538,698 $ 334,688 $ 538,698 $ 334,688

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (20,442 ) $ (32,213 ) $ (183,708 ) $ (95,617 ) Stock-based compensation 107,506 72,213 318,545 199,081 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,311 738 4,007 1,901 Acquisition/disposition related income - - - (306 ) Restructuring charges 846 - 93,296 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 90,221 $ 40,738 $ 232,140 $ 105,059 GAAP operating margin (3.7 %) (7.3 %) (11.6 %) (7.6 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 16.2 % 9.2 % 14.6 % 8.3 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (5,463 ) (31,411 ) $ (162,691 ) $ (97,113 ) Stock-based compensation 107,506 72,213 318,545 199,081 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 2,311 738 4,007 1,901 Acquisition/disposition related income - - - (306 ) Restructuring charges 846 - 93,296 - Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 497 492 1,477 1,509 Gain on strategic investments - - - (4,200 ) (Gain) loss on equity method investment (30 ) 39 (96 ) 38 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (22,263 ) (7,016 ) (39,521 ) (15,932 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 83,404 35,055 $ 215,017 $ 84,978 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.67 $ 0.73 $ 4.32 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 0.69 $ 4.13 $ 1.66 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 50,051 48,067 49,719 47,821 Diluted 52,521 51,022 52,039 51,098

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 COS, Subs-

cription COS,

Prof. services &

other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS,

Prof. services &

other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 73,781 $ 13,745 $ 156,871 $ 271,448 $ 61,308 $ 67,648 $ 14,479 $ 114,038 $ 229,541 $ 50,465 Stock -based compensation (3,157 ) (1,201 ) (49,460 ) (34,439 ) (19,249 ) (2,311 ) (1,168 ) (28,585 ) (28,060 ) (12,089 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (408 ) - - (1,903 ) - (292 ) - - (446 ) - Non-GAAP expense $ 70,216 $ 12,544 $ 107,411 $ 235,106 $ 42,059 $ 65,045 $ 13,311 $ 85,453 $ 201,035 $ 38,376 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 13.2 % 2.5 % 28.1 % 48.7 % 11.0 % 15.2 % 3.3 % 25.7 % 51.7 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 12.6 % 2.2 % 19.3 % 42.2 % 7.5 % 14.7 % 3.0 % 19.2 % 45.3 % 8.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 COS, Subs-

cription COS,

Prof. services &

other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS,

Prof. services &

other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 215,944 $ 40,910 $ 454,511 $ 787,423 $ 179,939 $ 191,466 $ 42,532 $ 325,687 $ 650,936 $ 146,309 Stock -based compensation (9,110 ) (3,748 ) (146,845 ) (103,233 ) (55,609 ) (6,516 ) (3,251 ) (77,269 ) (77,113 ) (34,932 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,212 ) - - (2,795 ) - (920 ) - - (981 ) - Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses) - - - - - - - 300 - 6 Non-GAAP expense $ 205,622 $ 37,162 $ 307,666 $ 681,395 $ 124,330 $ 184,030 $ 39,281 $ 248,718 $ 572,842 $ 111,383 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 13.6 % 2.6 % 28.6 % 49.6 % 11.3 % 15.2 % 3.4 % 25.8 % 51.6 % 11.6 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 12.9 % 2.3 % 19.4 % 42.9 % 7.8 % 14.6 % 3.1 % 19.7 % 45.4 % 8.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP subscription margin $ 472,051 $ 367,382 $ 1,337,309 $ 1,040,921 Stock-based compensation 3,157 2,311 9,110 6,516 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 408 292 1,212 920 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 475,616 $ 369,985 $ 1,347,631 $ 1,048,357 GAAP subscription margin percentage 86.5 % 84.4 % 86.1 % 84.5 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 87.1 % 85.0 % 86.8 % 85.1 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating cash flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 89,046 $ 60,064 $ 246,659 $ 183,209 Payment of restructuring charges 4,225 - 37,164 - Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ 93,271 $ 60,064 $ 283,823 $ 183,209

Reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 89,046 $ 60,064 $ 246,659 $ 183,209 Purchases of property and equipment (10,842 ) (13,112 ) (25,031 ) (31,384 ) Capitalization of software development costs (17,693 ) (11,419 ) (49,288 ) (31,350 ) Payment of restructuring charges 4,225 - 37,164 - Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 64,736 $ 35,533 $ 209,504 $ 120,475

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 GAAP operating income range ($48,991)-($49,991) ($248,508)-($249,508) Stock-based compensation 131,497 466,013 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 494 4,495 Restructuring charges 2,000-4,000 95,000-97,000 Non-GAAP operating income range $85,000-$86,000 $317,000-$318,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 GAAP net loss range ($35,765)-($36,515) ($214,145)-($214,895) Stock-based compensation 131,497 466,013 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 494 4,495 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 508 1,985 Restructuring charges 2,000-4,000 95,000-97,000 Gain on equity method investment - (96 ) Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (18,234)-(18,484) (57,752)-(58,002) Non-GAAP net income range $80,500-$81,500 $295,500-$296,500 GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.71)-($0.72) ($4.29)-($4.31) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.53-$1.55 $5.66-$5.68 Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: 50,368 49,882 Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share: 52,671 52,214

HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, restructuring charges, loss of equity method investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Non-GAAP operating cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities plus payment of restructuring charges. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus payment of restructuring charges. Although non-GAAP operating cash flow and non-GAAP free cash flow are not residual cash flow available for our discretionary expenditures, we believe information regarding non-GAAP operating cash flow and non-GAAP free cash flow provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which were not impacted by restructuring charges paid from operating cash flow.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or impairment losses on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, restructuring charges, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. B. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well. C. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, and disposition related income, such as proceeds from sale of assets, are transactions that are not necessarily reflective of our operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses and income provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses and income. D. In June 2020, we issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The issuance cost of the debt is amortized as interest expense over the remaining term of the debt. We believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. E. Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or impairment losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or impairment losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. F. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results. G. Restructuring charges are related to severance, employee related benefits, facilities and other costs associated with the restructuring plan implemented in January 2023. Restructuring charges fluctuate in amount and frequency and are not reflective of our core business operating results. In addition to the restructuring charges incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, over the next four years (into 2027), we expect to both incur incremental restructuring charges and make cash payments related to the facilities that we abandoned in 2023. The abandonment of facilities was part of the restructuring plan we authorized on January 25, 2023 and is intended to consolidate our lease space and create higher density across our workspaces. The incremental charges we expect to incur relate to continuing costs for the abandoned facilities and are expected to be in the range of $20-22 million and will be paid in cash over the next four years. We also expect to make cash payments related to approximately $59.0 million in fixed rent payments for the abandoned facilities that will be made in monthly installments over the next four years for which we have taken the full P&L restructuring charge during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. We plan on excluding both the incremental charges and cash payments and the related restructuring cash rent payments from our non-GAAP earnings, operating cash flow, and free cash flow metrics. We believe exclusion of these charges and cash payments provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of earnings and liquidity and provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which were not impacted by excluded restructuring charges paid from operating cash flow. H. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

