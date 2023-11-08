LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal third quarter, ended September 30, 2023.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, said: "Rocket Lab's third quarter began strongly with two successful Electron missions that accelerated our recovery program to make Electron the world's first reusable small orbital rocket. Following the subsequent September 19th anomaly, we've been laser-focused this quarter on the return to service of Electron. The cause of the anomaly is a highly complex set of conditions that are extremely difficult to replicate in testing. However, we believe the findings of the Rocket Lab investigation team overwhelmingly indicate that an electrical arc occurred within the power supply system that provides high voltage to the Rutherford engine's motor controllers, shorting the battery packs which provide power to the launch vehicle's upper stage. With growing confidence in our determination of the anomaly's probable root cause and corrective measures in place, we expect to formally close our investigation in the coming weeks. Electron's return to flight is scheduled during a launch window that opens from November 28, 2023, and extends into December.

"Over the same period, we've progressed the development of Neutron with numerous achievements including a milestone stage two tank test, the crucial validation of methane and LOX combustion in Archimedes igniter testing, and infrastructure scaling for Neutron launch development and engine testing across Virginia, California, and Mississippi. We've also secured seven HASTE hypersonic missions with prime defense customers in the past six months, demonstrating the success of our market approach for hypersonic test development for the nation. In Space Systems, the production of spacecraft in our largest program, the $143m Globalstar contract with MDA, has continued on schedule ahead of the first spacecraft delivery in Q1 2024. We also continue to ramp on a new spacecraft contract for a confidential customer this current quarter, as Rocket Lab demonstrates its ability to win and execute critical satellite manufacturing contracts."

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

Launched two successful Electron missions in the third quarter. The missions were back-to-back recovery launches as part of Rocket Lab's program to make Electron the world's first reusable small orbital rocket. The first mission of the quarter deployed seven satellites for customers NASA, SFL, and Spire, before completing a successful ocean splashdown and recovery of Electron's first stage. The second mission of the quarter deployed a satellite for Capella Space and achieved several milestones for Rocket Lab's reusability program, including both another ocean splashdown of the first stage and a successful flight of the previously-flown Rutherford engine for the first time.

Confirmed authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume Electron launches from Launch Complex 1 following an in-flight anomaly on September 19th during the Company's 41st Electron launch.

Announced that Electron will return to the pad at Launch Complex 1 for a dedicated commercial mission for Japan-based Earth imaging customer iQPS during a launch window which opens on November 28, 2023, and extends into December.

Continued strong growth in Electron bookings for 2024, with the Company's launch manifest fully allocated for 2024 and into early 2025.

Business Highlights Since September 30, 2023:

Acquired assets and production resources in Warkworth, New Zealand, enabling further vertical integration of critical composites production and design capabilities for both Electron and Neutron rockets. More than 50 staff and accompanying advanced manufacturing assets were retained with the acquisition.

Officially opened the Company's Engine Development Center in Long Beach, California that will support the high-rate production of the Electron launch vehicle's Rutherford engine, as well as the development and production of the Neutron launch vehicle's Archimedes engine.

Numerous milestone achievements in the Neutron program, including the conclusion of a crucial cryogenic test campaign for the Neutron second stage; completed production of full-scale Archimedes engine structures and components for upcoming development tests; and significant site improvements at both Launch Complex 3 at Wallops Island, Virginia and Archimedes Engine Test Stand in Stennis, Mississippi ahead of Archimedes engine testing and qualification phase.

Continued strong growth in HASTE bookings for hypersonic test launches from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. Newly-announced HASTE mission for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deploy a scramjet-powered suborbital payload by Australian company Hypersonix is the seventh launch contract Rocket Lab has secured with prime hypersonic defense customers in the past six months.

Secured a new Space Systems contract that includes spacecraft build with key components supplied by Rocket Lab; two significant milestones invoiced as part of the $143m contract with MDA for Globalstar; and Rocket Lab satellite components put into operations in the groundbreaking deep-space NASA Psyche mission deployed on October 13, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the Fourth quarter of 2023, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $65 million and $69 million.

Space Systems revenue between $48.5 million to $52.5 million.

Launch Services revenue of approximately $16.5 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 24% to 26%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% to 32%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $61 million to $63 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $50 million to $52 million.

Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million to $27 million.

Basic Shares Outstanding of 487 million.

For the First quarter 2024, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $95 million and $105 million.

Space Systems revenue between $65 million to $68 million.

Launch Services revenue between $30 million to $37 million.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q4 2023 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $11 million to $12 million in Q4 2023.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our third quarter, to provide our outlook for the fourth quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab's Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 67,661 $ 63,057 $ 184,601 $ 159,234 Cost of revenues 52,694 54,590 148,684 142,074 Gross profit 14,967 8,467 35,917 17,160 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 26,626 17,508 81,566 50,150 Selling, general and administrative 27,200 22,961 84,386 64,991 Total operating expenses 53,826 40,469 165,952 115,141 Operating loss (38,859 ) (32,002 ) (130,035 ) (97,981 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (1,413 ) (1,486 ) (2,843 ) (6,907 ) Loss on foreign exchange (120 ) (51 ) (76 ) (3,947 ) Change in fair value of liability classified warrants - - - 13,482 Other income, net 1,176 622 3,519 625 Total other (expense) income, net (357 ) (915 ) 600 3,253 Loss before income taxes (39,216 ) (32,917 ) (129,435 ) (94,728 ) Provision for income taxes (1,352 ) (1,693 ) (2,639 ) (4,008 ) Net loss $ (40,568 ) $ (34,610 ) $ (132,074 ) $ (98,736 ) Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 484,034,071 469,768,797 480,018,578 463,709,955

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values) September 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,904 $ 242,515 Marketable securities, current 147,513 229,276 Accounts receivable, net 22,787 36,572 Contract assets 13,042 9,451 Inventories 102,394 92,279 Prepaids and other current assets 68,341 52,201 Assets held for sale 11,259 - Total current assets 506,240 662,294 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 135,988 101,514 Intangible assets, net 70,404 79,692 Goodwill 71,020 71,020 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 44,900 35,239 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 15,145 15,614 Marketable securities, non-current 81,951 9,193 Restricted cash 3,588 3,356 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,282 3,898 Other non-current assets 17,975 7,303 Total assets $ 950,493 $ 989,123 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 24,980 $ 12,084 Accrued expenses 5,998 8,723 Employee benefits payable 14,979 8,634 Contract liabilities 133,793 108,344 Current installments of long-term borrowings 105,116 2,906 Other current liabilities 18,885 22,249 Total current liabilities 303,751 162,940 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments - 100,043 Non-current operating lease liabilities 41,695 34,266 Non-current finance lease liabilities 15,299 15,568 Deferred tax liabilities 308 95 Other non-current liabilities 3,638 3,005 Total liabilities 364,691 315,917 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 485,857,768 and 475,356,517 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 1,161,165 1,112,977 Accumulated deficit (573,029 ) (440,955 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,383 ) 1,136 Total stockholders' equity 585,802 673,206 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 950,493 $ 989,123

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (132,074 ) $ (98,736 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,577 21,590 Stock-based compensation expense 43,398 43,312 Loss on disposal of assets 240 32 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,166 2,107 Noncash lease expense 4,062 2,312 Noncash income associated with liability-classified warrants - (13,482 ) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 1,138 200 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (3,399 ) (421 ) Deferred income taxes 644 1,167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 13,798 (30,752 ) Contract assets (3,592 ) (6,960 ) Inventories (10,933 ) (17,635 ) Prepaids and other current assets (15,819 ) (17,173 ) Other non-current assets (10,712 ) 3,281 Trade payables 12,026 (1,625 ) Accrued expenses (2,187 ) (3,530 ) Employee benefits payables 5,285 2,519 Contract liabilities 25,450 26,404 Other current liabilities (4,632 ) 2,310 Non-current lease liabilities (3,316 ) (2,551 ) Other non-current liabilities 230 39 Net cash used in operating activities (56,650 ) (87,592 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (44,293 ) (27,419 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash (16,934 ) (65,824 ) Purchases of marketable securities (207,266 ) (179,853 ) Maturities of marketable securities 219,340 240 Net cash used in investing activities (49,153 ) (272,856 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants 2,293 4,278 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 3,780 3,149 Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 12,390 28,587 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (12,352 ) (28,308 ) Tax payment for net settled option shares - (444 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,000 ) (5,500 ) Finance lease principal payments (248 ) (193 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,863 1,569 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (439 ) 3,091 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (101,379 ) (355,788 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 245,871 692,075 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 144,492 $ 336,287

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET LOSS $ (40,568 ) $ (34,610 ) $ (132,074 ) $ (98,736 ) Depreciation 4,237 4,400 11,463 11,911 Amortization 3,555 3,453 10,114 9,679 Stock-based compensation expense 14,098 14,485 43,398 43,312 Transaction costs 142 34 311 505 Interest (income) expense, net 1,413 1,486 2,843 6,907 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants - - - (13,482 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (462 ) 200 1,138 200 Performance reserve escrow 1,800 1,894 5,426 5,684 Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 2,618 Provision for income taxes 1,352 1,693 2,639 4,008 Loss on foreign exchange 120 51 76 3,947 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (1,447 ) - (3,601 ) - Loss on disposal of assets 213 7 240 32 Employee retention credit - - (3,841 ) - ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (15,547 ) $ (6,907 ) $ (61,868 ) $ (23,415 )

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Gross profit $ 14,967 $ 8,467 $ 35,917 $ 17,160 Stock-based compensation 3,182 4,964 10,325 14,091 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,710 1,756 5,129 3,072 Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 2,618 Performance reserve escrow 76 114 209 342 Employee retention credit - - (2,130 ) - Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 19,935 $ 15,301 $ 49,450 $ 37,283 Non-GAAP Gross margin 29.5 % 24.3 % 26.8 % 23.4 % GAAP Research and development, net $ 26,626 $ 17,508 $ 81,566 $ 50,150 Stock-based compensation (6,219 ) (5,309 ) (17,893 ) (16,685 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (315 ) (9 ) (333 ) (3,333 ) Employee retention credit - - 631 - Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 20,092 $ 12,190 $ 63,971 $ 30,132 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 27,200 $ 22,961 $ 84,386 $ 64,991 Stock-based compensation (4,697 ) (4,212 ) (15,180 ) (12,536 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,378 ) (1,529 ) (4,207 ) (2,907 ) Transaction costs (142 ) (34 ) (311 ) (505 ) Performance reserve escrow (1,724 ) (1,781 ) (5,217 ) (5,343 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 462 (200 ) (1,138 ) (200 ) Employee retention credit - - 1,080 - Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 19,721 $ 15,205 $ 59,413 $ 43,500 GAAP Operating expenses $ 53,826 $ 40,469 $ 165,952 $ 115,141 Stock-based compensation (10,916 ) (9,521 ) (33,073 ) (29,221 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,693 ) (1,538 ) (4,540 ) (6,240 ) Transaction costs (142 ) (34 ) (311 ) (505 ) Performance reserve escrow (1,724 ) (1,781 ) (5,217 ) (5,343 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 462 (200 ) (1,138 ) (200 ) Employee retention credit - - 1,711 - Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 39,813 $ 27,395 $ 123,384 $ 73,632 GAAP Operating loss $ (38,859 ) $ (32,002 ) $ (130,035 ) $ (97,981 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 18,981 19,908 56,101 61,632 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (19,878 ) $ (12,094 ) $ (73,934 ) $ (36,349 ) GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ (357 ) $ (915 ) $ 600 $ 3,253 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants - - - (13,482 ) Loss on foreign exchange 120 51 76 3,947 Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ (237 ) $ (864 ) $ 676 $ (6,282 )

