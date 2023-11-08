REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today reported financial results and operational highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Clinical and translational medicine data for our lead asset ADI-001 in NHL has provided us with valuable insights, which has guided us as we initiated the EXPAND cohort in post CAR T LBCL and continue to enroll MCL patients to the clinical study. For patients with these advanced cancers, the prognosis remains poor and patients are in need of new, more effective and better tolerated therapies," said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer at Adicet Bio.

"In addition, over the past several months, we have conducted a strategic review of our pipeline to focus our resources on programs with the greatest potential for differentiation and long-term value creation," Mr. Schor added. "On the preclinical front, we are prioritizing the development of ADI-270 as our lead preclinical candidate in renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumor indications. ADI-270 has demonstrated a highly differentiated profile stemming from its unique engineering, including targeting via a CAR that incorporates CD27, addition of dominant negative TGF beta receptor armoring, complimentary innate anti-tumor activity of the gamma delta 1 T cells and tissue tropism to solid tumors. We remain on track to file an IND for ADI-270 in the first half of 2024. With a focused organization and clear priority for advancing a pipeline with the highest probability of success, we believe we are well positioned for long-term success as leaders in the allogeneic T cell therapy field."

Recent Operational Highlights:

Advanced ADI-001 Development. The Company is advancing the development of ADI-001, the Company's investigational therapy targeting CD20 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). In November, Adicet initiated an expansion cohort (EXPAND) to evaluate ADI-001 in patients with post CAR T LBCL and continues to enroll MCL patients in the Company's ongoing Phase 1 study of ADI-001. Recently, the Company expanded manufacturing capabilities of ADI-001 by transferring the manufacturing process to an additional contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that is capable of operating at a larger scale of production. Subject to data readouts and regulatory feedback, the Company will evaluate options to advance ADI-001 into a potentially pivotal single arm Phase 2 study in post CAR T LBCL and/or MCL patients under an accelerated approval pathway. Adicet continues to expect that it will provide a clinical update from the Phase 1 study in NHL patients in the second half of 2024.





Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023:

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $16.6 million during the same period in 2022. The $9.6 million increase is primarily driven by a $4.8 million increase in expenses related to CDMOs and other externally conducted research and development as well as a $2.4 million increase in payroll and personnel expenses resulting from an increase in overall headcount. There was also a $2.0 million increase in allocated facility expenses and a $0.4 million increase in lab expenses.





About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: preclinical and clinical development of Adicet's product candidates, including future plans or expectations for ADI-001, ADI-270 and Adicet's preclinical development pipeline; the potential safety, durability, tolerability and efficacy of ADI-001 and Adicet's other product candidates; the expected progress, timing and success of the Phase 1 study of ADI-001 in relapsed/refractory NHL patients, including expectations around a clinical update in the second half of 2024; the expectations regarding the submission of an IND for ADI-270 in the first half of 2024; the plan to transition ADI-001 into a potentially pivotal Phase 2 study, subject to data readouts and regulatory feedback; the expected timing of additional data in post-CAR T LBCL and MCL patients in the second half of 2024; expectations for Adicet's additional CDMO and its production capabilities; and Adicet's growth as a company, the contributions of its directors and executive officers, and expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses and financial results, including the expected cash runway.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of global economic conditions and public health emergencies on Adicet's business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our preclinical and clinical studies, business operations, employee hiring and retention, and ability to raise additional capital; Adicet's ability to execute on its strategy including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; that positive results, including interim results, from a preclinical or clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing studies; clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of Adicet's product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; and regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; and Adicet's ability to meet production and product release expectations. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adicet's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet's other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

ADICET BIO, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue-related party $ - $ - $ - $ 24,990 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,167 16,570 81,284 46,231 General and administrative 6,633 6,415 19,726 19,745 Goodwill impairment 19,462 - 19,462 - Total operating expenses 52,262 22,985 120,472 65,976 Loss from operations (52,262 ) (22,985 ) (120,472 ) (40,986 ) Interest income 2,520 1,224 7,800 1,581 Interest expense (1 ) (18 ) (25 ) (54 ) Other expense, net (142 ) (217 ) (472 ) (456 ) Loss before income tax provision (49,885 ) (21,996 ) (113,169 ) (39,915 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net loss $ (49,885 ) $ (21,996 ) $ (113,169 ) $ (39,915 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted-average common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 42,980,641 41,642,815 43,001,901 40,547,792

ADICET BIO, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,257 $ 257,656 Working capital 166,115 241,331 Total assets 233,257 330,690 Accumulated deficit (351,283 ) (238,114 ) Total stockholders' equity 194,677 292,338

