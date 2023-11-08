TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported net income of $78 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $660 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $95 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $724 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The net income per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of fiscal year 2023 include $0.08 and $(0.16) of after-tax gains and losses, respectively, comprised of select items(2). For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, select items(2) were comprised of:

$0.18 of after-tax gains pertaining to non-cash fair market adjustments to equity investments and net settlements and accruals related to certain outstanding claims

$(0.10) of after-tax losses pertaining to a Blue Chip Swap transaction and the change in the fair value of certain contingent liabilities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $215 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $293 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For fiscal year 2023, the Company reported net income of $434 million, or $4.16 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $2.9 billion. The net income per diluted share includes $0.01 of after-tax gains comprised of select items(2). Net cash provided by operating activities was $834 million in fiscal year 2023 compared to $234 million in fiscal year 2022.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, "The cyclical and often volatile nature of the energy industry creates a unique set of challenges for a company. Fiscal 2023 was no exception in that regard. Rig demand was impacted by geopolitical and economic uncertainties influencing the global crude oil market, and warm winter weather was largely the culprit behind the volatility seen in the U.S. natural gas market. However, H&P's long operational experience combined with our differentiated actions during the fiscal year, primarily our emphasis on customer value creation and contract economics over market share, enabled the Company to rise to meet these challenges by quickly adapting to new market conditions, and maintain focus on achieving reasonable economic returns.

"We believe an essential ingredient in achieving success is having a multi-pronged approach to capital allocation. First and foremost, we prioritize the Company's longstanding posture of a strong financial position and fiscal prudence. Second, we look to invest in internal projects with attractive returns so that we continue to lead the industry in the U.S. and develop future growth internationally. Finally, we seek to return capital to shareholders through an established base dividend, augmented by supplemental dividends and share repurchases as those opportunities exist. During fiscal 2023, we deployed approximately $845 million of capital, consisting of roughly $395 million in capital expenditures and approximately $450 million returned to shareholders.

"Our rig activity during the fourth fiscal quarter trended as expected, reaching a trough late in the quarter, but exiting at 147 rigs, which was at the high end of our estimated range. Moving into the fiscal 2024 first quarter, the contractual churn is higher than expected, which has had two distinct effects. First, the activity level has remained relatively stable thus far in the quarter rather than increasing. Second, we are expecting to add 3-9 incremental rigs during the quarter, exiting the quarter in the range of 150-156 rigs. We do anticipate adding additional rigs in the fiscal 2024 second quarter as well. While the industry super-spec rig count declined during 2023, we believe it will not need to increase substantially before utilization really tightens again.

"Our direct margins held up relatively well during the quarter despite the decline in rig activity that was prevalent for much of the fiscal year. The level of direct margins the Company achieved this year corresponds to our focus on contract economics and persistent efforts to translate and monetize the value we create for customers versus a prioritization of market share. We have confidence in our ability to drive value for customers through our operations and technology solutions, and it is the consistent and reliable delivery of those outcomes that ultimately drive market share.

"A major determinate in contract economics are the operational costs involved in providing our services. Over the past two years, we have experienced increases in operational expenses not only due to rising labor costs and consumable inventory cost inflation, but also due to the hidden cost-acceleration on equipment related to running H&P's FlexRig® fleet harder than ever before to achieve the well designs, lateral lengths and the drilling efficiencies our customers demand. While inflation related to labor and consumable inventory items has abated, performance and efficiency gains require we continue to push the service intensity of our rigs and equipment. Furthermore, we are also experiencing inflationary pressures in our non-operational expenses particularly around labor and third-party services, which are the drivers behind our projected increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

"For our international growth strategy, fiscal 2023 marked a year of successes that we expect to develop over multiple years. First, we completed the establishment of our Middle East hub allowing us to better support our growing operations and respond to tender opportunities in the region; second, we sent a super-spec rig to Australia, where it has been operating quite successfully for the past quarter demonstrating H&P's value on a new continent; and third, we were successful in a Saudi Aramco tender for which we plan to export a super-spec rig in early 2024 to commence operations during the back half of the year. We view our execution on these opportunities as initial steppingstones on a path towards future growth. In fiscal 2024, we plan to build on this momentum and continue to deploy capital for future growth opportunities. Combined with our relatively stable operations in Argentina and Colombia, we are excited about the potential contribution from our international operations in the years to come."

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, "While fiscal 2023 did not unfold as originally planned, our strong financial position and organizational dexterity enabled us to pivot and still achieve much of what we set out to do. One of the major accomplishments was our ability to maintain healthy margins in a softer activity environment. As such, we will continue to maintain our focus on earning the appropriate margins to generate returns in excess of our cost of capital regardless of the market cycle. Another major accomplishment was the execution of our 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan, which returned cash to shareholders across three facets - our established base dividends of $1.00/share, the 2023 supplemental dividends of $0.94/share and opportunistic share repurchases. Combined in total these returns represented approximately 10% of the average market capitalization of the Company during fiscal 2023.

"Looking out to fiscal 2024, the structure of our capital allocation strategy remains substantially the same as it did in fiscal 2023 - invest prudently in the business and provide returns to shareholders. Our capex plans allow us to maintain and further invest in our market leading FlexRig® fleet in the U.S. and continue to deploy capital internationally to support our growth and diversification strategy. Shareholder returns will take shape under our 2024 supplemental shareholder return plan, where, in addition to our established annual base dividend of $1.00/share, we currently plan to provide another roughly $0.68/share supplemental dividend based on current market conditions and our outlook. Total supplemental dividend payments are expected to represent approximately 50% of cash flow generation after capex commitments and our base dividend. The combination of the base and supplemental dividend as projected, currently represents a dividend yield of roughly 4%, which sustains our very competitive yield compared to our industry. We believe the remaining cash flow of approximately $68 million coupled with our cash and short-term investments on hand at fiscal year-end 2023 of approximately $350 million provides us with ample flexibility for capital allocation if such opportunities arise."

John Lindsay concluded, "We are proud of what we achieved this fiscal year, and remain cognizant that we will need to continue navigating through uncertainties in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, we enter fiscal 2024 with a sense of optimism around the U.S. market and international opportunities, as well as what we can deliver to both customers and shareholders. Furthermore, we believe the outlook over the next several years is constructive for our industry and as such H&P remains ready and will continue to take actions to ensure future success for the Company."

Operating Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

North America Solutions:

This segment had operating income of $128.5 million compared to operating income of $169.5 million during the previous quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to a continued decline in activity levels during the quarter, which also caused direct margin(3) to decrease by $38.1 million to $238.8 million, sequentially. Despite an increase in revenue per day, direct margin(3) per day decreased quarter over quarter due to a higher expense per day.

International Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $5.0 million compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million during the previous quarter. The increase in operating loss is primarily attributable to pulling forward some spending related to recommissioning rigs earmarked for export, additional expat expenses and a sequentially larger foreign currency loss. Current quarter results included a $4.6 million foreign currency loss compared to a $1.5 million foreign currency loss in the previous quarter.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $4.7 million compared to operating income of $4.7 million during the previous quarter. Direct margin(3) for the quarter were $7.4 million compared to $7.3 million in the previous quarter.

Operational Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

North America Solutions:

We expect North America Solutions direct margins (3) to be between $235-$255 million

to be between $235-$255 million We expect to exit the quarter between approximately 150-156 contracted rigs

International Solutions:

We expect International Solutions direct margins(3) to be between $7-$10 million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico direct margins(3) to be between $3-$7 million

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2024

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $450 to $500 million; approximately 60% expected for North America Solutions, including maintenance per active rig slightly above the fiscal 2023 range of $1.1 to $1.3 million and planned walking conversions approximately one-third expected for International Solutions, including three super-spec upgrades and planned walking conversions and other modifications to rigs earmarked for export from the U.S. fleet remainder for corporate and information technology expenditures ongoing asset sales include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment that offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures and are expected to total approximately $50 million in fiscal year 2024

Depreciation for fiscal year 2024 is expected to be approximately $390 million

Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2024 are expected to be roughly $30 million

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2024 are expected to be approximately $230 million

Cash taxes for fiscal year 2024 are expected to be approximately $150-$200 million

Select Items(2) Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 net income of $0.77 per diluted share included $0.08 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

$0.13 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$0.05 of after-tax gains related to net settlements and accruals of certain outstanding claims

$(0.01) of non-cash after-tax losses related to the change in the fair value of certain contingent liabilities

$(0.09) of after-tax losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction to repatriate cash to the U.S. from Argentina

Third quarter of fiscal year 2023 net income of $0.93 per diluted share included $(0.16) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

$0.05 of non-cash after-tax gains related to the change in estimates of certain liabilities

$(0.03) of non-cash after-tax losses related to the change in the fair value of certain contingent liabilities

$(0.04) of after-tax losses related to the sales of rigs and related equipment that were held for sale and the scrapping of excess equipment

$(0.14) of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

Fiscal year 2023 net income of $4.16 per diluted share included $0.01 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

$0.17 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$0.05 of after-tax gains related to the net settlements and accruals of certain outstanding claims

$0.05 of non-cash after-tax gains related to the change in estimates of certain liabilities

$(0.04) of non-cash after-tax losses related to the change in the fair value of certain contingent liabilities

$(0.04) of after-tax losses related to the sales of rigs and related equipment that were held for sale and the scrapping of excess equipment

$(0.09) of non-cash after-tax losses pertaining to an impairment for fair market adjustments to decommissioned rigs and equipment that are held for sale

$(0.09) of after-tax losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction to repatriate cash to the U.S. from Argentina

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 results. Dial-in information for the conference call is (800) 895-3361 for domestic callers or (785) 424-1062 for international callers. The call access code is 'Helmerich'. You may also listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at http://www.helmerichpayne.com and accessing the corresponding link through the investor relations section by clicking on "Investors" and then clicking on "News and Events - Events & Presentations" to find the event and the link to the webcast.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. At September 30, 2023, H&P's fleet included 233 land rigs in the United States, 22 international land rigs and seven offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.helmerichpayne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant's business strategy, future financial position, operations outlook, future cash flow, future use of generated cash flow, dividend amounts and timing, supplemental shareholder return plans and amounts of any future dividends, future share repurchases, investments, active rig count projections, projected costs and plans, objectives of management for future operations, contract terms, financing and funding, capex spending, outlook for domestic and international markets, and actions by customers, are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other disclosure in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Helmerich & Payne uses its Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig, which may be registered or trademarked in the United States and other jurisdictions.

(1) The Company's planned base and supplemental dividends represent our current intention of returning capital to shareholders during fiscal year 2024 based upon our outlook of market and industry conditions at present, including our current expectations surrounding rig pricing, activity levels, margins, cash generation, capital expenditures and other investment opportunities. In determining whether to proceed with the fiscal year 2024 base dividends and the supplemental dividends with respect to each quarter, management and the Board of Directors will continue to review the Company's financial position and performance together with relative market conditions at that time in order for the Board of Directors to determine the amount, timing and approval of any dividend payments.

(2) Select items are considered non-GAAP metrics and are included as a supplemental disclosure as the Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside the Company's core business operations. See Non-GAAP Measurements.

(3) Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues (less reimbursements) less direct operating expenses (less reimbursements) and is included as a supplemental disclosure. We believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See Non-GAAP Measurements for a reconciliation of segment operating income(loss) to direct margin. Expected direct margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future items and adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of expected direct margin to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES Drilling services $ 657,258 $ 721,567 $ 629,031 $ 2,862,677 $ 2,049,841 Other 2,348 2,389 2,301 9,744 9,103 659,606 723,956 631,332 2,872,421 2,058,944 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization 408,555 429,182 410,968 1,715,098 1,426,589 Other operating expenses 1,160 1,003 1,222 4,477 4,638 Depreciation and amortization 94,593 94,811 99,055 382,314 403,170 Research and development 7,326 7,085 7,138 30,046 26,563 Selling, general and administrative 56,076 49,271 46,667 206,657 182,366 Asset impairment charges - - - 12,097 4,363 Restructuring charges - - - - 838 Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment (10,233 ) (10,642 ) (7,846 ) (48,173 ) (29,443 ) Other (gain) loss on sale of assets 8,410 4,504 (2,670 ) 8,016 (5,432 ) 565,887 575,214 554,534 2,310,532 2,013,652 OPERATING INCOME 93,719 148,742 76,798 561,889 45,292 Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 7,885 10,748 6,789 28,393 18,090 Interest expense (4,365 ) (4,324 ) (4,327 ) (17,283 ) (19,203 ) Gain (loss) on investment securities 5,176 (18,538 ) 2,253 11,299 57,937 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (60,083 ) Other 10,299 (672 ) (8,442 ) 9,081 (10,714 ) 18,995 (12,786 ) (3,727 ) 31,490 (13,973 ) Income before income taxes 112,714 135,956 73,071 593,379 31,319 Income tax expense 35,092 40,663 27,532 159,279 24,366 NET INCOME 77,622 $ 95,293 $ 45,539 $ 434,100 $ 6,953 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.93 $ 0.42 $ 4.18 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.93 $ 0.42 $ 4.16 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,427 101,163 105,292 102,447 105,891 Diluted 99,884 101,550 106,078 102,852 106,555

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, September 30, (in thousands except share data and share amounts) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,174 $ 232,131 Restricted cash 59,064 36,246 Short-term investments 93,600 117,101 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,688 and $2,975, respectively 404,188 458,713 Inventories of materials and supplies, net 94,227 87,957 Prepaid expenses and other, net 97,727 66,463 Assets held-for-sale 645 4,333 Total current assets 1,006,625 1,002,944 Investments 264,947 218,981 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,921,695 2,960,809 Other Noncurrent Assets: Goodwill 45,653 45,653 Intangible assets, net 60,575 67,154 Operating lease right-of-use asset 50,400 39,064 Other assets, net 32,061 20,926 Total other noncurrent assets 188,689 172,797 Total assets $ 4,381,956 $ 4,355,531 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,852 $ 126,966 Dividends payable 25,194 26,693 Accrued liabilities 262,885 241,151 Total current liabilities 418,931 394,810 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt, net 545,144 542,610 Deferred income taxes 517,809 537,712 Other 128,129 114,927 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,191,082 1,195,249 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 shares issued as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, and 99,426,526 and 105,293,662 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 11,222 11,222 Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued - - Additional paid-in capital 525,369 528,278 Retained earnings 2,707,715 2,473,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,981 ) (12,072 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 12,796,339 shares and 6,929,203 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (464,382 ) (235,528 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,771,943 2,765,472 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,381,956 $ 4,355,531

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 434,100 6,953 (326,150 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 382,314 403,170 419,726 Asset impairment charges 12,097 4,363 70,850 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,079 1,200 1,423 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 60,083 - Stock-based compensation 32,456 28,032 27,858 Gain on investment securities (11,299 ) (57,937 ) (6,727 ) Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment (48,173 ) (29,443 ) (12,322 ) Other (gain) loss on sale of assets 8,016 (5,432 ) 11,280 Deferred income tax benefit (20,400 ) (28,488 ) (89,752 ) Other 8,979 7,140 2,640 Changes in assets and liabilities 34,513 (155,728 ) 37,614 Net cash provided by operating activities 833,682 233,913 136,440 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (395,460 ) (250,894 ) (82,148 ) Other capital expenditures related to assets held-for-sale - (21,645 ) - Purchase of short-term investments (180,993 ) (165,109 ) (315,078 ) Purchase of long-term investments (20,748 ) (51,241 ) (102,523 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 195,311 244,728 207,716 Proceeds from sale of long-term investments - 22,042 - Proceeds from asset sales 70,085 62,304 43,515 Insurance proceeds from involuntary conversion 9,221 - - Advance payment for sale of property, plant and equipment - - 86,524 Other - (7,500 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (322,584 ) (167,315 ) (161,994 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (201,456 ) (107,395 ) (109,130 ) Proceeds from debt issuance - - 548,719 Debt issuance costs - - (3,935 ) Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards (14,410 ) (5,505 ) (2,162 ) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business (250 ) (250 ) (7,250 ) Payments for early extinguishment of long-term debt - (487,148 ) - Make-whole premium payment - (56,421 ) - Share repurchases (247,213 ) (76,999 ) - Other (540 ) (587 ) (719 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (463,869 ) (734,305 ) 425,523 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 47,229 (667,707 ) 399,969 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 269,009 936,716 536,747 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 316,238 $ 269,009 $ 936,716

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except operating statistics) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS Operating revenues $ 575,188 $ 641,612 $ 552,315 $ 2,519,743 $ 1,788,167 Direct operating expenses 336,374 364,688 348,769 1,447,528 1,218,134 Depreciation and amortization 87,883 87,209 92,200 353,976 375,250 Research and development 7,406 7,254 7,195 30,457 26,728 Selling, general and administrative expense 15,003 12,962 12,015 58,367 43,796 Asset impairment charges - - - 3,948 1,868 Restructuring charges - - - - 498 Segment operating income $ 128,522 $ 169,499 $ 92,136 $ 625,467 $ 121,893 Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1: Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2 $ 238,814 $ 276,924 $ 203,546 $ 1,072,215 $ 570,033 Revenue days3 13,672 15,075 16,178 61,814 59,672 Average active rigs4 149 166 176 169 163 Number of active rigs at the end of period5 147 153 176 147 176 Number of available rigs at the end of period 233 233 236 233 236 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses $ 65,582 $ 82,688 $ 75,082 $ 304,870 $ 232,092 INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS Operating revenues $ 53,183 $ 48,692 $ 42,373 $ 212,566 $ 136,072 Direct operating expenses 53,650 45,390 39,114 187,292 120,780 Depreciation 2,400 2,171 1,177 7,615 4,156 Selling, general and administrative expense 2,156 2,528 2,871 10,401 8,779 Asset impairment charge - - - 8,149 2,495 Segment operating loss $ (5,023 ) $ (1,397 ) $ (789 ) $ (891 ) $ (138 ) Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1: Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2 $ (467 ) $ 3,302 $ 3,259 $ 25,274 $ 15,292 Revenue days3 1,170 1,215 1,035 4,788 3,036 Average active rigs4 13 13 11 13 8 Number of active rigs at the end of period5 13 13 12 13 12 Number of available rigs at the end of period 22 22 28 22 28 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses $ 2,484 $ 2,098 $ 1,542 $ 10,227 $ 4,910 OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO Operating revenues $ 28,880 $ 31,221 $ 34,303 $ 130,244 $ 125,465 Direct operating expenses 21,489 23,913 24,898 96,781 90,415 Depreciation 1,951 1,873 2,066 7,622 9,175 Selling, general and administrative expense 772 730 741 3,035 2,661 Segment operating income $ 4,668 $ 4,705 $ 6,598 $ 22,806 $ 23,214 Financial Data and Other Operating Statistics1: Direct margin (Non-GAAP)2 $ 7,391 $ 7,308 $ 9,405 $ 33,463 $ 35,050 Revenue days3 368 364 368 1,460 1,460 Average active rigs4 4 4 4 4 4 Number of active rigs at the end of period5 4 4 4 4 4 Number of available rigs at the end of period 7 7 7 7 7 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses 7,439 7,823 6,974 30,445 26,077

(1) These operating metrics and financial data, including average active rigs, are provided to allow investors to analyze the various components of segment financial results in terms of activity, utilization and other key results. Management uses these metrics to analyze historical segment financial results and as the key inputs for forecasting and budgeting segment financial results. (2) Direct margin, which is considered a non-GAAP metric, is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses and is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. See - Non-GAAP Measurements below for a reconciliation of segment operating income (loss) to direct margin. (3) Defined as the number of contractual days we recognized revenue for during the period. (4) Active rigs generate revenue for the Company; accordingly, 'average active rigs' represents the average number of rigs generating revenue during the applicable time period. This metric is calculated by dividing revenue days by total days in the applicable period (i.e. 92 days for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, 91 days for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 365 days for the year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022). (5) Defined as the number of rigs generating revenue at the applicable end date of the time period.

Segment reconciliation amounts were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf

of Mexico Other Eliminations Total Operating revenue $ 575,188 $ 53,183 $ 28,880 $ 2,355 $ - $ 659,606 Intersegment - - - 16,005 (16,005 ) - Total operating revenue $ 575,188 $ 53,183 $ 28,880 $ 18,360 $ (16,005 ) $ 659,606 Direct operating expenses 323,746 52,966 19,267 14,861 - 410,840 Intersegment 12,628 684 2,222 48 (15,582 ) - Total drilling services & other operating expenses $ 336,374 $ 53,650 $ 21,489 $ 14,909 $ (15,582 ) $ 410,840

Year Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf

of Mexico Other Eliminations Total Operating revenue $ 2,519,743 $ 212,566 $ 130,244 $ 9,868 $ - $ 2,872,421 Intersegment - - - 67,428 (67,428 ) - Total operating revenue $ 2,519,743 $ 212,566 $ 130,244 $ 77,296 $ (67,428 ) $ 2,872,421 Direct operating expenses 1,388,566 185,409 88,646 57,680 - 1,720,301 Intersegment 58,962 1,883 8,135 264 (69,244 ) - Total drilling services & other operating expenses $ 1,447,528 $ 187,292 $ 96,781 $ 57,944 $ (69,244 ) $ 1,720,301

Segment operating income (loss) for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's performance, as it excludes gain on sale of assets, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, corporate restructuring charges, and corporate depreciation. The Company considers segment operating income (loss) to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company's core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company's reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income (loss) is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income (loss) has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

The following table reconciles operating income (loss) per the information above to income (loss) before income taxes as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income (loss) North America Solutions $ 128,522 $ 169,499 $ 92,136 $ 625,467 $ 121,893 International Solutions (5,023 ) (1,397 ) (789 ) (891 ) (138 ) Offshore Gulf of Mexico 4,668 4,705 6,598 22,806 23,214 Other 2,272 2,104 3,659 15,876 12,720 Eliminations 158 4,470 (969 ) 4,671 (6,422 ) Segment operating income $ 130,597 $ 179,381 $ 100,635 $ 667,929 $ 151,267 Gain on reimbursement of drilling equipment 10,233 10,642 7,846 48,173 29,443 Other gain (loss) on sale of assets (8,410 ) (4,504 ) 2,670 (8,016 ) 5,432 Corporate selling, general and administrative costs, corporate depreciation and corporate restructuring charges (38,701 ) (36,777 ) (34,353 ) (146,197 ) (140,850 ) Operating income $ 93,719 $ 148,742 $ 76,798 $ 561,889 $ 45,292 Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 7,885 10,748 6,789 28,393 18,090 Interest expense (4,365 ) (4,324 ) (4,327 ) (17,283 ) (19,203 ) Gain (loss) on investment securities 5,176 (18,538 ) 2,253 11,299 57,937 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (60,083 ) Other 10,299 (672 ) (8,442 ) 9,081 (10,714 ) Total unallocated amounts 18,995 (12,786 ) (3,727 ) 31,490 (13,973 ) Income before income taxes $ 112,714 $ 135,956 $ 73,071 $ 593,379 $ 31,319

SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION Unaudited U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS November 8, September 30, June 30, Q4FY23 2023 2023 2023 Average U.S. Land Operations Term Contract Rigs 87 85 95 91 Spot Contract Rigs 60 62 58 58 Total Contracted Rigs 147 147 153 149 Idle or Other Rigs 86 86 80 84 Total Marketable Fleet 233 233 233 233

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(*) (Estimated Quarterly Average - as of 9/30/23) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Segment FY24 FY24 FY24 FY24 FY25 FY25 FY25 FY25 U.S. Land Operations 85.1 83.6 64.8 52.0 36.3 24.8 17.3 15.9 International Land Operations 8.0 7.0 6.7 5.9 5.0 4.4 3.7 3.0 Offshore Operations - - - - - - - - Total 93.1 90.6 71.5 57.9 41.3 29.2 21.0 18.9

(*) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF SELECT ITEMS AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME(**) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Pretax Tax Net EPS Net income (GAAP basis) $ 77,622 $ 0.77 (-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments $ 17,286 $ 4,715 $ 12,571 $ 0.13 (-) Net settlements and accruals related to certain outstanding claims $ 7,112 $ 1,913 $ 5,199 $ 0.05 (-) Contingent liabilities $ (2,000 ) $ (583 ) $ (1,417 ) $ (0.01 ) (-) Losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction $ (12,158 ) $ (3,270 ) $ (8,888 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted net income $ 70,157 $ 0.69

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Pretax Tax Net EPS Net income (GAAP basis) $ 95,293 $ 0.93 (-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments $ (18,548 ) $ (4,419 ) $ (14,129 ) $ (0.14 ) (-) Loss related to the sale of rigs and related equipment $ (6,025 ) $ (1,555 ) $ (4,470 ) $ (0.04 ) (-) Change in the fair value of contingent liabilities $ (4,050 ) $ (1,045 ) $ (3,005 ) $ (0.03 ) (-) Change in estimates of certain liabilities $ 6,396 $ 1,650 $ 4,746 $ 0.05 Adjusted net income $ 112,151 $ 1.09

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Pretax Tax Net EPS Net income (GAAP basis) $ 434,100 $ 4.16 (-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments $ 23,169 $ 6,233 $ 16,936 $ 0.17 (-) Net settlements and accruals related to certain outstanding claims $ 7,112 $ 1,913 $ 5,199 $ 0.05 (-) Change in estimates of certain liabilities $ 6,396 $ 1,650 $ 4,746 $ 0.05 (-) Contingent liabilities $ (6,050 ) $ (1,627 ) $ (4,423 ) $ (0.04 ) (-) Loss related to the sale of equipment $ (6,025 ) $ (1,555 ) $ (4,470 ) $ (0.04 ) (-) Losses on a Blue Chip Swap transaction $ (12,158 ) $ (3,270 ) $ (8,888 ) $ (0.09 ) (-) Impairments for fair market value adjustments $ (12,097 ) $ (3,049 ) $ (9,048 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted net income $ 434,048 $ 4.15

(**)The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future period results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF DIRECT MARGIN

Direct margin is considered a non-GAAP metric. We define "direct margin" as operating revenues less direct operating expenses. Direct margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it is useful in assessing and understanding our current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time. Direct margin is not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles direct margin to segment operating income (loss), which we believe is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to direct margin.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf of

Mexico Segment operating income (loss) $ 128,522 $ (5,023 ) $ 4,668 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 87,883 2,400 1,951 Research and development 7,406 - - Selling, general and administrative expense 15,003 2,156 772 Direct margin (Non-GAAP) $ 238,814 $ (467 ) $ 7,391

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf of

Mexico Segment operating income (loss) $ 169,499 $ (1,397 ) $ 4,705 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 87,209 2,171 1,873 Research and development 7,254 - - Selling, general and administrative expense 12,962 2,528 730 Direct margin (Non-GAAP) $ 276,924 $ 3,302 $ 7,308

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf of

Mexico Segment operating income (loss) $ 92,136 $ (789 ) $ 6,598 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 92,200 1,177 2,066 Research and development 7,195 - - Selling, general and administrative expense 12,015 2,871 741 Direct margin (Non-GAAP) $ 203,546 $ 3,259 $ 9,405

Year Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf of

Mexico Segment operating income (loss) $ 625,467 $ (891 ) $ 22,806 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 353,976 7,615 7,622 Research and development 30,457 - - Selling, general and administrative expense 58,367 10,401 3,035 Asset impairment charges 3,948 8,149 - Direct margin (Non-GAAP) $ 1,072,215 $ 25,274 $ 33,463

Year Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) North America

Solutions International

Solutions Offshore Gulf of

Mexico Segment operating income (loss) $ 121,893 $ (138 ) $ 23,214 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 375,250 4,156 9,175 Research and development 26,728 - - Selling, general and administrative expense 43,796 8,779 2,661 Asset impairment charges 1,868 2,495 - Restructuring charges 498 - - Direct margin (Non-GAAP) $ 570,033 $ 15,292 $ 35,050

