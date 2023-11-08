BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $101.4 million, or $4.01 per share, versus $90.7 million, or $3.55 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $164.0 million versus $144.8 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $126.7 million versus $112.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $5.01 versus $4.40 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $163.0 million for the current quarter versus $144.0 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $389.7 million for the quarter as compared to $348.7 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had another great year, posting strong double-digit growth across all our metrics," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are also pleased to provide our FY 2024 guidance, which includes double-digit percentage revenue and EPS growth, demonstrating the remarkable resilience of our business model even in an uncertain macro-economic environment."

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 for the company's two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $195.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $174.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12%. B2B revenue increased 21%, driven largely by pricing increases which were partially offset by declines in origination volumes. B2C revenue decreased 6% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $195.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $174.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12%. B2B revenue increased 21%, driven largely by pricing increases which were partially offset by declines in origination volumes. B2C revenue decreased 6% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business. Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $194.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $174.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by decreases in professional services. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 22% year-over-year, consisting of 53% platform ARR growth and 14% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 120% year-over-year, with platform software at 145% and non-platform software at 111%.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2024:

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Revenues $1.675 billion GAAP Net Income $490 million GAAP EPS $19.45 Non-GAAP Net Income $566 million Non-GAAP EPS $22.45

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,778 $ 133,202 Accounts receivable, net 387,947 322,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,723 29,103 Total current assets 556,448 484,715 Marketable securities and investments 34,237 25,650 Property and equipment, net 10,966 17,580 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 25,703 36,688 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 774,244 763,084 Other assets 173,683 114,317 $ 1,575,281 $ 1,442,034 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 78,487 $ 83,521 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 102,471 97,893 Deferred revenue 136,730 120,045 Current maturities on debt 50,000 30,000 Total current liabilities 367,688 331,459 Long-term debt 1,811,658 1,823,669 Operating lease liabilities 23,903 39,192 Other liabilities 60,022 49,661 Total liabilities 2,263,271 2,243,981 Stockholders' deficit (687,990 ) (801,947 ) $ 1,575,281 $ 1,442,034

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 168,979 $ 146,788 $ 640,182 $ 564,751 Professional services 25,199 27,901 99,547 105,876 Scores 195,555 174,059 773,828 706,643 Total revenues 389,733 348,748 1,513,557 1,377,270 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 82,832 82,486 311,053 302,174 Research & development 41,596 35,511 159,950 146,758 Selling, general and administrative 99,331 96,153 400,565 383,863 Amortization of intangible assets 275 442 1,100 2,061 Gain on product line asset sale - - (1,941 ) - Total operating expenses 224,034 214,592 870,727 834,856 Operating income 165,699 134,156 642,830 542,414 Other expense, net (25,234 ) (21,046 ) (89,206 ) (71,105 ) Income before income taxes 140,465 113,110 553,624 471,309 Provision for income taxes 39,041 22,411 124,249 97,768 Net income $ 101,424 $ 90,699 $ 429,375 $ 373,541 Basic earnings per share: $ 4.09 $ 3.60 $ 17.18 $ 14.34 Diluted earnings per share: $ 4.01 $ 3.55 $ 16.93 $ 14.18 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,826 25,221 24,986 26,042 Diluted 25,273 25,573 25,367 26,347

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 429,375 $ 373,541 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,638 20,465 Share-based compensation 123,847 115,355 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (63,448 ) (35,911 ) Gain on product line asset sale (1,941 ) - Other, net (33,556 ) 36,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 468,915 509,450 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,237 ) (6,029 ) Net activity from marketable securities (5,591 ) (1,900 ) Proceeds from product line asset sales, net of cash transferred (6,126 ) 2,258 Net cash used in investing activities (15,954 ) (5,671 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 407,000 1,039,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan (402,000 ) (988,250 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 550,000 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 22,198 16,026 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (76,673 ) (50,942 ) Repurchases of common stock (405,526 ) (1,104,180 ) Other, net - (8,819 ) Net cash used in financing activities (455,001 ) (547,165 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,616 (18,766 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,576 (62,152 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 133,202 195,354 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 136,778 $ 133,202

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 101,424 $ 90,699 $ 429,375 $ 373,541 Amortization of intangible assets 275 442 1,100 2,061 Gain on product line asset sale - - (1,941 ) - Share-based compensation expense 34,097 28,991 123,847 115,354 Income tax adjustments (8,760 ) (7,043 ) (30,806 ) (28,055 ) Excess tax benefit (852 ) (595 ) (12,586 ) (9,125 ) Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance 560 - (8,940 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 126,744 $ 112,494 $ 500,049 $ 453,776 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.01 $ 3.55 $ 16.93 $ 14.18 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.08 Gain on product line asset sale - - (0.08 ) - Share-based compensation expense 1.35 1.13 4.88 4.38 Income tax adjustments (0.35 ) (0.28 ) (1.21 ) (1.06 ) Excess tax benefit (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.50 ) (0.35 ) Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance 0.02 - (0.35 ) - Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.01 $ 4.40 $ 19.71 $ 17.22 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 164,049 $ 144,826 $ 468,915 $ 509,450 Capital expenditures (1,068 ) (797 ) (4,237 ) (6,029 ) Free cash flow $ 162,981 $ 144,029 $ 464,678 $ 503,421 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2024 Guidance GAAP net income $ 490 Amortization of intangible assets 1 Share-based compensation expense 140 Income tax adjustments (35 ) Excess tax benefit (30 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 566 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 19.45 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04 Share-based compensation expense 5.55 Income tax adjustments (1.40 ) Excess tax benefit (1.19 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 22.45 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

