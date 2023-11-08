HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "company") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(49.5
)
$
(51.4
)
$
(86.4
)
$
(73.9
)
Per diluted common share
$
(1.41
)
$
(1.47
)
$
(2.46
)
$
(2.11
)
Operating (loss) income earnings
$
(21.1
)
$
15.5
$
(32.7
)
$
89.8
Per diluted common share
$
(0.60
)
$
0.44
$
(0.93
)
$
2.57
Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity
(18.7
)%
(16.5
)%
(10.9
)%
(7.1
)%
Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity
(8.0
)%
5.0
%
(4.1
)%
8.6
%
"We were pleased to receive a majority of the required regulatory approvals for the merger with Brookfield Reinsurance," said Argo Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Bradley. "As we wait to receive the remaining required regulatory approvals, we continue to work diligently with Brookfield Reinsurance on integration planning and anticipate an orderly transition for our customers and business partners once the transaction is completed.
"Argo's third quarter performance benefited from disciplined expense management and increased investment returns. We are encouraged by the progress of our ongoing efforts to optimize the business to deliver improved profitability moving forward and believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on its enhanced future growth prospects as part of Brookfield Reinsurance."
Consolidated Highlights
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Q/Q
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Y/Y
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Gross written premiums
$
528.3
$
750.9
-29.6
%
$
1,686.9
$
2,203.6
-23.4
%
Net written premiums
348.0
505.2
-31.1
%
1,032.8
1,414.8
-27.0
%
Net earned premiums
$
342.7
$
455.0
-24.7
%
$
1,062.5
$
1,389.9
-23.6
%
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
280.9
298.8
-6.0
%
806.9
858.4
-6.0
%
Acquisition expenses
52.4
77.2
-32.1
%
165.3
237.6
-30.4
%
General and administrative expenses
63.7
83.8
-24.0
%
198.7
257.3
-22.8
%
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(54.3
)
$
(4.8
)
NM
$
(108.4
)
$
36.6
NM
Net investment income
$
40.4
$
34.0
18.8
%
$
102.9
$
100.9
2.0
%
Loss ratio
82.0
%
65.7
%
16.3 pts
75.9
%
61.8
%
14.1 pts
Acquisition expense ratio
15.3
%
17.0
%
-1.7 pts
15.6
%
17.1
%
-1.5 pts
General and administrative expense ratio
18.5
%
18.4
%
0.1 pts
18.7
%
18.5
%
0.2 pts
Expense ratio
33.8
%
35.4
%
-1.6 pts
34.3
%
35.6
%
-1.3 pts
Combined ratio
115.8
%
101.1
%
14.7 pts
110.2
%
97.4
%
12.8 pts
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
59.9
%
58.0
%
1.9 pts
61.0
%
57.0
%
4.0 pts
Third Quarter 2023 Results - Consolidated
(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2022, unless noted otherwise)
On February 3, 2023, the company completed the previously announced sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200 to Westfield. The financial highlights in this release include results for Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200 up to the closing date.
Premiums
Gross written premiums of $528.3 million decreased $222.6 million, or 29.6%, primarily due to businesses the company has sold and exited.
- Gross written premiums within the company's ongoing business1 decreased approximately 9.1% from the prior year third quarter, primarily due to proactive actions taken in certain lines to prioritize improving profitability, partially offset by growth in several other businesses.
Earned premiums of $342.7 million decreased $112.3 million, or 24.7%.
- Earned premiums increased approximately 0.5% within the company's ongoing business reflecting business mix shift towards lines of business where the company retains more risk.
|_________________________________
1 Ongoing business excludes the following businesses the company is exiting, plans to exit, or have sold, including Contract Binding P&C which was sold in October 2021, U.S. Specialty Property which the company exited in December 2021, Argo Seguros Brasil which was sold in February 2022, ArgoGlobal Holdings (Malta) which was sold in June 2022, Lloyd's Syndicate 1200 which was sold in February 2023, Italy, and the U.S. grocery and retail business, and certain program business.
Underwriting
The combined ratio of 115.8% increased 14.7 percentage points, driven by a higher loss ratio.
The loss ratio of 82.0% increased 16.3 percentage points, compared to 65.7% for the prior year third quarter.
- The current accident year, excluding catastrophes ("CAY ex-CAT") loss ratio of 59.9% increased 1.9 percentage points.
- Total catastrophe losses were $24.7 million or 7.2 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, catastrophe losses in the prior year third quarter were $23.4 million or 5.1 percentage points on the loss ratio.
- Net adverse prior year reserve development was $51.0 million, or 14.9 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, net adverse prior year reserve development in the third quarter 2022 was $11.9 million, or 2.6 percentage points on the loss ratio.
The CAY ex-CAT combined ratio of 93.7% increased 0.3 percentage points from the prior year third quarter.
Expenses
The expense ratio of 33.8% improved 1.6 percentage points. This improvement was driven by the change in business mix resulting from the sale of Argo Underwriting Agency Limited and its Lloyd's Syndicate 1200.
Investment Income
Net investment income of $40.4 million increased by $6.4 million or 18.8% from the prior year third quarter. The increase was driven by higher interest rates and improved returns on alternative investments. The company continues to hold a high quality, relatively short duration portfolio with an average credit quality of AA- and an average duration of 2.2 years including cash and cash equivalents.
Earnings
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $49.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $51.4 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022. The annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was (18.7%), compared to (16.5%) in the prior year third quarter.
- The net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter 2023 included pre-tax net realized investment and other losses of $4.7 million, compared to $44.7 million of pre-tax net realized investment and other losses in the prior year third quarter.
- The net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter 2023 included $5.1 million of non-operating expenses, which were mainly attributable to non-operating legal fees for the company's pending merger with Brookfield Reinsurance. In comparison, the prior year third quarter reported $11.0 million in non-operating expenses which were primarily driven by non-operating legal and advisory fees.
- In addition, the effective tax rate, calculated as the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, was (60.1%), compared to 7.6% in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate in the third quarter 2023 reflects tax exposure related to the company's sharing of risk across its U.S. and Bermuda operations. Excluding this tax exposure, the effective tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was more aligned with statutory tax rates.
Operating loss for the third quarter 2023 was $21.1 million or $0.60 per diluted common share, compared to operating earnings of $15.5 million or $0.44 per diluted common share. The annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity was (8.0%), compared to 5.0% in the third quarter 2022.
Shareholders' Equity
Book value per common share was $29.18 as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 6.1% from $31.06 at year-end 2022.
U.S. Operations Highlights
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Q/Q
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Y/Y
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Gross written premiums
$
462.9
$
500.4
-7.5
%
$
1,356.2
$
1,476.7
-8.2
%
Net written premiums
319.3
354.0
-9.8
%
905.5
998.8
-9.3
%
Earned premiums
$
314.1
$
329.3
-4.6
%
$
950.9
$
998.5
-4.8
%
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
246.9
217.0
13.8
%
716.0
625.7
14.4
%
Acquisition expenses
56.2
55.8
0.7
%
167.1
164.7
1.5
%
General and administrative expenses
48.4
47.2
2.5
%
151.5
148.1
2.3
%
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(37.4
)
$
9.3
NM
$
(83.7
)
$
60.0
NM
Loss ratio
78.6
%
65.9
%
12.7 pts
75.3
%
62.7
%
12.6 pts
Acquisition expense ratio
17.9
%
16.9
%
1.0 pts
17.6
%
16.5
%
1.1 pts
General and administrative expense ratio
15.4
%
14.4
%
1.0 pts
15.9
%
14.8
%
1.1 pts
Expense ratio
33.3
%
31.3
%
2.0 pts
33.5
%
31.3
%
2.2 pts
Combined ratio
111.9
%
97.2
%
14.7 pts
108.8
%
94.0
%
14.8 pts
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
59.3
%
59.7
%
-0.4 pts
61.5
%
59.0
%
2.5 pts
Third Quarter 2023 Results - U.S. Operations
(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2022, unless noted otherwise)
Premiums
U.S. Operations gross written premiums of $462.9 million decreased $37.5 million, or 7.5%, primarily due to proactive actions taken in certain lines to prioritize improving profitability, partially offset by growth in several other businesses.
- While the company experienced low double-digit rate decreases in its commercial D&O business, the remaining portfolio achieved rate increases in the mid-single digits.
Earned premiums of $314.1 million decreased $15.2 million, or 4.6%. Within the company's U.S. ongoing business2 earned premiums decreased approximately 1.4%.
Underwriting
The loss ratio of 78.6% increased 12.7 percentage points, compared to the prior year third quarter.
- The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio of 59.3% improved 0.4 percentage points, compared to 59.7% in the prior year third quarter.
- Catastrophe losses were $14.0 million, or 4.5 percentage points on the loss ratio, compared to $4.2 million or 1.3 percentage points on the loss ratio in the prior year third quarter. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter 2023 were mainly due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, Hurricane Idalia, and other U.S. storms.
- Net adverse prior year reserve development was $46.6 million or 14.8 percentage points on the loss ratio. In comparison, net adverse development in the prior year third quarter was $16.2 million, or 4.9 percentage points on the loss ratio. The adverse development in the third quarter 2023 was primarily attributable to businesses the company has exited and unfavorable loss experience in professional lines.
Expenses
The expense ratio was 33.3%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points mainly due to the decrease in earned premiums.
|_________________________________
2 U.S. ongoing business excludes the following businesses the company has sold, including sales of Contract Binding P&C in October 2021 and U.S. Specialty Property in December 2021, and the exits of our grocery and retail business and certain program business.
International Operations Highlights
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Q/Q
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Y/Y
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Gross written premiums
$
65.3
$
250.1
-73.9
%
$
330.6
$
726.3
-54.5
%
Net written premiums
28.6
150.7
-81.0
%
127.2
415.3
-69.4
%
Earned premiums
$
28.5
$
125.2
-77.2
%
$
111.4
$
390.7
-71.5
%
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
33.1
81.7
-59.5
%
88.3
229.8
-61.6
%
Acquisition expenses
(3.9
)
21.2
-118.4
%
(2.0
)
71.9
-102.8
%
General and administrative expenses
6.6
25.8
-74.4
%
27.1
83.4
-67.5
%
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(7.3
)
$
(3.5
)
-108.6
%
$
(2.0
)
$
5.6
-135.7
%
Loss ratio
116.1
%
65.3
%
50.8 pts
79.3
%
58.8
%
20.5 pts
Acquisition expense ratio
-13.7
%
16.9
%
-30.6 pts
-1.8
%
18.4
%
-20.2 pts
General and administrative expense ratio
23.2
%
20.6
%
2.6 pts
24.3
%
21.4
%
2.9 pts
Expense Ratio
9.5
%
37.5
%
-28.0 pts
22.5
%
39.8
%
-17.3 pts
Combined ratio
125.6
%
102.8
%
22.8 pts
101.8
%
98.6
%
3.2 pts
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
66.3
%
53.5
%
12.8 pts
58.7
%
52.1
%
6.6 pts
Third Quarter 2023 Results - International Operations
(All comparisons vs. third quarter 2022, unless noted otherwise)
Premiums
Gross written premiums of $65.3 million decreased $184.8 million, or 73.9% from $250.1 million, and earned premiums of $28.5 million decreased $96.7 million, or 77.2% from $125.2 million. The reduction of premiums was primarily due to businesses the company has sold.
Underwriting
The loss ratio of 116.1% increased 50.8 percentage points, compared to 65.3% in the prior year third quarter.
- The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio was 66.3%, an increase of 12.8 percentage points. The third quarter 2023 reflects a different mix of business from 2022 due to businesses the company has sold and exited.
- Catastrophe losses were $10.7 million, or 37.5 percentage points on the loss ratio, compared to $19.2 million or 15.3 percentage points on the loss ratio in the prior year third quarter. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter 2023 were mainly due to Hawaii wildfires, Hurricane Idalia, Tropical Storm Ophelia, and other U.S. storms.
- Net adverse prior year reserve development was $3.5 million, which increased the loss ratio by 12.3 percentage points. In comparison, the prior year third quarter had $4.4 million of net favorable prior year reserve development, which lowered the loss ratio 3.5 percentage points. The net adverse development in the third quarter 2023 was primarily attributable to a reassessment of potential claims exposure in professional and casualty lines within the company's Bermuda operation.
Expenses
The expense ratio of 9.5% improved 28.0 percentage points due mainly to the reduction in the acquisition expense ratio and the change in business mix resulting from the sale of Lloyd's Syndicate 1200.
(financial tables follow)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
Assets
Total investments
$
4,257.7
$
3,651.9
Cash
64.2
50.2
Accrued investment income
20.1
18.6
Receivables
3,159.3
3,321.1
Goodwill and intangible assets
118.6
118.6
Deferred acquisition costs, net
108.5
107.0
Ceded unearned premiums
337.4
375.5
Other assets
373.7
325.3
Assets held-for-sale
-
2,066.2
Total assets
$
8,439.5
$
10,034.4
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
5,328.7
$
5,051.6
Unearned premiums
987.6
1,039.9
Ceded reinsurance payable, net
180.6
158.7
Senior unsecured fixed rate notes
140.6
140.5
Junior subordinated debentures
258.8
258.6
Other liabilities
371.9
237.7
Liabilities held-for-sale
-
1,914.5
Total liabilities
7,268.2
8,801.5
Preferred shares
144.0
144.0
Common shares
46.5
46.4
Additional paid-in capital
1,396.1
1,395.4
Treasury shares
(455.1
)
(455.1
)
Retained earnings
321.1
407.3
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
(281.3
)
(305.1
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,171.3
1,232.9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,439.5
$
10,034.4
Book value per common share
$
29.18
$
31.06
Tangible book value per common share
$
25.81
$
27.67
Book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
37.17
$
39.76
Tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
33.80
$
36.38
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross written premiums
$
528.3
$
750.9
$
1,686.9
$
2,203.6
Net written premiums
348.0
505.2
1,032.8
1,414.8
Net earned premiums
342.7
455.0
1,062.5
1,389.9
Net investment income
40.4
34.0
102.9
100.9
Net investment and other gains (losses):
Net realized investment and other gains (losses)
7.4
(42.3
)
(21.0
)
(119.2
)
Change in fair value recognized
(10.1
)
(1.1
)
2.1
2.5
Change in allowance for credit losses on fixed maturity securities
(2.0
)
(1.3
)
(2.1
)
(2.9
)
Net realized investment and other gains (losses)
(4.7
)
(44.7
)
(21.0
)
(119.6
)
Total revenue
378.4
444.3
1,144.4
1,371.2
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
280.9
298.8
806.9
858.4
Acquisition expenses
52.4
77.2
165.3
237.6
General and administrative expenses
63.7
83.8
198.7
257.3
Non-operating expenses
5.1
11.0
23.5
33.9
Interest expense
8.7
6.8
25.4
18.7
Fee and other (income) expense, net
0.2
0.1
(0.3
)
(1.8
)
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(3.3
)
(9.1
)
0.1
(16.5
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
28.5
-
28.5
Total expenses
407.7
497.1
1,219.6
1,416.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
(29.3
)
(52.8
)
(75.2
)
(44.9
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
17.6
(4.0
)
3.3
21.1
Net income (loss)
$
(46.9
)
$
(48.8
)
$
(78.5
)
$
(66.0
)
Dividends on preferred shares
2.6
2.6
7.9
7.9
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(49.5
)
$
(51.4
)
$
(86.4
)
$
(73.9
)
Net income (loss) per common share (basic)
$
(1.41
)
$
(1.47
)
$
(2.46
)
$
(2.11
)
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
$
(1.41
)
$
(1.47
)
$
(2.46
)
$
(2.11
)
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
35.2
35.0
35.2
35.0
Diluted
35.2
35.0
35.2
35.0
Loss ratio
82.0
%
65.7
%
75.9
%
61.8
%
Acquisition expense ratio
15.3
%
17.0
%
15.6
%
17.1
%
General and administrative expense ratio
18.5
%
18.4
%
18.7
%
18.5
%
Expense ratio
33.8
%
35.4
%
34.3
%
35.6
%
GAAP combined ratio
115.8
%
101.1
%
110.2
%
97.4
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio
93.7
%
93.4
%
95.3
%
92.6
%
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
SEGMENT DATA
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. Operations
Gross written premiums
$
462.9
$
500.4
$
1,356.2
$
1,476.7
Net written premiums
319.3
354.0
905.5
998.8
Earned premiums
314.1
329.3
950.9
998.5
Underwriting income
(37.4
)
9.3
(83.7
)
60.0
Net investment income
33.2
23.1
84.7
68.7
Interest expense
(7.2
)
(4.7
)
(20.9
)
(12.8
)
Fee (expense), net
(0.2
)
0.1
0.1
-
Operating (loss) income before taxes
$
(11.6
)
$
27.8
$
(19.8
)
$
115.9
Loss ratio
78.6
%
65.9
%
75.3
%
62.7
%
Acquisition expense ratio
17.9
%
16.9
%
17.6
%
16.5
%
General and administrative expense ratio
15.4
%
14.4
%
15.9
%
14.8
%
Expense Ratio
33.3
%
31.3
%
33.5
%
31.3
%
GAAP combined ratio
111.9
%
97.2
%
108.8
%
94.0
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio
92.6
%
91.0
%
95.0
%
90.3
%
International Operations
Gross written premiums
$
65.3
$
250.1
$
330.6
$
726.3
Net written premiums
28.6
150.7
127.2
415.3
Earned premiums
28.5
125.2
111.4
390.7
Underwriting income (loss)
(7.3
)
(3.5
)
(2.0
)
5.6
Net investment income
6.2
10.3
15.8
30.4
Interest expense
(1.3
)
(2.1
)
(3.9
)
(5.7
)
Fee income, net
-
(0.2
)
0.2
1.8
Operating income before taxes
$
(2.4
)
$
4.5
$
10.1
$
32.1
Loss ratio
116.1
%
65.3
%
79.3
%
58.8
%
Acquisition expense ratio
(13.7
)%
16.9
%
(1.8
)%
18.4
%
General and administrative expense ratio
23.2
%
20.6
%
24.3
%
21.4
%
Expense Ratio
9.5
%
37.5
%
22.5
%
39.8
%
GAAP combined ratio
125.6
%
102.8
%
101.8
%
98.6
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio
75.8
%
91.0
%
81.2
%
91.9
%
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. Operations
Loss ratio
78.6
%
65.9
%
75.3
%
62.7
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
(14.8
)%
(4.9
)%
(11.7
)%
(2.8
)%
Catastrophe losses
(4.5
)%
(1.3
)%
(2.1
)%
(0.9
)%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
59.3
%
59.7
%
61.5
%
59.0
%
International Operations
Loss ratio
116.1
%
65.3
%
79.3
%
58.8
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
(12.3
)%
3.5
%
(10.5
)%
(0.2
)%
Catastrophe losses
(37.5
)%
(15.3
)%
(10.1
)%
(6.5
)%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
66.3
%
53.5
%
58.7
%
52.1
%
Consolidated
Loss ratio
82.0
%
65.7
%
75.9
%
61.8
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
(14.9
)%
(2.6
)%
(11.9
)%
(2.3
)%
Catastrophe losses
(7.2
)%
(5.1
)%
(3.0
)%
(2.5
)%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
59.9
%
58.0
%
61.0
%
57.0
%
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
NET PRIOR-YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT & CATASTROPHE LOSSES BY SEGMENT
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Prior-Year Reserve Development
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
U.S. Operations
$
46.6
$
16.2
$
111.7
$
27.9
International Operations
3.5
(4.4
)
11.7
0.8
Run-off Lines
0.9
0.1
2.6
2.9
Total net prior-year reserve development
$
51.0
$
11.9
$
126.0
$
31.6
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Catastrophe Losses
Catastrophe losses
U.S. Operations
$
14.0
$
4.2
$
20.2
$
9.2
International Operations
10.7
19.2
11.2
25.4
Total catastrophe losses
24.7
23.4
31.4
34.6
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
(46.9
)
$
(48.8
)
$
(78.5
)
$
(66.0
)
Add (deduct):
Income tax provision (benefit)
17.6
(4.0
)
3.3
21.1
Net investment income
(40.4
)
(34.0
)
(102.9
)
(100.9
)
Net realized investment and other (gains) losses
4.7
44.7
21.0
119.6
Interest expense
8.7
6.8
25.4
18.7
Fee and other (income) expense, net
0.2
0.1
(0.3
)
(1.8
)
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(3.3
)
(9.1
)
0.1
(16.5
)
Non-operating expenses
5.1
11.0
23.5
33.9
Impairment of goodwill
-
28.5
-
28.5
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(54.3
)
$
(4.8
)
$
(108.4
)
$
36.6
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss), as reported
$
(46.9
)
$
(48.8
)
$
(78.5
)
$
(66.0
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
17.6
(4.0
)
3.3
21.1
Net income (loss), before taxes
(29.3
)
(52.8
)
(75.2
)
(44.9
)
Add (deduct):
Net realized investment and other (gains) losses
4.7
44.7
21.0
119.6
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(3.3
)
(9.1
)
0.1
(16.5
)
Non-operating expenses
5.1
11.0
23.5
33.9
Impairment of goodwill
-
28.5
-
28.5
Operating income (loss) before taxes and preferred share dividends
(22.8
)
22.3
(30.6
)
120.6
Income tax provision (benefit), at assumed rate (1)
(4.3
)
4.2
(5.8
)
22.9
Preferred share dividends
2.6
2.6
7.9
7.9
Operating (loss) income
$
(21.1
)
$
15.5
$
(32.7
)
$
89.8
Operating (loss) income per common share (diluted)
$
(0.60
)
$
0.44
$
(0.93
)
$
2.57
Weighted average common shares, diluted
35.2
35.0
35.2
35.0
(1)
For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 19% is used which represents our expected weighted average statutory tax rate.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income (loss) before income taxes:
U.S. Operations
$
(11.6
)
$
27.8
$
(19.8
)
$
115.9
International Operations
(2.4
)
4.5
10.1
32.1
Run-off Lines
(0.1
)
0.7
(1.1
)
(1.9
)
Corporate and Other
(8.7
)
(10.7
)
(19.8
)
(25.5
)
Total operating income (loss) before income taxes
(22.8
)
22.3
(30.6
)
120.6
Net realized investment and other gains (losses)
(4.7
)
(44.7
)
(21.0
)
(119.6
)
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains
3.3
9.1
(0.1
)
16.5
Non-operating expenses
(5.1
)
(11.0
)
(23.5
)
(33.9
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(28.5
)
-
(28.5
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(29.3
)
(52.8
)
(75.2
)
(44.9
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
17.6
(4.0
)
3.3
21.1
Net income (loss)
$
(46.9
)
$
(48.8
)
$
(78.5
)
$
(66.0
)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
PREMIUMS BY SEGMENT AND LINE OF BUSINESS
(in millions)
U.S. Operations
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
58.8
$
38.5
$
36.9
$
57.6
$
43.4
$
33.5
Liability
285.4
199.3
171.5
288.1
196.1
178.0
Professional
77.2
57.7
62.8
97.7
72.1
74.8
Specialty
41.5
23.8
42.9
57.0
42.4
43.0
Total
$
462.9
$
319.3
$
314.1
$
500.4
$
354.0
$
329.3
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
180.5
$
106.9
$
110.5
$
159.5
$
110.0
$
113.1
Liability
778.2
517.0
514.9
833.2
537.6
520.1
Professional
230.9
170.3
196.4
308.7
218.2
239.3
Specialty
166.6
111.3
129.1
175.3
133.0
126.0
Total
$
1,356.2
$
905.5
$
950.9
$
1,476.7
$
998.8
$
998.5
International Operations
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
21.4
$
13.9
$
13.5
$
56.1
$
13.4
$
11.8
Liability
28.9
6.8
5.5
63.6
36.0
30.4
Professional
12.0
4.9
5.2
54.7
44.7
35.5
Specialty
3.0
3.0
4.3
75.7
56.6
47.5
Total
$
65.3
$
28.6
$
28.5
$
250.1
$
150.7
$
125.2
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
114.8
$
42.0
$
28.0
$
169.1
$
45.0
$
60.0
Liability
86.7
24.8
27.4
170.9
102.0
95.1
Professional
59.1
20.9
29.0
157.2
103.9
97.7
Specialty
70.0
39.5
27.0
229.1
164.4
137.9
Total
$
330.6
$
127.2
$
111.4
$
726.3
$
415.3
$
390.7
Consolidated
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
80.3
$
52.5
$
50.6
$
113.7
$
56.8
$
45.3
Liability
314.3
206.1
176.9
352.1
232.6
208.9
Professional
89.2
62.6
68.0
152.4
116.8
110.3
Specialty
44.5
26.8
47.2
132.7
99.0
90.5
Total
$
528.3
$
348.0
$
342.7
$
750.9
$
505.2
$
455.0
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
295.4
$
149.0
$
138.7
$
328.6
$
155.0
$
173.1
Liability
864.9
541.8
542.3
1,004.7
640.3
615.9
Professional
290.0
191.2
225.4
465.9
322.1
337.0
Specialty
236.6
150.8
156.1
404.4
297.4
263.9
Total
$
1,686.9
$
1,032.8
$
1,062.5
$
2,203.6
$
1,414.8
$
1,389.9
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME & NET REALIZED INVESTMENT AND OTHER GAINS (LOSSES)
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Investment Income
Net investment income, excluding alternative investments
$
34.1
$
30.8
$
94.0
$
80.0
Alternative investments
6.3
3.2
8.9
20.9
Total net investment income
$
40.4
$
34.0
$
102.9
$
100.9
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Realized Investment and Other Gains (Losses)
Net realized investment (losses) gains
$
7.4
$
(40.9
)
$
(21.0
)
$
(64.1
)
Change in fair value recognized
(10.1
)
(1.1
)
2.1
2.5
Change in allowance for credit losses on fixed maturity securities
(2.0
)
(1.3
)
(2.1
)
(2.9
)
Loss on the sale of business divestitures including the realization of foreign exchange translation losses
-
(1.4
)
-
(55.1
)
Total net realized investments and other gains (losses)
$
(4.7
)
$
(44.7
)
$
(21.0
)
$
(119.6
)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
COMPONENTS OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
U.S. Governments and government agencies
$
364.5
$
380.7
States and political subdivisions
94.8
99.8
Foreign governments
27.9
28.4
Corporate - Financial
604.0
636.4
Corporate - Industrial
497.8
520.1
Corporate - Utilities
75.9
77.6
Asset-backed securities
130.3
139.2
Collateralized loan obligations
231.1
237.9
Mortgage-backed securities - Agency
230.2
259.1
Mortgage-backed securities - Commercial
271.4
285.4
Mortgage-backed securities - Residential
9.5
10.9
Total fixed maturities
2,537.4
2,675.5
Commercial Mortgage Loans
159.7
159.7
Common stocks
11.6
43.9
Preferred stocks
-
-
Total equity securities available for sale
11.6
43.9
Private equity
264.8
264.6
Hedge fund
56.3
54.0
Overseas deposits
-
-
Other
5.2
4.6
Total other investments
326.3
323.2
Short term investments and cash equivalents
1,222.7
449.6
Cash
64.2
50.2
Total cash and invested assets
$
4,321.9
$
3,702.1
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
U.S. Governments and government agencies
$
364.5
$
639.8
AAA
573.7
364.6
AA
213.0
241.8
A
517.7
592.5
BBB
704.9
565.6
BB
70.1
64.1
B
60.3
60.6
Lower than B
31.2
14.9
Not rated
2.0
131.6
Total fixed maturities
$
2,537.4
$
2,675.5
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Common shareholders' equity
$
1,027.3
$
1,088.9
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), net of taxes
(281.3
)
(305.1
)
Common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
1,308.6
$
1,394.0
Common shareholders' equity
$
1,027.3
$
1,088.9
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
118.6
118.6
Tangible common shareholders' equity
908.7
970.3
Less: AOCI, net of tax
(281.3
)
(305.1
)
Tangible common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
1,190.0
$
1,275.4
Common shares outstanding - end of period
35.202
35.061
Book value per common share
$
29.18
$
31.06
Tangible book value per common share
$
25.81
$
27.67
Book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
37.17
$
39.76
Tangible book value per common share excluding AOCI, net of tax
$
33.80
$
36.38
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(49.5
)
$
(51.4
)
$
(86.4
)
$
(73.9
)
Operating income (loss) (1)
(21.1
)
15.5
(32.7
)
89.8
Common Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of period
$
1,090.8
$
1,316.7
$
1,088.9
$
1,591.2
Common Shareholders' Equity - End of period
1,027.3
1,180.9
1,027.3
1,180.9
Average Common Shareholders' Equity
$
1,059.1
$
1,248.8
$
1,058.1
$
1,386.1
Common shares outstanding - End of period
35.202
35.021
35.202
35.021
Book value per common share
$
29.18
$
33.72
$
29.18
$
33.72
Book value per common share, prior period
$
31.00
$
31.06
Change in book value per common share during 2023
(5.9
)%
(6.1
)%
Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity
(18.7
)%
(16.5
)%
(10.9
)%
(7.1
)%
Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity
(8.0
)%
5.0
%
(4.1
)%
8.6
%
(1)
For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 19% is used which represents our expected weighted average statutory tax rate.
