Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868746 | ISIN: US0495601058 | Ticker-Symbol: AEO
Tradegate
09.11.23
10:08 Uhr
102,95 Euro
+0,90
+0,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,65103,5010:20
102,65103,5010:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATMOS ENERGY
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION102,95+0,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.