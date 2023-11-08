DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2023.
Highlights
- Earnings per diluted share was $6.10 for the year ended September 30, 2023; $0.80 per diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter.
- Consolidated net income was $885.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2023; $118.5 million for the fourth fiscal quarter.
- Capital expenditures totaled $2.8 billion for the year ended September 30, 2023, with approximately 85 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments.
Outlook
- Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.65 per diluted share.
- Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2.9 billion in fiscal 2024.
- The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.805 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2024 is $3.22, which represents an 8.8% increase over fiscal 2023.
"Fiscal 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Atmos Energy as well as the 12th year of executing our proven strategy of operating safely and reliably while we modernize our natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems," said Kevin Akers, president and chief executive officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. "This strategy, along with our employees' continued focus on our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas service continues to benefit our customers, our communities, and position us to continue delivering annual earnings per share growth in the six to eight percent range," Akers concluded.
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Consolidated operating income increased $146.1 million to $1.1 billion for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $921.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to rate outcomes in both segments, increased weather and consumption and customer growth in our distribution segment and increased through system revenues in our pipeline and storage segment that were partially offset by increased operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.
Distribution operating income increased $88.1 million to $692.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared with $604.5 million in the prior year, primarily due to a net $166.4 million increase in rates, an $18.4 million increase in customer growth, including industrial load, and an $11.7 million increase in consumption, partially offset by a $65.4 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses and a $46.7 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by line locates and other pipeline system maintenance activities and increased administrative costs.
Pipeline and storage operating income increased $58.1 million to $374.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared with $316.4 million in the prior year. Key operating drivers for this segment include an $87.3 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2022 and 2023 and a $5.2 million increase in through system revenues, partially offset by a $24.5 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses and a $7.9 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by pipeline inspection activities and employee-related costs.
Capital expenditures increased $361.6 million to $2.8 billion for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared with $2.4 billion in the prior year, due to increased system modernization and expansion spending.
For the year ended September 30, 2023, the company generated operating cash flow of $3.5 billion, compared to $977.6 million in the prior year. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects the receipt of $2.02 billion from the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation in March 2023 related to gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri.
Our equity capitalization ratio at September 30, 2023 increased to 61.5%, from 53.6% at September 30, 2022, due to the repayment at maturity of $2.2 billion of Winter Storm Uri financing and $806.9 million in equity issuances under our forward equity agreements, partially offset by the issuance of $500 million of 5.75% senior notes and $300 million of 5.45% senior notes in October 2022. Excluding the $2.2 billion of incremental financing issued to pay for the purchased gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri, our equity capitalization ratio was 61.3% at September 30, 2022.
Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Consolidated operating income increased $48.7 million to $154.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $105.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Rate case outcomes in both segments and customer growth in our distribution segment and timing of pipeline maintenance activities were partially offset by higher depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.
Distribution operating income increased $17.2 million to $53.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $36.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The main drivers for the current quarter include a net $27.6 million increase in rates and a $3.8 million increase due to net customer growth, partially offset by a $14.8 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Pipeline and storage operating income increased $31.5 million to $100.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $68.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The current quarter activity is primarily attributable to a $22.7 million increase in rates, due to the GRIP filings approved in May 2022 and May 2023 and a $14.3 million decrease in operations and maintenance expense due to timing of pipeline maintenance activities, which were partially offset by a $7.5 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Conference Call to be Webcast November 9, 2023
Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 888-350-3846 and the international telephone number is 646-960-0251. The conference ID is 9958104. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, efficient and abundant natural gas to over 3.3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.
Atmos Energy Corporation
Statements of Income
Year Ended September 30
(000s except per share)
2023
2022
Operating revenues
Distribution segment
$
4,099,690
$
4,035,194
Pipeline and storage segment
785,174
693,660
Intersegment eliminations
(609,507
)
(527,192
)
4,275,357
4,201,662
Purchased gas cost
Distribution segment
2,061,920
2,210,302
Pipeline and storage segment
(1,220
)
(1,583
)
Intersegment eliminations
(608,527
)
(526,063
)
1,452,173
1,682,656
Operation and maintenance expense
764,906
710,161
Depreciation and amortization
604,327
535,655
Taxes, other than income
386,804
352,208
Operating income
1,067,147
920,982
Other non-operating income
69,775
33,737
Interest charges
137,281
102,811
Income before income taxes
999,641
851,908
Income tax expense
113,779
77,510
Net income
$
885,862
$
774,398
Basic net income per share
$
6.10
$
5.61
Diluted net income per share
$
6.10
$
5.60
Cash dividends per share
$
2.96
$
2.72
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
145,121
137,830
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
145,166
138,096
Year Ended September 30
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
2023
2022
Distribution
$
580,397
$
521,977
Pipeline and storage
305,465
252,421
Net income
$
885,862
$
774,398
Atmos Energy Corporation
Statements of Income
Three Months Ended September 30
(000s except per share)
2023
2022
Operating revenues
Distribution segment
$
542,987
$
678,915
Pipeline and storage segment
205,896
183,583
Intersegment eliminations
(161,241
)
(139,870
)
587,642
722,628
Purchased gas cost
Distribution segment
164,934
329,090
Pipeline and storage segment
(789
)
1,492
Intersegment eliminations
(160,982
)
(139,626
)
3,163
190,956
Operation and maintenance expense
190,125
205,374
Depreciation and amortization
159,264
140,194
Taxes, other than income
81,020
80,702
Operating income
154,070
105,402
Other non-operating income
15,008
6,559
Interest charges
31,817
27,842
Income before income taxes
137,261
84,119
Income tax expense
18,737
12,476
Net income
$
118,524
$
71,643
Basic net income per share
$
0.80
$
0.51
Diluted net income per share
$
0.80
$
0.51
Cash dividends per share
$
0.74
$
0.68
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
148,671
140,924
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
148,672
141,220
Three Months Ended September 30
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
2023
2022
Distribution
$
37,816
$
16,154
Pipeline and storage
80,708
55,489
Net income
$
118,524
$
71,643
Atmos Energy Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets
September 30,
September 30,
(000s)
2023
2022
Net property, plant and equipment
$
19,606,583
$
17,240,239
Cash and cash equivalents
15,404
51,554
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
3,844
-
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
19,248
51,554
Accounts receivable, net
328,654
363,708
Gas stored underground
245,830
357,941
Other current assets
292,036
2,274,490
Total current assets
885,768
3,047,693
Securitized intangible asset, net
92,202
-
Goodwill
731,257
731,257
Deferred charges and other assets
1,201,158
1,173,800
$
22,516,968
$
22,192,989
Shareholders' equity
$
10,870,064
$
9,419,091
Long-term debt, net
6,554,133
5,760,647
Securitized long-term debt
85,078
-
Total capitalization
17,509,275
15,179,738
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
336,083
496,019
Other current liabilities
763,086
720,157
Short-term debt
241,933
184,967
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,568
2,201,457
Current maturities of securitized long-term debt
9,922
-
Total current liabilities
1,352,592
3,602,600
Deferred income taxes
2,304,974
1,999,505
Regulatory excess deferred taxes
253,212
385,213
Deferred credits and other liabilities
1,096,915
1,025,933
$
22,516,968
$
22,192,989
Atmos Energy Corporation
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended September 30
(000s)
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
885,862
$
774,398
Depreciation and amortization
604,327
535,655
Deferred income taxes
108,215
53,651
Other
(50,793
)
(22,356
)
Change in Winter Storm Uri current regulatory asset
2,021,889
-
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(109,757
)
(363,764
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,459,743
977,584
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(2,805,973
)
(2,444,420
)
Debt and equity securities activities, net
(8,315
)
4,173
Other, net
19,008
10,289
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,795,280
)
(2,429,958
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase in short-term debt
56,966
184,967
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount
797,258
798,802
Proceeds from issuance of securitized debt by AEK
95,000
-
Net proceeds from equity issuances
806,949
776,805
Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans
15,395
15,403
Settlement of interest rate swaps
171,145
197,073
Proceeds from term loan
2,020,000
-
Repayment of term loan
(2,020,000
)
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(2,200,000
)
(200,000
)
Cash dividends paid
(430,345
)
(375,914
)
Debt issuance costs
(7,864
)
(8,196
)
Securitized debt issuance costs
(1,273
)
-
Other
-
(1,735
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(696,769
)
1,387,205
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(32,306
)
(65,169
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
51,554
116,723
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
19,248
$
51,554
Three Months Ended September 30
Year Ended September 30
Statistics
2023
2022
2023
2022
Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered)
65,853
68,221
442,911
444,975
Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf)
195,493
168,604
635,508
580,488
Distribution meters in service
3,486,384
3,442,224
3,486,384
3,442,224
Distribution average cost of gas
$
5.39
$
9.26
$
7.11
$
7.56
