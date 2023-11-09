

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that its first half profit declined to 1.67 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 173.0 pence compared to 182.5 pence. First half gross investment return declined to 1.71 billion pounds from 1.78 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group generated a total return of 1.67 billion pounds, or a profit on opening shareholders' funds of 10%, in the six months to 30 September 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



