

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L) Thursday reported a decline in current order book in UK, noting that the market continues to be impacted by weak consumer confidence influenced by high mortgage rates and cost of living pressures.



However, the company reiterated its fiscal 2023 UK volume guidance, and said it now expects annual Group operating profit to be at the top end of guidance range.



In its trading update, the company said its current total order book excluding joint ventures as of November 5 stood at around 1.9 billion pounds representing 7,042 homes, down from last year's around 2.6 billion pounds representing 9,153 homes.



In the second half to date, net private sales rate per outlet per week was 0.51, same as last year. Cancellation rate was 21 percent, compared to 24 percent in the prior year.



For fiscal 2023, the company now expects Group operating profit to be at the top end of guidance range of 440 million pounds to 470 million pounds due to our focus on optimising price and sharp cost discipline.



Further, the company backed full-year 2023 UK volume guidance in the range of 10,000 to 10,500 homes.



The company added that it remains confident in the medium to long term sector fundamentals with a continued meaningful supply and demand imbalance in UK housing.



