Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
06.11.23
09:52 Uhr
0,298 Euro
-0,014
-4,49 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2920,32609:36
0,2920,32609:36
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 09:18
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines signed multiple procurement agreements at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, with a record-breaking total value of over $2.5 billion.

China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

Fourteen agreements were inked between China Eastern Airlines and 13 globally renowned suppliers in civil aviation from nine countries and regions, including Honeywell, GE Aerospace, dnata catering, and China Aviation Oil Singapore Corp. Ltd.

These agreements covered the procurement and maintenance of aircraft materials and engines, aviation fuel supply, in-flight catering, as well as the import of seafood and agricultural products.

China Eastern Airlines is the largest home base airline company in Shanghai. It has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years as a core supporter, purchaser, service provider and designated air carrier.

China Eastern Airlines plans to operate 246 domestic and international destinations in the new flight season, including 181 domestic, six regional, and 59 international ones.

With its well-established route network, China Eastern Airlines will leverage the CIIE to promote global partnerships and share the opportunities presented by the grand fair.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443130

Caption: China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443136

Caption: China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272150/1_ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272151/2_China_Eastern_Airlines.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-eastern-airlines-hits-new-high-in-value-of-deals-signed-at-ciie-301982923.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.