Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A0MXU1 | ISIN: US0044981019 | Ticker-Symbol: TSA
09.11.23
08:04 Uhr
22,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
09.11.2023
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Core & Main Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; ACI Worldwide to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) will replace ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASD:ACIW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and ACI Worldwide will replace NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASD:NXGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 13 . Thoma Bravo is acquiring NextGen Healthcare in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. ACI Worldwide is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 13, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Core & Main

CNM

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ACI Worldwide

ACIW

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ACI Worldwide

ACIW

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NextGen Healthcare

NXGN

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
