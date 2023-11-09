

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, on Thursday reported a surge in its pre-tax profit for the half year, but revenues grew 1 percent from last year.



On an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit grew 16 percent, backed by strong growth in Food & Beverage Solutions, increased Primient share of profit and lower finance charges. On the same basis, revenue grew 4 percent, with 5 percent growth in Food & Beverage Solutions.



For the half year, on a statutory basis, profit before tax surged 92 percent to 130 million pounds and earnings per share rose by 90 percent to 25.4 pence. On an adjusted basis, profit before tax rose 16 percent to 156 million pounds and earnings per share grew 19 percent to 30.1 pence.



Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose 7 percent to 178 million pounds.



For the first half, the Group's revenue edged up 1 percent to 857 million pounds, with strong performances from Food & Beverage Solutions. Revenue also benefitted from a combination of its focus on mix and margin expansion as well as the recovery of inflation, partially offset by softer consumer demand and customer de-stocking.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2024, the Group said it expects EBITDA to grow 7-9 percent and revenues to be slightly ahead of the prior year.



