DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.5032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25309928 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 283808 EQS News ID: 1769367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 09, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)