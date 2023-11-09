

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income surged to 190.7 billion yen from last year's 17.4 billion yen.



Consolidated operating profit was 208.1 billion yen, representing an operating profit margin of 6.6 percent, significantly higher than last year's profit of 91.7 billion yen.



Consolidated net revenue was 3.15 trillion yen, higher than 2.52 trillion yen a year ago.



The first-half operating profit more than doubled to 336.7 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Nissan has revised upward its forecast, reflecting expectations of further improvements in global retail sales, excluding China, and positive foreign exchange benefits.



The revised forecast anticipates a 400 billion yen upward adjustment in net revenue, a 70 billion yen increase in operating profit to 620 billion yen, with net profit expected to increase by 50 billion yen to 390 billion yen.



In Japan, Nissan Motor shares gained 3.9 percent to trade at 635.50 yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken