

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday as positive earnings updates offset hawkish comments from Fed and ECB officials.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,237 after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Copper smelter Aurubis was moving lower after it announced plans to invest around $700 million to build a smelter for complex recycling materials in North America.



Consumer goods company Henkel rallied 3.2 percent after raising its guidance for the year.



Deutsche Telekom added about 1 percent. The telecommunications operator announced its third revision to its earnings outlook for 2023, following a strong Q3 performance.



Life sciences and chemical group Merck KGaA jumped 3.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected profit.



