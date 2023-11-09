

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Thursday as investors awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on monetary policy challenges later today.



Powell didn't comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a conference on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told Slovenia's Finance newspaper in an interview published today that any talk of lowering borrowing costs in the coming months is clearly premature.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 33 points, or half a percent, at 7,067 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Schneider Electric soared 6.4 percent after its long-term outlook announcement.



Planemaker Airbus fell 2.4 percent, a day after posting higher underlying third-quarter profit and reaffirming financial and delivery targets for 2023.



Veolia Environnement rose about half a percent after delivering strong first-half performance.



